 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Latin Times)   Doctor approaches Hell's Angels hitmen to kill a witness in his upcoming opioid trial   (latintimes.com) divider line
31
    More: Dumbass, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Anatoly Braylovsky, Organized crime, Drug Enforcement Administration, undercover agent pose, FBI informant, United States Department of Justice, undercover agent  
•       •       •

883 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 9:50 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell's Angels, Quantico Chapter
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A man who has blown all his options can't afford the luxury of changing his ways. He has to capitalize on whatever he has left, and he can't afford to admit - no matter how often he's reminded of it - that every day of his life takes him farther and farther down a blind alley..."
― Hunter S. Thompson, Hell's Angels
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My understanding of Motorcycle Clubs is this:

75% of them are Doctors/Dentists/Lawyers having a midlife crisis
25% are actual gangs
50% of the actual gangs are actually undercover law enforcement or informants

Also if you don't currently know a hit-man, anyone you're talking too is going to be undercover and/or inform on you.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In other news, according to this ad, I'm supposed to 'express' my dog's glands.  WTF does that even mean?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: In other news, according to this ad, I'm supposed to 'express' my dog's glands.  WTF does that even mean?
[Fark user image 307x271]


Stop repressing your dog, and let it express itself. Press it.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: In other news, according to this ad, I'm supposed to 'express' my dog's glands.  WTF does that even mean?
[Fark user image 307x271]


Your dog needs a steak, and an anal cavity search.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: In other news, according to this ad, I'm supposed to 'express' my dog's glands.  WTF does that even mean?
[Fark user image image 307x271]


I'm gonna go ahead and let you google that one yourself. Happy reading!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe he should have contacted the Hell's Satans instead.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Id say if you need a stripper beaten within an inch of her life then call a Hells Angel.

If you need somebody killed call a 50 year old Italian guy who owns a flower shop.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: In other news, according to this ad, I'm supposed to 'express' my dog's glands.  WTF does that even mean?


I think Madonna has a song about that.
 
ghall3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hells Angels doesn't have an apostrophe.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was that episode during one of the pretty good seasons, or in one of the terrible seasons when I wasn't watching?

looper.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Above all, do no harm. Hire someone else to do it for you.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Braylovsky was busted after he contacted an FBI informant whom he thought was the brother of the President of Hells Angels, implying that he needed a witness that was set to incriminate him dead and saying "this guy's gotta go."

So this is interesting. Is it a guy who goes around telling people he's the brother of the President? Or is he doing a "What do you mean, I'm no one important, wink wink" routine? Or was he completely blindsided that this guy thought he was brother of the President?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Id say if you need a stripper beaten within an inch of her life then call a Hells Angel.

If you need somebody killed call a 50 year old Italian guy who owns a flower shop.


I go for the little girls.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait...that didn't come out right...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How do people not realize this already?

Are you talking to a contract killer? No, you're talking to the FBI.

fark it, let him rot.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: dothemath: Id say if you need a stripper beaten within an inch of her life then call a Hells Angel.

If you need somebody killed call a 50 year old Italian guy who owns a flower shop.

I go for the little girls.

[Fark user image image 720x720]

Wait...that didn't come out right...


i0.heartyhosting.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I go for the little girls.


That shiat is some straight up soft core child porn.

Especially the part where she plays dress up for him.

yikes-a-mundo.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

starsrift: Driedsponge: In other news, according to this ad, I'm supposed to 'express' my dog's glands.  WTF does that even mean?
[Fark user image 307x271]

Stop repressing your dog, and let it express itself. Press it.


That don't impress me much.  Suppress that notion, and let's get espressos.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: Petit_Merdeux: I go for the little girls.

That shiat is some straight up soft core child porn.

Especially the part where she plays dress up for him.

yikes-a-mundo.



It was a French film, after all.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Driedsponge: In other news, according to this ad, I'm supposed to 'express' my dog's glands.  WTF does that even mean?

I think Madonna has a song about that.


No, that was her book
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: dothemath: Petit_Merdeux: I go for the little girls.

That shiat is some straight up soft core child porn.

Especially the part where she plays dress up for him.

yikes-a-mundo.


It was a French film, after all.


Why is it the French get a pass but Middle Eastern cultures don't?

/I think I answered my own question
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: Petit_Merdeux: I go for the little girls.

That shiat is some straight up soft core child porn.

Especially the part where she plays dress up for him.

yikes-a-mundo.


img.i-scmp.comView Full Size


I found her later work to be more disturbing
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: My understanding of Motorcycle Clubs is this:

75% of them are Doctors/Dentists/Lawyers having a midlife crisis
25% are actual gangs
50% of the actual gangs are actually undercover law enforcement or informants

Also if you don't currently know a hit-man, anyone you're talking too is going to be undercover and/or inform on you.


Motorcycle Clubs are different than rider groups.

Look at their patch. One piece or two piece? Doctors and lawyers.

Three pieces? At minimum, their patch was approved by the club at the top of the food chain. If you see a 1%er patch, those are the folks that are either in a top tier club (HA, Mongols, etc) or a support club that basically serves as a feeder organization and often can be relied upon by the club that runs the show.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: dothemath: Id say if you need a stripper beaten within an inch of her life then call a Hells Angel.

If you need somebody killed call a 50 year old Italian guy who owns a flower shop.

I go for the little girls.

[Fark user image image 720x720]

Wait...that didn't come out right...


Why don't you have a seat right over there
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

casual disregard: How do people not realize this already?

Are you talking to a contract killer? No, you're talking to the FBI.

fark it, let him rot.


These are the same people willing to believe a 15 year old girl wants to meet up with them
 
gar1013
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Braylovsky was busted after he contacted an FBI informant whom he thought was the brother of the President of Hells Angels, implying that he needed a witness that was set to incriminate him dead and saying "this guy's gotta go."

So this is interesting. Is it a guy who goes around telling people he's the brother of the President? Or is he doing a "What do you mean, I'm no one important, wink wink" routine? Or was he completely blindsided that this guy thought he was brother of the President?


Regardless, they are probably going to monitor the trial and figure out who the "brother" is.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Above all, do no harm. Hire someone else to do it for you.


"Come on doc!! Remember the Hippopotamus Oath!"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to play in a local rock band in 1998 and our lead guitarist never used his real name. I asked him about it and he told me he saw a hell's angel kill someone and he went to trial as a witness to put him away. He changed his name and moved several states away...

He was a very interesting guy. Had lots of stories like that.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: dothemath: Id say if you need a stripper beaten within an inch of her life then call a Hells Angel.

If you need somebody killed call a 50 year old Italian guy who owns a flower shop.

I go for the little girls.

[Fark user image 720x720]

Wait...that didn't come out right...


Don't worry. She looks like she can handle herself.

/wait...that didn't come out right either. Goddammit.
//if you don't have the marbles to do it yourself, don't even dream of hiring a professional.
///there are no professionals, only FBI informants.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: I used to play in a local rock band in 1998 and our lead guitarist never used his real name. I asked him about it and he told me he saw a hell's angel kill someone and he went to trial as a witness to put him away. He changed his name and moved several states away...

He was a very interesting guy. Had lots of stories like that.


I kinda feel like if he was chit-chatting about it- enough that you already knew he was not using the name on his birth certificate- he didn't really grasp the concept of secret identities.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.