(Indian Country Today)   NM's largest electric provider: You know, we finally understand how poorly we've treated Native Americans. We pledge to no longer see them as 2nd-class citizens. To demonstrate our wokeness we offer a gift: This slightly used coal-fired power plant   (indiancountrytoday.com) divider line
    New Mexico, Arizona, Navajo Nation, power plant  
626 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 2:20 PM



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They doing this so they have to pay for the decommissioning of the plant?

Decommissioning costs for a typical 500-MW coal-fired power plant range from $5 million to $15 million net of scrap. The schedule is typically 18 to 30 months
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Convert it to micro nuke.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They'll just take it back later.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does it come in a version with smallpox attached?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Write off! Write off! Write off!

My BS alarm is sounding loud and fast on this one.

I've already used the word "off" three times. I might as well go for the Big One:  fark off!
 
docilej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey, China currently has 184 coal-fired power plants in construction. What difference does it make having an existing one be operationable on Native American sovereign land?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Holy fark. The entire energy sector is racist as hell. But holy fark this example.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some tribal citizens told regulators that all levels of Navajo leadership are behind the proposal. They said allowing the Navajo Transitional Energy Co. - or NTEC - to take over the utility's stake in Four Corners would provide more time for the tribe to find ways to deal with significant economic consequences that will come when the plant closes in 2031.
If regulators don't approve PNM's plan, the Navajo Nation could lose up to $60 million annually, said Lorenzo Bates, former speaker of the Navajo Nation Council. The tribe is already struggling to absorb lost jobs and revenues after the closure of a coal-fired power plant in Arizona in 2019.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here's why:

Four Corners and the mine that feed it employ about 700 mostly Navajo workers. The plant has an annual payroll of nearly $100 million and pays $100 million in taxes, fees and coal royalties, according to Arizona Public Service Co., one of its owners.

If the plant is shut down, 700 Navajos lose their jobs.
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
call me crazy but why not convert it into a coal fired casino?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Iron Eyes Cody was actually born Espera de Corti - an Italian-American

pointed out by an Italian friend of mine decades ago.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dear anyone who's using the term 'woke' as an insult to people's intelligence:

You realize you're using a past tense verb as an adjective, right?
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this the same area where the coal mine was also shut down?
See... that'd make sense: white man shuts down the coal mines, everyone loses income. Perfect time to give away a coal fired power plant now that the fascists are no longer deregulating it.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only good news is they can build a solar farm and use the existing grid ties to feed the power out and so make a bunch of passive income, not nearly as nice as the jobs lost but the world has to move on.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I blame the large corporations that closed their American factories and built new ones overseas.  There isn't as much of a market for Navajo wool as there was before.

And the cherry on top?  Reduce the Navajo people to a tiny portion of their former lands, poison the people with unsafe uranium mines, and then poison the remaining land with coal power plants.  It's farked up, especially considering that the Navajo people were farmers and hunters and shepherds before the area was annexed by the USA.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Here's why:

Four Corners and the mine that feed it employ about 700 mostly Navajo workers. The plant has an annual payroll of nearly $100 million and pays $100 million in taxes, fees and coal royalties, according to Arizona Public Service Co., one of its owners.

If the plant is shut down, 700 Navajos lose their jobs.


Time to retrain those workers and find them new jobs. We need to do the same thing with all other coal workers, as it is an obsolete energy production method.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course we would give them a coal fired plant. It's not like they'd ever take blankets from us again.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Geotpf: Here's why:

Four Corners and the mine that feed it employ about 700 mostly Navajo workers. The plant has an annual payroll of nearly $100 million and pays $100 million in taxes, fees and coal royalties, according to Arizona Public Service Co., one of its owners.

If the plant is shut down, 700 Navajos lose their jobs.

Time to retrain those workers and find them new jobs. We need to do the same thing with all other coal workers, as it is an obsolete energy production method.


That certainly would be an optimum outcome, but this is a hell of a lot easier said than done.

In the real world, you've got this Indians versus environmentalists fight here.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Iron Eyes Cody was actually born Espera de Corti - an Italian-American

pointed out by an Italian friend of mine decades ago.


th.bing.comView Full Size

Is shocked...SHOCKED, I say!

...well, not that shocked.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

special20: Is this the same area where the coal mine was also shut down?
See... that'd make sense: white man shuts down the coal mines, everyone loses income. Perfect time to give away a coal fired power plant now that the fascists are no longer deregulating it.


The coal mine for APS Four Corners generating station was sold to the Navajo nation.  There's also one nearby that they could claim as well where PNM San Juan generating station got it's coal (which is in the process of shutting down as well).  Both plants ran on local coal.

The bigger issue is where you sell the power to.  The owners were APS, PNM, and cities in California.  Obviously they don't want it anymore.

Neither plant is in that good a shape to keep it running indefinitely (though APS is likely in better shape than PNM was).
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think another ten years to make the transitions would slow the pain of losing 700 jobs and $60 million a year.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And also, winters right around the corner so have these blankets too.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay, I have something meaningful to contribute to this.

An uncle of mine is an engineer that works with coal-fired power plants essentially as an auditor.  His job is to go into a plant, evaluate its processes, its equipment condition, its other working conditions, its power output, and its environmental footprint, and make recommendations.  When the Arizona plant referenced in a link out of TFA closed in 2019, he was one of the primary inspectors whose report led to its closure.

For that Arizona plant, in a nutshell the conditions were terrible.  They had no written-out instructions and procedures.  They had no safety plans.  Literally the entire process of operating the plant was mental institutional knowledge passed down through on-the-job training, without any sort of documentation.  They were one of the dirtiest plants when it came to environmental problems, and their equipment was old and decrepit so their power output relative to their environmental footprint was poor.  The power utility that ran that plant had simply let the place go out of negligence and ultimately it wasn't worth the effort to modernize equipment, to devise written procedures, etc.  It was going to be a losing proposition.

It would not surprise me if, due to the strange regulatory field that being owned by one entity, located within territory administered through the BIA so the state is semi-hands-off or completely hands-off, with possibly lack of good oversight even through federal agencies that normally would step in when a plant is struggling, the situation at the NM plant is just as bad as it was at the now-closed AZ plant.  You can't safely run a power plant through generations of word-of-mouth procedures because no one has stepped in and said that you need to keep written procedures and update them based on technical inspection and reaction to incidents.

The problem is of course that closing the AZ plant resulted in Native jobs being lost, and closing the NM plant will also likely result in Native jobs being lost, and despite the massive systemic problems these are probably some of the higher-paying jobs in the area.  But if the NM plant is as bad off as the AZ plant is, then the takeover of the NM plant by the Navajo Nation is likely going to result in receiving a white-elephant, they'll end up sucking tribal budget that they may not be able to afford under current circumstances.  If they can get the BIA and other federal involvement then perhaps they can do something to make the plant better, but it's going to be a huge investment for a kind of power plant that much of the country would be happy to see end-of-lifed.  It may well be better to look at other forms of power production that would work on the Colorado Plateau, using the grid connections and land in the vicinity to make those kinds of plants work.
Trouble is, the most effective combination that I can think of for both job creation and lack of atmospheric emissions would be some kind of solar coupled with a gravity battery, which are basically a pair of large lakes set at differing elevations, where during the day the solar energy pumps water into from the lower lake into the higher lake, and at night a hydro power facility derives energy from the release of water from the higher lake into the lower one.  The terrain in the area might support this but the environmental toll on the area chosen for these lakes is severe, and the worsening drought conditions right at the source of the Colorado River might be untenable.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: The bigger issue is where you sell the power to. The owners were APS, PNM, and cities in California. Obviously they don't want it anymore.


Bitcoin miners.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Geotpf: Here's why:

Four Corners and the mine that feed it employ about 700 mostly Navajo workers. The plant has an annual payroll of nearly $100 million and pays $100 million in taxes, fees and coal royalties, according to Arizona Public Service Co., one of its owners.

If the plant is shut down, 700 Navajos lose their jobs.

Time to retrain those workers and find them new jobs. We need to do the same thing with all other coal workers, as it is an obsolete energy production method.


The Navajo Nation unemployment rate is officially listed as 42% as it stands.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Geotpf: Here's why:

Four Corners and the mine that feed it employ about 700 mostly Navajo workers. The plant has an annual payroll of nearly $100 million and pays $100 million in taxes, fees and coal royalties, according to Arizona Public Service Co., one of its owners.

If the plant is shut down, 700 Navajos lose their jobs.

Time to retrain those workers and find them new jobs. We need to do the same thing with all other coal workers, as it is an obsolete energy production method.


Retrain to... what? There's a reason the Navajo reservation is one of the poorest places in the country: it's in the middle of nowhere and there's nothing that can be done there that's not orders of magnitude easier to do pretty much anywhere else.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: DarkSoulNoHope: Geotpf: Here's why:

Four Corners and the mine that feed it employ about 700 mostly Navajo workers. The plant has an annual payroll of nearly $100 million and pays $100 million in taxes, fees and coal royalties, according to Arizona Public Service Co., one of its owners.

If the plant is shut down, 700 Navajos lose their jobs.

Time to retrain those workers and find them new jobs. We need to do the same thing with all other coal workers, as it is an obsolete energy production method.

Retrain to... what? There's a reason the Navajo reservation is one of the poorest places in the country: it's in the middle of nowhere and there's nothing that can be done there that's not orders of magnitude easier to do pretty much anywhere else.


Yeah.  The Colorado Plateau is not a terribly hospitable place.

The one thing that they could possibly try to improve is tourism, but based on the last time we toured Canyon de Chelly, Four Corners, and Monument Valley, to be charitable they really need to send some of their members to a college of hospitality like the one at Cornell.  In short, the hotel and restaurants that we patronized were not well run at all and frankly and despite my enjoying touring the country, I would have to think twice about revisiting the area with any intent on using their local services if they remain as poorly operated as when we were last there.

I don't expect a resort experience but I do expect that when the hotel says they have a restaurant on-premises that it is able to serve its printed menu, and that the kitchen actually prepares what the wait staff has noted for the customer's order.
 
