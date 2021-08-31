 Skip to content
(NPR)   Starting tonight, California will be closing every single one of its National Forests to the public. Hey now, what gives them the right to say I can't visit a forest? I DEMAND FOREST ACCESS NOW. FREE CALIFORNIA'S FORESTS FROM TYRANNY   (npr.org) divider line
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what am I supposed to do with my rake now?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: So what am I supposed to do with my rake now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bajtaur: So what am I supposed to do with my rake now?


Take him to taverns and gambling halls instead.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, trees, if you wanna fall now's the time because nobody will be there to hear it.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote no on the recall, though.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burns you up, doesn't it subby?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California sounds like a great place to live.

/s
 
LadySusan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am heartbroken. The Caldor fire just burned into Christmas Valley which is a charming area just before you get to Tahoe. I hike in these mountains virtually every week.

As usual, we're leading the nation. Well, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho are burninating too but they don't make the national news. Welcome to the dystopian future of fires and flooding and massive damage from wind.
 
skybird659
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sad part is there's bound to be derps out there demanding just that. Looking at you, Orange county, trying to hide behind Imperial Valley!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: Vote no on the recall, though.


Please blame the CA gov for the management of federally controlled forests.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They should probably close a bunch of national parks after what people do to them every year, just let them go wild for a bit a heal. Keep them knuckle draggers out of there for a while.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Bajtaur: So what am I supposed to do with my rake now?

Take him to taverns and gambling halls instead.


Jeopardy! 10/8/2004 - Ken Jennings' "Hoe" Moment | #RIPAlexTrebek
Youtube NJO7hcinS-U
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: California sounds like a great place to live.

/s


it is. No /s
 
skybird659
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wademh: ThighsofGlory: Vote no on the recall, though.

Please blame the CA gov for the management of federally controlled forests.


Hey, worked for tRump!
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: California sounds like a great place to live.

/s


It helps if you don't own anything.
 
skybird659
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
BTW, it's against federal law for citizens to go into federal forests and remove dead trees and fallen branches. So,
that.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: So what am I supposed to do with my rake now?


I don't think most people will stop you from using a forest rake.

Perhaps if they didn't stop doing forest management, the wildfires wouldn't be so bad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh no, where will the animals go?
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: Vote no on the recall, though.


Well, yeah, if you have a functioning memory.........
 
Number 216
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only the headline mentioned Jewish Space Lasers it would be straight out of MTG's mouth
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no, where will the animals go?


So, what are you having for dinner?

dhenry.hudsonvalleysportsman.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wademh: ThighsofGlory: Vote no on the recall, though.

Please blame the CA gov for the management of federally controlled forests.


But we can't blame the Feds until a Republican is president, so...where do we go with this?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skybird659: BTW, it's against federal law for citizens to go into federal forests and remove dead trees and fallen branches. So,
that.


So you're saying I shouldn't take my logging truck and poach some trees?  There goes my weekend.  Stupid government and their stupid rules.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'Why are you closed' goes Metal!
Youtube 7YPiUtAde2o
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Forest's closed. Bear out front shoulda toldya.
 
jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: California sounds like a great place to live.

/s


No, it's horrible. Under no circumstances should you EVER come here.
 
GORDON
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

groppet: They should probably close a bunch of national parks after what people do to them every year, just let them go wild for a bit a heal. Keep them knuckle draggers out of there for a while.


Except for me.  I'm nice to the land and appreciate it more than the average person.

So everyone else stay home.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Earlier this summer I took the dogs up into the mountains to get away from the fireworks.    I've been thinking about getting some property up there as a retreat. Anyway, despite fire danger being high, some dumbass was shooting off fireworks.

At that point I realized that if I had a place up there, the safety and security of my family and property would be up to the lowest common denominator of idiot that happened to be in the forest at any given time.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LadySusan: I am heartbroken. The Caldor fire just burned into Christmas Valley which is a charming area just before you get to Tahoe. I hike in these mountains virtually every week.

As usual, we're leading the nation. Well, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho are burninating too but they don't make the national news. Welcome to the dystopian future of fires and flooding and massive damage from wind.


Montana is not far behind.  :(

TheGreatGazoo: Bajtaur: So what am I supposed to do with my rake now?

I don't think most people will stop you from using a forest rake.

Perhaps if they didn't stop doing forest management, the wildfires wouldn't be so bad.
[Fark user image 425x337]


That big "rake"  would look pretty sad upside down at the bottom of a ravine.   Finland is flat, the majority of California national forests are not.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skybird659: BTW, it's against federal law for citizens to go into federal forests and remove dead trees and fallen branches. So,
that.


Sure.  If you don't get a permit.
 
skybird659
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: skybird659: BTW, it's against federal law for citizens to go into federal forests and remove dead trees and fallen branches. So,
that.

Sure.  If you don't get a permit.


Lived in Los Padres National forest 2013-2018. No permits allowed.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Bajtaur: So what am I supposed to do with my rake now?

Take him to taverns and gambling halls instead.


props

/devoted Georgette Heyer fan
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [dhenry.hudsonvalleysportsman.com image 300x225]


lol imagine that bear saying aaallriight aaallriight aaallriight in stripper Matthew McConaughey's voice
 
skybird659
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: skybird659: BTW, it's against federal law for citizens to go into federal forests and remove dead trees and fallen branches. So,
that.

So you're saying I shouldn't take my logging truck and poach some trees?  There goes my weekend.  Stupid government and their stupid rules.


Yeah. Kind of throws the whole 'rake your forests' theory out the window.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: California sounds like a great place to live.

/s


You sound like a jealous resident of flyover country.

/am also a resident of flyover country
//but I got over myself
///tres
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Bajtaur: So what am I supposed to do with my rake now?

I don't think most people will stop you from using a forest rake.

Perhaps if they didn't stop doing forest management, the wildfires wouldn't be so bad.
[Fark user image 425x337]


Perhaps if they didn't give away all the water rights to unscrupulous companies who don't give a fark about the environment, they'd be in a better position to handle droughts.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skybird659: Los Padres National forest


https://www.vcstar.com/story/news/spe​c​ial-reports/outdoors/2017/05/03/wood-c​utting-permits-issued-los-padres/10125​0550/
 
farkregurgitator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The problem with California is that it's filled with Californians. Maybe the fires can give us all a reset.
 
