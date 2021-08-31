 Skip to content
(CBC)   Must be nice to have rent control...for 500 years   (cbc.ca) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
* White Protestants only (probably)
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought the Amish had it good since they haven't even paid the phone bill in 300 years.
 
Headso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: * White Protestants only (probably)


Catholic only

To be eligible to live in the village, applicants need to meet three basic criteria: they must demonstrate financial need, have lived in Augsburg for at least two years and be of Catholic faith.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: * White Protestants only (probably)


Thank you for upholding the fine traditions of Fark.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was founded by wealthy businessman Jakob Fugger

But what not many people know is that it was the family matriarch, Mother Fugger, who originally funded the home.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a proven fact that "All Dogs are Atheist", why is that dog living there?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: * White Protestants only (probably)


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know what, it might not be the Carnegie library system, but providing housing for 67 families for ~25 generations is a hell of a legacy. There are certainly worse ways to spend your money:
esquireme.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ahh. So, they're rabid anti-Semites.

/j/k
//Hitler
///I godwinned the thread
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I like the URL

https://www.cbc.ca/radio/day6/hazaras​-​at-risk-in-afghanistan-the-meaning-of-​comirnaty-a-brief-history-of-poppers-n​ancy-drew-at-91-more-1.6155032/at-the-​world-s-oldest-social-housing-rent-has​n-t-changed-since-1521-1.6155041?
 
alex10294
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's always nice when someone else is paying.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's really groovy.  When I grow up I want to be a philanthropist and man about town, not necessarily in that order.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No mention on how it's funded.   There has to be a lot of upkeep on a place that old.  I'm sure the $6 tours are not paying for all that.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: * White Protestants only (probably)
---


Careful, your monstrous prejudice is showing.

/ if you'd bother to click you'll find the guy is neither white nor Protestant.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I could certainly pretend to care about religion and do daily " spiritual reflection" (otherwise known as masturbation) for that.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I enjoy the fact that tourists fork over six times annual rent for the privilege of an hour or two of gawking.
 
alex10294
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

robodog: You know what, it might not be the Carnegie library system, but providing housing for 67 families for ~25 generations is a hell of a legacy. There are certainly worse ways to spend your money:
[esquireme.com image 850x566]


I never mind when super rich people spend money. Gets it back into the hands of less rich people in a productive way.  It doesn't do anyone any good when it's hoarded in gold or cash, but it can pay the wages of 20 man/person years of labor to build a boat.
 
EL EM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Fuggers bankrolled the Hapsburgs: they were indescribably rich.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: No mention on how it's funded.   There has to be a lot of upkeep on a place that old.  I'm sure the $6 tours are not paying for all that.


It's been kept up by a carefully managed private fund for the last 500 years, still in the Fugger family.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: * White Protestants only (probably)


Right you are:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: You know what, it might not be the Carnegie library system, but providing housing for 67 families for ~25 generations is a hell of a legacy. There are certainly worse ways to spend your money:
[esquireme.com image 850x566]


Ooooo, "legacy".  Gimme the damned boat.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

robodog: You know what, it might not be the Carnegie library system, but providing housing for 67 families for ~25 generations is a hell of a legacy. There are certainly worse ways to spend your money:
[esquireme.com image 850x566]


Thats the difference between being a rich Fugger and a rich farker
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I like the URL

https://www.cbc.ca/radio/day6/hazaras-​at-risk-in-afghanistan-the-meaning-of-​comirnaty-a-brief-history-of-poppers-n​ancy-drew-at-91-more-1.6155032/at-the-​world-s-oldest-social-housing-rent-has​n-t-changed-since-1521-1.6155041?


Probably a link back to the page subby was at previously?  Article is reachable at simply https://www.cbc.ca/radio/at-the-world​-​s-oldest-social-housing-rent-hasn-t-ch​anged-since-1521-1.6155041
 
dkimball
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Must smell like old people
 
zbtop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: No mention on how it's funded.   There has to be a lot of upkeep on a place that old.  I'm sure the $6 tours are not paying for all that.


The residents maintain it. They spend a significant amount of time working the property as part of the agreement to stay there. Living there is a part time job in and of itself.
 
