(NPR)   Kids being home a lot more during the pandemic has caused accidental shooting deaths of children to rise 31% in one of the only countries in the world that needs to track "accidental shooting deaths of children"   (npr.org) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't understand why you would have loaded firearms that weren't secured with a lock if there was a child present. I secure my power tools better when there are kiddies present.

If you really live in such fear that requires an immediate armed, lethal response, that you won't have time to arm or unlock your weapon, and you have children, farking move somewhere else.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I just don't understand why you would have loaded firearms that weren't secured with a lock if there was a child present. I secure my power tools better when there are kiddies present.

If you really live in such fear that requires an immediate armed, lethal response, that you won't have time to arm or unlock your weapon, and you have children, farking move somewhere else.


B-b-but you just understand! when ninjas armed with Uzis rappel through my front window, only my cool reserve and combat reaction speed  have a chance of saving Wanda, and my sons Bubba and Dale, If have to fumble with a gun lock, or waste precious picoseconds sliding a magazine to my gun or even  chambering a round then all my honed reflexes and time spent watching John Wick on slo mo, would be WASTED!

It's the sae reason that the RFID tech considered reliable enough to be used by every major industry in america, including to unlock your car could NEVER be allowed in guns, because what if  it failed just one time in 10  million or so uses, do YOU want to take that chance when the ninjas come calling?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Child care costs more than guns.

Caring about your offspring takes time away from gun worship.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Accidental"
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The real question is why are our public schools not teaching our kids to be better shots...?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As with Covid or voting rights, nothing can be done. Let's turn the page.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Condoms could have prevented this.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
oblig/

snopes.comView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Think of all the kids that do find guns alone and don't shoot themselves!  They're learning an important lesson!
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pfffffffft COVID may be the only thing protecting our kids from mass shooting Fox News viewers.
 
Smidge204 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well we need to track accidental shooting deaths of children, to distinguish them from intentional shooting deaths of children. Otherwise it's hard to keep score.

=Smidge=
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So much for no school shootings last year.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If only there had been a good guy with a gun.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And here we thought remote schooling would cut down on school shootings.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groppet: So much for no school shootings last year.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder what percentage is actually accidental (as opposed to parenting rage).
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I just don't understand why you would have loaded firearms that weren't secured with a lock if there was a child present. I secure my power tools better when there are kiddies present.

If you really live in such fear that requires an immediate armed, lethal response, that you won't have time to arm or unlock your weapon, and you have children, farking move somewhere else.


I secure my cannabis when my 7 year old niece comes over, and that shiat has never killed anybody.

We have proven the general population can't handle guns the way we have it. We must repeal the 2nd; it is too ambiguous and free with gun ownership.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How many were really accidental? I mean what if your kid wants the vaccine?

Also, and I know I keep harping on about this: Stop giving guns to dogs!
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I just don't understand why you would have loaded firearms that weren't secured with a lock if there was a child present. I secure my power tools better when there are kiddies present.

If you really live in such fear that requires an immediate armed, lethal response, that you won't have time to arm or unlock your weapon, and you have children, farking move somewhere else.


The democrats are going to send un blue helmets to take those weapons any minute now.  Ignore the fact that Obama was going to do that in 2008 to 2012, then 2012 to 2016, which is why we shouldn't elect him.

Any minute now.

Just you wait and see.

So you gotta be ready for the UN troops to blast through front door and try and take them.

If that means if my kids have to kill themselves or other children.... that's just the price of FREEDOM.

Now pardon me while I shiat my pants full of freedom long worms.  Because freedom is also taking livestock dewormer and shiatting out my intestinal lining!

Freedom! FREEDOM!  FREEEEEDDDDDOOOM!

USA!USA!USA!
 
olrasputin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Freakin' Canada, and their national obsession with moose hunting.

Making the United States look bad down here.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: As with Covid or voting rights, nothing can be done. Let's turn the page.


You see, the problem is that would take "effort".
 
jesdynf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those kids are Americans. They deserved Americans for parents -- but all they got were gunists.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have national resiliency centers be set up and then have the government round up all the children and house them in the resiliency center barracks.

Problem solved.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magorn: yohohogreengiant: I just don't understand why you would have loaded firearms that weren't secured with a lock if there was a child present. I secure my power tools better when there are kiddies present.

If you really live in such fear that requires an immediate armed, lethal response, that you won't have time to arm or unlock your weapon, and you have children, farking move somewhere else.

B-b-but you just understand! when ninjas armed with Uzis rappel through my front window, only my cool reserve and combat reaction speed  have a chance of saving Wanda, and my sons Bubba and Dale, If have to fumble with a gun lock, or waste precious picoseconds sliding a magazine to my gun or even  chambering a round then all my honed reflexes and time spent watching John Wick on slo mo, would be WASTED!

It's the sae reason that the RFID tech considered reliable enough to be used by every major industry in america, including to unlock your car could NEVER be allowed in guns, because what if  it failed just one time in 10  million or so uses, do YOU want to take that chance when the ninjas come calling?


So... what you are saying is that this is a post-coitus Darwin Award? Harsh.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When they go to school they get shot with guns, and if they stay home they get shot with guns. Weird. I guess there's just no solution. It's like a freaky little Zen koan.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Grammer question. Is "one of the only [plurals]" a real sentence? If you are the only something, you can't have a plural of it, right? Wouldn't "one of the few" make more sense?
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seriously, between politics, environmental issues, Covid, deliberate financial hardship and guns you can't help but think the terrorists are actively trying to cause a mass extinction.

Japan struggles with dying off due to overwork not allowing for people to have kids. America is literally murdering them in mass for bullshiat brownie points... It's ok, because all the Boomers and Gen X'rs can have their freedum at the expense of the next couple of generations... SMH
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Accidental Freedom Death you mean
 
doomjesse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: "Accidental"


I wonder if intentional child shootings are up as well.

"I told you to clean up your room!" <boom>
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The country has a ton of new owners recently, and almost no training or safe storage requirements.
We haven't even had a functioning gun safety organization for decades. This is gonna cause problems.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: How many were really accidental? I mean what if your kid wants the vaccine?

Also, and I know I keep harping on about this: Stop giving guns to dogs!


memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The solution here is obviously more guns.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harlee: Magorn: yohohogreengiant: I just don't understand why you would have loaded firearms that weren't secured with a lock if there was a child present. I secure my power tools better when there are kiddies present.

If you really live in such fear that requires an immediate armed, lethal response, that you won't have time to arm or unlock your weapon, and you have children, farking move somewhere else.

B-b-but you just understand! when ninjas armed with Uzis rappel through my front window, only my cool reserve and combat reaction speed  have a chance of saving Wanda, and my sons Bubba and Dale, If have to fumble with a gun lock, or waste precious picoseconds sliding a magazine to my gun or even  chambering a round then all my honed reflexes and time spent watching John Wick on slo mo, would be WASTED!

It's the sae reason that the RFID tech considered reliable enough to be used by every major industry in america, including to unlock your car could NEVER be allowed in guns, because what if  it failed just one time in 10  million or so uses, do YOU want to take that chance when the ninjas come calling?

So... what you are saying is that this is a post-coitus Darwin Award? Harsh.


That's not a half bad idea as a selling point.  Start a conspiracy that democrats want you to own guns so that non-consensual late term abortions can be performed on their children.

I wonder if we could get that narrative pushed and these idiots would stop buying guns.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: "Accidental"


You see, "accidental" is an alternate spelling for "negligent" when people want to flex their rights without acknowledging their responsibilities.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dkulprit: yohohogreengiant: I just don't understand why you would have loaded firearms that weren't secured with a lock if there was a child present. I secure my power tools better when there are kiddies present.

If you really live in such fear that requires an immediate armed, lethal response, that you won't have time to arm or unlock your weapon, and you have children, farking move somewhere else.

The democrats are going to send un blue helmets to take those weapons any minute now.  Ignore the fact that Obama was going to do that in 2008 to 2012, then 2012 to 2016, which is why we shouldn't elect him.

Any minute now.

Just you wait and see.

So you gotta be ready for the UN troops to blast through front door and try and take them.

If that means if my kids have to kill themselves or other children.... that's just the price of FREEDOM.

Now pardon me while I shiat my pants full of freedom long worms.  Because freedom is also taking livestock dewormer and shiatting out my intestinal lining!

Freedom! FREEDOM!  FREEEEEDDDDDOOOM!

USA!USA!USA!


Lol.  Freedom worms.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I just don't understand why you would have loaded firearms that weren't secured with a lock if there was a child present. I secure my power tools better when there are kiddies present.


This is America. I don't need to secure my guns, or my power tools' guns, either!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Well we need to track accidental shooting deaths of children, to distinguish them from intentional shooting deaths of children. Otherwise it's hard to keep score.

=Smidge=


You know what, =Smidge=? I like you
You're not like the other people here, in the trailer park
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People who accidentally have kids, have more accidents.

News at 11.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have national resiliency centers be set up and then have the government round up all the children and house them in the resiliency center barracks.

Problem solved.


I was expecting your proposal to include more nuclear weapons.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you all were stuck WFH with a bunch of kids constantly fighting over who gets to be Marshall from Paw Patrol, you'd be asking yourself right now why that "accidental" number isn't higher.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For parents with firearms, medical professionals say the best way to keep kids safe around firearms is to keep the guns locked in a safe or lockbox and to ensure children have no access to the keys

BUT THEN WE AIN'T FREE
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: And here we thought remote schooling would cut down on school shootings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have national resiliency centers be set up and then have the government round up all the children and house them in the resiliency center barracks.

Problem solved.


I've seen those in action on YouTube Advanced Soviet MemeticsTube:
AK-74: Fast Assembly & Disassembly In Russian School
Youtube LrxjYfl05ek
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I just don't understand why you would have loaded firearms that weren't secured with a lock if there was a child present. I secure my power tools better when there are kiddies present.

If you really live in such fear that requires an immediate armed, lethal response, that you won't have time to arm or unlock your weapon, and you have children, farking move somewhere else.


Exactly, when I had guns in the house the ammo was locked up. It was in a safe with an airport style lock system, very easy to type in the code even in complete darkness and fast enough to get to that I wouldn't have a problem in the unlikely event of a breakin, if you need instant access to a weapon then you really, really need to reevaluate your life choices.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh well.
That's the way it goes.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dryad: The country has a ton of new owners recently, and almost no training or safe storage requirements.
We haven't even had a functioning gun safety organization for decades. This is gonna cause problems.


Yes millions of people who've seen the destabilization of society and defunding of police from left wing politics with the subsequent rise in crime and murder are now new gun owners, or rather to your dismay millions of new 2nd amendment rights supporters.

I don't know maybe next time don't do that? You'll get another lesson on why that's a bad idea in 2022 sheeple.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Porous Horace: How many were really accidental? I mean what if your kid wants the vaccine?

Also, and I know I keep harping on about this: Stop giving guns to dogs!

[memesmonkey.com image 474x474]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The kid who owns all this probably doesn't get bullied very often.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnphantom: We must repeal the 2nd; it is too ambiguous and free with gun ownership.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: The real question is why are our public schools not teaching our kids to be better shots...?


Yeah they could shoot their gun worshipping parents and make society better
 
