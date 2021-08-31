 Skip to content
 
(Springfield News-Leader)   Helpful tip if you are a "you have an arrest warrant" scammer. Don't use the phone number of a CHURCH as a call back number. Although, considering some churches, it could be a money maker   (news-leader.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wrong, subby. The IRS was going to send the police to arrest me for not paying my car tax bill. The Agent was named Mark, in New York City where the IRS Police live. I know he was telling the truth cause he had a real strong foreign accent and I know everyone in New York is from India or Taiwan, or somewhere over there. Anyway, Mark was mad at first so I knew to shut up and listen. He said I owed ten thousand, but they would take $2500 in Apple Store gift cards. Boy, I was relieved. I ran right over to the Dollar General in Bucketville and stole about forty $50 gift cards--HA! Mark won't care where they came from--i'm to smart.

I called Mark back at a weird phone number that was like 20 digits long and my tracfone told me international calls cost more--whatever, Mark is an agent on the run. I read off the codes to him and hung up. That dummass kept calling me saying he needed more money and I said Mark I ain't going back to Bucketville. Then my tracfone died, so I threw it away.

Anyway, the IRS police never came, so I guess it worked. Anyhow, I can't go back to Bucketville for a while, and my cars broke down anyhow...who knew a 1982 el camino would be so junky...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answered one a few days ago. Young girl, voice shaking and stuttering while reading from the script, trying to tell me the IRS is coming to get me. I said "Ohh sweetie. You are not cut out for this scamming game. You don't have the confidence to scam people. Find another line of work". A second or two goes by and I hear "F*CK!" and the line clicks.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Answered one a few days ago. Young girl, voice shaking and stuttering while reading from the script, trying to tell me the IRS is coming to get me. I said "Ohh sweetie. You are not cut out for this scamming game. You don't have the confidence to scam people. Find another line of work". A second or two goes by and I hear "F*CK!" and the line clicks.


Lol, it's like a poor man's boiler room.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I tell them I'm holed up with plenty of guns and they won't take me alive.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I apparently have warrants out for my arrest because I've sent money to terrorists, ordered a suspicious package from abroad that's in Customs' hands right now, and I think the third warrant is regarding my vehicle license.

It's funny how the cops can't get off their asses these days.  They won't even make a phone call, they have a synthesized voice call me and I have to press '1' to talk to an officer about my situation.

But... they don't explain why I should be afraid of a cop who won't even come arrest me unless I press '1'.  If all I have to do in order to stay out of jail is not press a button, I think maybe it's time for a crime spree.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JessieL: I tell them I'm holed up with plenty of guns and they won't take me alive.


I almost exclusively get the computer calls, but when I get a live one I do my best to sound enthusiastic enough to keep them on the line while I explain why they're horrible people who should die.  It takes long enough for it to sink in that they are usually there until I'm done.

Maybe one day I'll inspire a scam call center murder-suicide and make the world a slightly better place.  That's the dream, anyway.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't understand Subby. What's the problem with using a church's number as the callback?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"What they'll usually do is make it look like a local number and then people will give their information, and credit card information or whatever, to pay their fine and stuff, and then it's done," Hargraves said.

Well those people are idiots.
 
freidog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Answered one a few days ago. Young girl, voice shaking and stuttering while reading from the script, trying to tell me the IRS is coming to get me. I said "Ohh sweetie. You are not cut out for this scamming game. You don't have the confidence to scam people. Find another line of work". A second or two goes by and I hear "F*CK!" and the line clicks.


IT WAS MY FIRST DAY OK!  I'm working on it.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I will look into this as soon as I take care of my car warranty
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My favorites are the "this is account services with visa/MasterCard/discover/diners club/etc"

Those are competitors you swollen nutsack! Your call doesn't make any damn sense!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cannibalparrot: My favorites are the "this is account services with visa/MasterCard/discover/diners club/etc"

Those are competitors you swollen nutsack! Your call doesn't make any damn sense!


Often they refer to "your credit card account" or "your bank" rather than specifics.
 
