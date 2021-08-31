 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Illinois State Journal-Register)   Judge rules that at least one horse won't have to lock its medicine chest   (sj-r.com) divider line
75
    More: Followup, Hospital, Medical history, wife of Randy Clouse, Springfield lawyer William Davis of Brown, Memorial Medical Center, Dr. Alan Bain, Ralph Lorigo, Anita Clouse  
•       •       •

2214 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 1:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The wife of Randy Clouse, 61, lost her bid to force Memorial to allow her husband to receive ivermectin, a drug mentioned by Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

People want to take an unproven method to cure covid, but don't want to use a proven method to prevent covid. Yup, that's so American.

Also, do the Faux news hosts own stock in the company that produces ivermectin?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"She should have a right to try to save her husband,"

She had the right for since the vaccine has been available.  She doesn't have the right to experiment on someone else.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Sangamon County judge's ruling Monday means an Auburn man hospitalized for COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center will be denied a controversial drug thought to reduce viral complications, but normally used to treat people and animals for parasitic worms.

There is zero real world indicators that its true but they put it in the lede anyway.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bain said his study of the scientific literature and personal experience shows ivermectin is safe as a COVID-19 treatment. And he said he has empathy for Anita Clouse.  "I don't think she could live with herself knowing that not everything was tried," Bain said.

Given that these people are Fox News fans, "everthing" in this case apparently does not include getting a simple vaccination.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Bain said his study of the scientific literature and personal experience shows ivermectin is safe as a COVID-19 treatment. And he said he has empathy for Anita Clouse.  "I don't think she could live with herself knowing that not everything was tried," Bain said.

Given that these people are Fox News fans, "everthing" in this case apparently does not include getting a simple vaccination.


Its also bullshirt about it being safe.

Safe doses used to treat other illnesses are tiny compared to those being attempted for COVID and the large doses used for COVID are leading people to shed parts of their intestinal lining.  Otherwise known as being poisoned.

/legit, if you see COVIDiot posts about pooping worms they're actually losing their intestines
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't fark report that she won a couple days ago or what that someone else?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Davis criticized the Chicago internist, Dr. Alan Bain, who prescribed the drug for Clouse and testified via video at Monday's hearing. Davis said Bain failed to perform an adequate review of Clouse's medical history and chose to ignore widespread medical advice on the use of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients."


The stupid trash complaining about vaccine safety are perfectly ok with getting an untested prescription from a doctor that has not even examined the patient.
 
Braggi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she wants to give him ivermectin she should just take him off the respirators and bring him home.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife of Randy Clouse, 61, lost her bid to force Memorial to allow her husband to receive ivermectin, a drug mentioned by Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bain said his study of the scientific literature and personal experience shows ivermectin is safe as a COVID-19 treatment.

What "scientific literature" shows horse dewormer is a viable covid treatment????
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bring your covid spouse to a hospital if you already know how to cure them.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: losing their intestines


One of my favorite REM songs.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hey its my hometown doing stupid shiat again.

/No surprise
//Sister works there
///Hope there aren't stupid people who protest outside and make it dangerous
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A virus is not a parasite.

What would make you think a medicine designed to kill parasites would trigger an immune response to covid?

So far covid has been the ivermectin of the solar system slowly killing off the parasites that infect it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Randy Clouse, who reportedly was unvaccinated,

LOL

Tell them he can have his horse medicine but only if they sign discharge papers and dump him in the parking lot of the crank that wrote him a prescription for it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Didn't fark report that she won a couple days ago or what that someone else?


Yeah, I'm lost. Is this an appeal to sanity?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY CAN'T I FORCE A DOCTOR TO TREAT MY HUSBAND THE WAY I DECIDE EVEN THROUGH I'M NOT A DOCTOR.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long have I been in fark.... I assumed this article had to do with Sarah Jessica Parker.
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one wants to try my treatment. 10 hits to the head with a 3lb. hammer stops all Covid-19 symptoms. Come on, if you won't wear a mask and get the vaccines, just swing harder.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for getting a second opinion when you don't agree with a doctor's recommendation, but I also think a court is the wrong place to seek that alternative medical opinion.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hotrod2001: [Fark user image image 425x554]


Weirdest boner.gif
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Bain said his study of the scientific literature and personal experience shows ivermectin is safe as a COVID-19 treatment.

What "scientific literature" shows horse dewormer is a viable covid treatment????


Memes. Facebook Posts. You know, the usual rigorously investigated and thoroughly vetted information centers.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Didn't fark report that she won a couple days ago or what that someone else?


Different person who won their case for their soon-to-be-dead dumbass husband.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: A virus is not a parasite.

What would make you think a medicine designed to kill parasites would trigger an immune response to covid?

So far covid has been the ivermectin of the solar system slowly killing off the parasites that infect it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I think I might have worms because I haven't gained weight since 1995
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Bain said his study of the scientific literature and personal experience shows ivermectin is safe as a COVID-19 treatment. And he said he has empathy for Anita Clouse.  "I don't think she could live with herself knowing that not everything was tried," Bain said.

Given that these people are Fox News fans, "everthing" in this case apparently does not include getting a simple vaccination.


I guess this is what I really wanted to address with the XKCD comic - if she wants to try "everything," why not try a handgun? It's got the same clinically-proven success rate as ivermectin.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Sangamon County judge's ruling Monday means an Auburn man hospitalized for COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center will be denied a controversial drug thought to reduce viral complications, but normally used to treat people and animals for parasitic worms

Boy howdy, there is a whooooole lot of disingenuousness behind that "thought to reduce viral complications" bit.

If you click through, the linked page says "no, this is not a good treatment for COVID-19 ", but if you dont, and I suspect most people wouldn't, it sure gives the impression that there's something to this whole dewormer thing.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hotrod2001: [Fark user image 425x554]


D....damn.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hotrod2001: [Fark user image 425x554]


Why the long face?

Oh.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drowning man will grab the blade of a sword.

I know a guy that thinks it's all a hoax.  Last night he spent over 14 hours in an ER before they even put a wrist band on him.  He was there due to an accident with a machete - small cut but it went to the bone.  It's now infected and oozing.

I doubt he is vaxxed and I truly hope he had Covid before
 
Arachidonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OrangeSnapper:

So for shiats and giggles I looked at the unpublished metadata analysis that you are sharing as proof of effectiveness and I have a LOT of questions about how they pulled their conclusions from the reviewed studies. Most of those studies were not about ivermectin, just drugs that may have a secondary effect that can be used to treat non-primary indications. The deductions from the study are an extreme reach. There needs to be a true double blind study with a large sample set to even begin to indicate that ivermectin has a use.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  If she keeps pushing that shiat, fire him as a patient and tell her she as 24 hours to find another hospital that will take him.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Merltech: The wife of Randy Clouse, 61, lost her bid to force Memorial to allow her husband to receive ivermectin, a drug mentioned by Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

People want to take an unproven method to cure covid, but don't want to use a proven method to prevent covid. Yup, that's so American.

Also, do the Faux news hosts own stock in the company that produces ivermectin?


Here's the real kicker. In critical care, all the antivirals have been deemed useless. Why? Because by the time you're on a vent, your body has basically cleared the virus. The harm is now immune system overreaction, not the infection itself.

So even if Ivermectin worked, and there is almost no proof that it does other than faked studies and one small one with confounding factors, it wouldn't help this guy.

This, BTW, is why dexamethsone is used. Normally, you'd never throw steroids at an active infection because they supreme the immune system. But in these critical cases, it's not the infection killing them, it's the immune system's overreaction to the infection.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel: weddingsinger: losing their intestines

One of my favorite REM songs.


That's me at the doctor
That's me in the E R
Losing my intestines.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The drug has been fully vetted by D. Wormer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bird [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I don't think she could live with herself knowing that not everything was tried," per the patient's "doctor."
Were I the judge, I would allow the ivermectin onlyafter a strict regimen of bleach injections and rectal ultraviolet tube therapy.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: "She should have a right to try to save her husband,"

She had the right for since the vaccine has been available.  She doesn't have the right to experiment on someone else.


She has the right to discharge him from the hospital and shove dewormer up his ass. The hospital knew there was gonna be a wrongful death malpractice lawsuit as soon as widow was done.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: weddingsinger: A Sangamon County judge's ruling Monday means an Auburn man hospitalized for COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center will be denied a controversial drug thought to reduce viral complications, but normally used to treat people and animals for parasitic worms.

There is zero real world indicators that its true but they put it in the lede anyway.

Re-purposed medicines may have a role against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antiparasitic ivermectin, with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, has now been tested in numerous clinical trials.

We assessed the efficacy of ivermectin treatment in reducing mortality, in secondary outcomes, and in chemo-prophylaxis, among people with, or at high risk of, covid-19 infection.

We searched bibliographic databases up to April 25 2021. Two review authors sifted for studies, extracted data and assessed risk of bias. Meta-analyses were conducted and certainty of the evidence was assessed using the GRADE approach and additionally in trial sequential analyses for mortality. Twenty-four RCTs involving 3406 participants met review inclusion.

Meta-analysis of 15 trials found ivermectin reduced risk of death compared with no ivermectin (average Risk Ratio 0.38, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.19 to 0.73; n=2438; I2=49%; moderate-certainty evidence). This result was confirmed in a trial sequential analysis (TSA) using the same DerSimonian-Laird method that underpinned the unadjusted analysis. This was also robust against a TSA using the Biggerstaff-Tweedie method. Low-certainty evidence found ivermectin prophylaxis reduced covid-19 infection by an average 86% (95% CI 79% to 91%). Secondary outcomes provided less certain evidence. Low certainty evidence suggested that that there may be no benefit with ivermectin for 'need for mechanical ventilation', whereas effect estimates for 'improvement' and 'deterioration' clearly favoured ivermectin use. Severe adverse events were rare among treatment trials and evidence of no differenc ...


Um, all of those are the junkiest of junk science I've ever seen.

Essentially they looked at available data sets of Covid patients, and looked for patients that were also taking invermectin.

There was no experimental design.  None.  Zero.  No controls, nothing.  They extracted the "data" of the outcomes of those who were on invermectin and compared it to the patient outcomes of those that weren't on invermectin.  In some "data sets" you have 1 person on invermectin and 807 not on it.  The guy on invermectin survived, some of the 807 didn't.  Controls for outside effects?  Oh, it was documented that there weren't any.

That's farking random noise.  The entire purpose of these "studies" is "hey we want someone to give us money to study this".  While that might not be unethical in itself (doing a followup study to determine if there is any effect there might be worth while, or attempting to figure out what mechanism might be there could be worth while), jumping from that kind of data to "feed people large doses of invermectin" is criminal.  These studies are the academic equivalent of begging - the authors should be treated like the beggars they're behaving like.

Stop attempting to think there is any evidence this crap works - there doesn't look like enough evidence to suggest there should be further studies - even further "meta studies".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: weddingsinger: A Sangamon County judge's ruling Monday means an Auburn man hospitalized for COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center will be denied a controversial drug thought to reduce viral complications, but normally used to treat people and animals for parasitic worms.

There is zero real world indicators that its true but they put it in the lede anyway.

Re-purposed medicines may have a role against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antiparasitic ivermectin, with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, has now been tested in numerous clinical trials.

We assessed the efficacy of ivermectin treatment in reducing mortality, in secondary outcomes, and in chemo-prophylaxis, among people with, or at high risk of, covid-19 infection.

We searched bibliographic databases up to April 25 2021. Two review authors sifted for studies, extracted data and assessed risk of bias. Meta-analyses were conducted and certainty of the evidence was assessed using the GRADE approach and additionally in trial sequential analyses for mortality. Twenty-four RCTs involving 3406 participants met review inclusion.

Meta-analysis of 15 trials found ivermectin reduced risk of death compared with no ivermectin (average Risk Ratio 0.38, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.19 to 0.73; n=2438; I2=49%; moderate-certainty evidence). This result was confirmed in a trial sequential analysis (TSA) using the same DerSimonian-Laird method that underpinned the unadjusted analysis. This was also robust against a TSA using the Biggerstaff-Tweedie method. Low-certainty evidence found ivermectin prophylaxis reduced covid-19 infection by an average 86% (95% CI 79% to 91%). Secondary outcomes provided less certain evidence. Low certainty evidence suggested that that there may be no benefit with ivermectin for 'need for mechanical ventilation', whereas effect estimates for 'improvement' and 'deterioration' clearly favoured ivermectin use. Severe adverse events were rare among treatment trials and evidence of no difference was assessed as low certainty. Evidence on other secondary outcomes was very low certainty.

Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in covid-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Employing ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.

That having been said, one should not take drugs unless prescribed by his/her doctor.  There are reasons why experimental drugs are used only in carefully-controlled studies.


Check that meta-analysis and when you see an Egyptian trial in it, you can crumple it up and throw it away. That trial was faked, and it claimed a very large N so it carried a lot of weight in meta-analysis.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She should have a right to try and save her husband

Absolutely. She DOES have the right to try and save her husband.

However...

There's an OCEAN wide difference in what you can and cannot do in order to save a life.

For example:

You HAVE the right to  take them to a doctor.
You HAVE the right to call and ambulance.
You HAVE the right to drive - hell Uber - them to a hospital.
You HAVE the right to administer a medically approved medical device such as an epipen.
You HAVE the right to administer a life saving technique such as the Heimlich.
You HAVE the right to throw a flotation device to someone struggling to swim.
You HAVE the right to even jump in to save that same person yourself.
You HAVE the right to run into a burning building in an attempt to save someone from a fire.

You MIGHT have the right to be able to perform lifesaving treatment such as CPR. Things like that get a little iffy because it's a method that is certified for those trained...
You MIGHT have the right to break traffic laws when transporting said human to the hospital. Again it's iffy but I've seen cases dismissed based upon those circumstances.

You DO NOT HAVE the right to perform medical procedures without a license.
You DO NOT HAVE the right to prescribe medication without a license.
You DO NOT HAVE the right to perform unethical medical experimentation, period.
You DO NOT HAVE the right to Consume by Fraudulent Means (aka unknowingly drug someone)
You DO NOT HAVE the right to commit Second Degree Felony Assault (injecting someone else with an unapproved substance)
You DO NOT HAVE the right to expose a person to dangerous substances or organisms in an attempt to "strengthen" their immunity.

That's a small sampling. But that lawyer knew that and he's just being a sleaze bag lawyer.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OrangeSnapper:

I dunno, I feel pretty good ignoring whatever links you cribbed from ivermectin.com and I see someone else already responded so I'm simply posting why I know you're very likely full of nonsense:

Fark user image
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Arachidonic: OrangeSnapper:

So for shiats and giggles I looked at the unpublished metadata analysis that you are sharing as proof of effectiveness and I have a LOT of questions about how they pulled their conclusions from the reviewed studies. Most of those studies were not about ivermectin, just drugs that may have a secondary effect that can be used to treat non-primary indications. The deductions from the study are an extreme reach. There needs to be a true double blind study with a large sample set to even begin to indicate that ivermectin has a use.


That stupid un-peer-reviewed meta-analysis is all the 'rats have. All the other horse paste studies have been retracted. It's sad.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: OrangeSnapper:

I dunno, I feel pretty good ignoring whatever links you cribbed from ivermectin.com and I see someone else already responded so I'm simply posting why I know you're very likely full of nonsense:

[Fark user image image 650x100]


"Makers hate vaccines"

Aren't "maskers" the ones pushing for people to get vaccinated?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Arachidonic: OrangeSnapper:

So for shiats and giggles I looked at the unpublished metadata analysis that you are sharing as proof of effectiveness and I have a LOT of questions about how they pulled their conclusions from the reviewed studies. Most of those studies were not about ivermectin, just drugs that may have a secondary effect that can be used to treat non-primary indications. The deductions from the study are an extreme reach. There needs to be a true double blind study with a large sample set to even begin to indicate that ivermectin has a use.


Yeah, but now the author's have completed their goal making sure people can say "there are some studies that indicate ivermectin might maybe kinda sorta do something" to get their foot in the door and play the report-both-sides game..
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: weddingsinger: OrangeSnapper:

I dunno, I feel pretty good ignoring whatever links you cribbed from ivermectin.com and I see someone else already responded so I'm simply posting why I know you're very likely full of nonsense:

[Fark user image image 650x100]

"Makers hate vaccines"

Aren't "maskers" the ones pushing for people to get vaccinated?


Yes.

But anti folks find it easier to pretend its all about oppression and the New World Order controlled by Soros and the Build-a-Bear group rounding them up into camps for bravely standing up to the oppression of doing a thing doctors, nurses, and millions upon millions of people outside the U.S. do all the time.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Bird: "I don't think she could live with herself knowing that not everything was tried," per the patient's "doctor."
Were I the judge, I would allow the ivermectin onlyafter a strict regimen of bleach injections and rectal ultraviolet tube therapy.


After seeing a thread about them on Fark a few months ago (and because I have the humor maturity level of a middle-school boy), I spent a few bucks on Amazon for a roll of those "FOR RECTAL USE ONLY" stickers that are intended to be for prescription bottles, and of course have stuck them on various retail store items ever since.  One of my first uses of them was this one, at Lowe's--I like to think I helped Lowe's unload a few of these items to Trumpers:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.