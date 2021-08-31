 Skip to content
(ABC News)   In the second round of voting, National Museum director Alar Karis manages to eke out a victory over, well, no one else, to become the new president of Estonia   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Estonia, Baltic country's new president Tuesday, Estonia's center-right coalition government, Estonia's parliament, opposition parties, former state auditor, Estonia's first female president, prime minister holds  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't he the dad in Charles in Charge?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hardly a strong Finnish.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/inconsolable
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does this make Emmanuel Lewis Estonia's First Son?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wasn't he the dad in Charles in Charge?


I thought he was the dog show announcer.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hmmm let me have a thought.

"the president's powers include being the supreme commander of ... armed forces"

Maybe we should stop doing that. Everywhere.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If any of you ever have a chance to visit Estonia, do it.  It's a pretty cool little country and the people are really friendly.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Palju õnne?

Learned that from watching this young Estonian compete:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Alar Karis only pawn in game of life.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was the election method "One, Two, Three, NOT-IT!"?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Estonia?

Look, all i said was this pot roast is good enough for Jehovah.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wasn't he the dad in Charles in Charge?


It's the secret identity of one of the members of the Legion of Superheroes.  Matter-Eater Lad, or Cosmic Boy, I think...
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Often, we find that we really only compete against ourselves.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrparks: Often, we find that we really only compete against ourselves.


media-amazon.comView Full Size


/Hopefully not obscure...
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: If any of you ever have a chance to visit Estonia, do it.  It's a pretty cool little country and the people are really friendly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So you're saying there's a chance?
 
