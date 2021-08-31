 Skip to content
GQ presents a radical new era of tailoring. It's called stupid, look it up
78
    More: Stupid, Tailor, Suit, men's suit, Clothing, epic suit, Ziggy Chen, conceptual ready-to-wear brand, former university professor of textile design  
2198 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 2:05 PM



78 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is like a fashion montage set to the tune of Weird Al's "Dare To Be Stupid."
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fashion(tm), proper, has pretty much always been a thing for bored rich people to wear to rich-person parties and for the rest of the world to laugh at, while actual fashion has pretty much always been just whatever popular suburban high schoolers have decided to wear.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Fashion(tm), proper, has pretty much always been a thing for bored rich people to wear to rich-person parties and for the rest of the world to laugh at, while actual fashion has pretty much always been just whatever popular suburban high schoolers have decided to wear.


These things are like Detroit Car Shows. They pile on a lot of high concept stuff and see what sticks. Yet no one seems to "HA HA" that. It's where we got electric windows, electric door locks, remote control locks and car starting...etc.

These are shows for designers to see what's going to fly, but it'll eventually trickle down to your walmart and driveway.

The Devil Wears Prada (3/5) Movie CLIP - Stuff (2006) HD
Youtube Ja2fgquYTCg
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: while actual fashion has pretty much always been just whatever popular suburban high schoolers have decided to wear.


No, those choices have been made for them. In the 80's and early 90's.
The Memphis Move was taking hold....it was basically a bit of the 'look' of the 80's (Italian Design Group...not Tennessee)
Swatch Watches. Little Triangles and Confetti bits on fabric and note book.
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.shutterstock.com/blog/mem​p​his-style-design-trend-explained
Which started with a "Design" Group in Italy...and came down to your 80's kids watches, note books, color patterns (primary colors, with maimi vice turquoises blues...)
And high school kids where not buying the furniture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So clothes that fit are out of style again?
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That "model" looks like a Somali pirate.
 
clearperspective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where you shop for such styles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are your future democrat congress.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, some of those cuts look nice to me. Plus that guy's shoes look like delicious black & white cookies, so he obviously knows what's up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: That "model" looks like a Somali pirate.


LOOK AT ME. I'M THE CLOTHESHORSE NOW.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: So clothes that fit are out of style again?


The US has a hard enough (impossible!) time buying clothes that fit correctly.

Any trend based on varying fits like this one (big pants small jacket big shirt) is not going to happen outside of the fashion industry bubble.

Bad tailoring trends always end up the same way.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: That "model" looks like a Somali pirate.


"But I don't wanna be a pirate!"
 
zbtop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I rummaged through daddys closet to play dress up!"
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was gonna make a joke using these guys.. but after looking at their threads, they look way better than that GQ garbage, so I can't..

a4.pbase.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hideous
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zbtop: "I rummaged through daddys closet to play dress up!"


One of my favorite lines from Boardwalk Empire:

"Does your daddy know that you're wearing his Sunday suit?" - Chalky
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Isn't this all just one big practical joke?


media.gq.comView Full Size
 
Izo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ever notice how these "high fashion" models always look pissed off / angry / like someone has a gun pointed at them?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why are all their facial expressions screaming "please, just let me go home... why won't the cops show up?"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd make fun, but I bought this shirt when I woke up this morning. I am in no position to be casting stones.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A few things:

1) BWHAHAHAHAHA!  How lame.

2) a really good suit will never go out of style.  It doesn't fit me, but I still have a suit I bought when I graduated from high school in '97...single breasted, two buttons, charcoal grey with pinstripes.  If I wore it today, I would not look out of style.

3) The Miami Vice looks needs to make a comeback, though.
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Proof that yes, you too can spend huge sums of money to look like an absolute moron!

/that makes zoot suits look reasonably in-style
//from Lagos, say no more
///suits are for cards
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Izo: Ever notice how these "high fashion" models always look pissed off / angry / like someone has a gun pointed at them?


For sure.  It's that, or resting biatch face is contagious like COVID.
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm so over the highwater suit cut.

Why was that a thing?  Just wear capris, dude.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Clueless Clip - 90's Baggy Pants Speech 'All the Young Dudes'
Youtube Xevjs_dtkk8
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the new James Bond shows up in crap like that, that will signal the apocalypse is nigh.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone ate a lot of steamed punk and then threw up some outfits.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still not as bad as this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'd make fun, but I bought this shirt when I woke up this morning. I am in no position to be casting stones.
[Fark user image image 800x800]


It's not something I would wear, but I'm not going to tease you for liking The Grateful Dead and fishing.

You should get a Phish fishing shirt as well.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why are the white models the only ones that don't look homeless...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Asymmetry on a bilateral symmetric form is what you use as shorthand when you want to scream "I'M UNIQUE & NON-CONFORMIST!", which is why, when you see it in a clothing line, you scratch your head and think, "...but that's going to be made in bulk...?" If you're modeling a one-off? Fine. That's on you, for you. If you're modeling a clothing line? That's just someone hoping that you'll buy cool because you can't make it at home.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know it's good when they stage cameras in the shot so that you know that people think it's good.
 
henryhill
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Still not as bad as this.

[Fark user image 425x387]


You need to pull up the crochet stuff from the same era. That stuff makes this stuff palatable...
 
FlyPanAm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I kinda like these two:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bit of fun with color and I'm still appreciating the style where you wear things that fit well.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Isn't this all just one big practical joke?


[media.gq.com image 433x645]


A lot of that stuff is just meant for the fashion shows - some of the more outrageous stuff and how they are paired together.  Some aspects like the jacket or the pants may eventually end up with the unwashed masses when the jackets or pants are replicated in the thousands in some third world factory for sale at your local department store.  For example, something like that jacket, its design, its patterns may end up.  The dress shirt with that oddball tailcoat is maybe less likely ever to make it to your local Target.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This guy looks so defeated.  As if all he's thinking is, "well, I have to pay the rent, and...maybe I should have checked in with that porn audition before agreeing to this gig."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'd make fun, but I bought this shirt when I woke up this morning. I am in no position to be casting stones.
[Fark user image 800x800]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

clearperspective: This is where you shop for such styles.
[Fark user image 425x509]


Derelicte'!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

optikeye: koder: while actual fashion has pretty much always been just whatever popular suburban high schoolers have decided to wear.

No, those choices have been made for them. In the 80's and early 90's.
The Memphis Move was taking hold....it was basically a bit of the 'look' of the 80's (Italian Design Group...not Tennessee)
Swatch Watches. Little Triangles and Confetti bits on fabric and note book.
[Fark user image 850x850]


saw this exact pattern on shirts in a Kohl's or some such, just last year.  mullets, flair-legged body suits for women; hell there's a fondue place over at the nearby plaza.  we said shag carpeting wouldn't come back but it did.  new houses made with popcorn ceilings.  things aren't left in the past long enough to become nostalgic.  the snake is eating it's tail and the loop is closing.  time is speeding up!
I Am Mortal!
*snif*...i..i'm goin back to bed...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freetomato: clearperspective: This is where you shop for such styles.
[Fark user image 425x509]

Derelicte'!

[pbs.twimg.com image 575x1024]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This just goes to show how hard it is to separate the douche from the bag.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't wait for my jeans, printed t-shirts and flannels to come back in style.  In the mean time I'll just work on being a trendsetter.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The more radical looks seem pretty cool if you consider how they might look once filtered down to the point they'd be sold.  The traditional lines are boring throwbacks.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I dunno, some of those cuts look nice to me. Plus that guy's shoes look like delicious black & white cookies, so he obviously knows what's up.

[Fark user image 705x264]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: freetomato: clearperspective: This is where you shop for such styles.
[Fark user image 425x509]

Derelicte'!

[pbs.twimg.com image 575x1024]

[Fark user image image 425x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Derelicte!
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Isn't this all just one big practical joke?


[media.gq.com image 433x645]


it's a joke for sure, but it's not practical.

Everything about 'fashion' just skeeves me out.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

optikeye: koder: Fashion(tm), proper, has pretty much always been a thing for bored rich people to wear to rich-person parties and for the rest of the world to laugh at, while actual fashion has pretty much always been just whatever popular suburban high schoolers have decided to wear.

These things are like Detroit Car Shows. They pile on a lot of high concept stuff and see what sticks. Yet no one seems to "HA HA" that. It's where we got electric windows, electric door locks, remote control locks and car starting...etc.

These are shows for designers to see what's going to fly, but it'll eventually trickle down to your walmart and driveway.

[YouTube video: The Devil Wears Prada (3/5) Movie CLIP - Stuff (2006) HD]


This.

I used to think these shows were stupid, but then I saw this same scene. They're basically the keystone of a marketing system so effective that these fashion companies can sell a simple cotton t-shirt for well over $100 just by putting their logo on it.
 
