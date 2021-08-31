 Skip to content
(NPR)   Hey, remember how Columbus landed in the Bahamas and thought he'd discovered America? Well, this story is just like that, except it just happened. Now we just need to find some indigenous people to oppress   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
May have formed recently, might be gone soon. If it were US territory it would be due for condos, a golf course and a bailout after the next storm that wipes it back off the map.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Population 6 seals and a crab.
 
Broktun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"No one knows how long it will remain. In principle, it could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits," Rasch said.

So a sandbar?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Population 6 seals and a crab.


Hey, that's the same population as Norway.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh subby. Do you sleep?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
about 30 by 60 meters (about 100 by 200 feet)

How must would that cost in rent?
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Geez, can't they just use Google Earth?  LOL   (yes I know it doesn't work that way)
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Island hunters" are known as adventurers whose hobby it is to search for unknown islands.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"No one knows how long it will remain. In principle, it could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits," Rasch said.

You'd expect a scientist to have developed object permanence by now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The definition of an island needs to be a bit stronger than that.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: AlgaeRancher: Population 6 seals and a crab.

Hey, that's the same population as Norway.


"More like Snore-way!"
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The definition of an island needs to be a bit stronger than that.


We could call it a terrestrial dwarf.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I liked the one where William Shatner was the killer.
 
