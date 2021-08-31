 Skip to content
(CBC)   Believe it or not, this painting is a fake   (cbc.ca) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I first thought the article was going to be something about Robert Ripley. So the painting is a phony? Should we be surprised?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fakes are something like 90% of the art market.

But even fakes can be valuable.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents have a few Maud Lewis paintings.. they lived near us and my father would buy them directly from her or her husband who also painted. He paid extra to have them framed using scrap wood Everett found around the area.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I first thought the article was going to be something about Robert Ripley.



I thought it was gonna be a reference to The Greatest American Hero.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it still have the silhouette of the magnet used to tack it to the front of the fridge?
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they just spent $5000 on a whim and didn't do ANY due diligence?

My sympathy is limited. Caveat emptor.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The painting is real , it's the artist that's fake ..
 
seyheystretch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if I paid $5k for a painting that was fake, I'd be maud too. Raging maud.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows you need to visit her studio in ensure it's an original:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is the one time I can legitimately say "I could paint that."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a masterpiece! (chef's kiss)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George isn't at home.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.

People should spend more on art that they like, by living artists; and less on art that they consider an investment because of who painted it.

Artists deserve to profit from their art more than speculators.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The silliest thing about all of this is that even if that thing was 100% authentic, what difference does it make?  You still could never hold it, touch it, or really even have it on display as light will damage the thing and wreck its value.  Case in point; who owns the Mona Lisa?  Well, I don't know.  Where is the Mona Lisa?  It's not hanging in the Louvre, if that's what you're thinking.  That's a fake.  Because the original is too valuable to have on display.

In short, you are better off with a copy anyway.

But in the end, art is worth what a collector is willing to pay.  No more and no less.  And someone out there might be willing to pay for it even if it IS a fake.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: The silliest thing about all of this is that even if that thing was 100% authentic, what difference does it make?  You still could never hold it, touch it, or really even have it on display as light will damage the thing and wreck its value.  Case in point; who owns the Mona Lisa?  Well, I don't know.  Where is the Mona Lisa?  It's not hanging in the Louvre, if that's what you're thinking.  That's a fake.  Because the original is too valuable to have on display.

In short, you are better off with a copy anyway.

But in the end, art is worth what a collector is willing to pay.  No more and no less.  And someone out there might be willing to pay for it even if it IS a fake.


Not to mention, its fugly.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

seyheystretch: [Fark user image 850x573]


SAM...........
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not a painting of George Costanza.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Art is subjective, fine. But that just flat sucks. If I had turned that in for art class, I would've gotten a D- and told to report to the principal's office for being a lazy ass.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is that you like it.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Meh.

People should spend more on art that they like, by living artists; and less on art that they consider an investment because of who painted it.

Artists deserve to profit from their art more than speculators.


Yeah, despite my earlier snark, I 100% agree.

Back in the beforetimes when we actually traveled places, my wife and I enjoyed hitting up local galleries to browse around. Snagged several originals for the house--either bought a painting on the spot to transport ourselves, or contacted the gallery to arrange shipping once we were back home.

It's nice because aside from actually liking the various works on the walls, we supported the artists and also have vacation memories attached to each one.

The only "very nice" original from a somewhat well-known artist we have at the house is a Leonardo Nierman (he's still alive, AFAIK) piece. He did a whole series of these ghost ships, and while each one is unique, here's a somewhat similar one to ours that I found on GIS:

Fark user imageView Full Size


His paintings from this timeframe (1960s) are well-known for the very vibrant colors he achieved (especially blues and greens) by using oil on masonite.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't all that shocking.

When you consider the absolute and utter garbage produced by Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, farking Mark farking Rothko, Andy "I'm Going To Have People Piss On Canvas And It Will Sell For Millions" Warhol and others, how would you KNOW for sure if that piece of crap you bought at a yard sale wasn't "original" or "really famous"?

Like that's what drove me out of art college. Well, that and the fact that I realized being a fat geek was better than being a starving artist. You get accolades for churning out derivative, ugly, or otherwise just complete shiat art. Pollock used whatever the fark he had laying around for paint, he was just an obsessed nut job. Picasso (who will never be called an asshole) realized his talent was lacking so he decided to market his total shiat art work and make a name for himself from the "feel" of the moment instead of his actual ability to produce a reasonably good painting. His "blue" period? Are you farking kidding me?

</rant>

Can't farking stand like 90% of artists. Wankers, the lot.

Don't even get me started on "performance" or "installation" artists.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: So, they just spent $5000 on a whim and didn't do ANY due diligence?

My sympathy is limited. Caveat emptor.


People should always be careful when spending their maud money.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok, elephant in the room time: Someone who understands art tell me why this painting is worth thousands of dollars when my it looks like something my 12 year old niece made.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not her fault that the art community latched onto her simple paintings and turned them into something they weren't. She lived in poverty her entire live.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maud_​L​ewis
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a Mark Landis in my dining room...
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: [Fark user image 780x556]

Ok, elephant in the room time: Someone who understands art tell me why this painting is worth thousands of dollars when my it looks like something my 12 year old niece made.


A quick RTFA would fix that right up for you.
 
Ctrl-Alt-Del
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unchellmatt: Can't farking stand like 90% of artists. Wankers, the lot.


I suspect you may be lying to yourself about what drove you out of art school
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

darkmayo: It's not her fault that the art community latched onto her simple paintings and turned them into something they weren't. She lived in poverty her entire live.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maud_L​ewis


That is ENTIRELY the fault of the art community. It's a pattern repeated thousands of times. The "art community" has money to spend, but they're reluctant to spend it on their own judgement of artistic merit and instead let the whole market be controled by parasitic speculators with no better taste.
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JessieL: darkmayo: It's not her fault that the art community latched onto her simple paintings and turned them into something they weren't. She lived in poverty her entire live.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maud_L​ewis

That is ENTIRELY the fault of the art community. It's a pattern repeated thousands of times. The "art community" has money to spend, but they're reluctant to spend it on their own judgement of artistic merit and instead let the whole market be controled by parasitic speculators with no better taste.


which is exactly how wine collecting works.

seriously, raise taxes on the rich. they don't even know how to spend their money properly.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JessieL: Meh.

People should spend more on art that they like, by living artists; and less on art that they consider an investment because of who painted it.

Artists deserve to profit from their art more than speculators.


Art is the eternal hipster world.

Everything made today is derivative, tired and dogshiat. You spend money on your "guilty pleasure" or you just don't give a fark and buy what you want for $100 a piece.

60 years pass. The artist dies. It turns out enough people bought a guilty pleasure. OH I JUST LOVE THIS STYLE. SO EMBLEMATIC OF THE ERA. IT WAS SO POPULAR. I MUST COLLECT THEM LIKE POKEMON CARDS.

Hey, i noticed this artist we were all treating like a bum for not getting a REAL job is selling like hotcakes. If i buy them all, I can get a monopoly, and sell them at whatever price I want. Makes laundering money so much easier when you can own a currency. Convincing my insurance agent this $100 piece of canvas is with 1 million dollars is so luch more efficient than my car collection, and costs me less in taxes than property.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Persnickety: [Fark user image 780x556]

Ok, elephant in the room time: Someone who understands art tell me why this painting is worth thousands of dollars when my it looks like something my 12 year old niece made.


I'm not an art expert but I like it- the colors, the composition, it all comes together well and shows a good eye.  The fake in the article is painted in a similar style but doesn't look nearly as good- which shows that "simple" takes skill and can't just be copied by everybody.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: This isn't all that shocking.

When you consider the absolute and utter garbage produced by Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, farking Mark farking Rothko, Andy "I'm Going To Have People Piss On Canvas And It Will Sell For Millions" Warhol and others, how would you KNOW for sure if that piece of crap you bought at a yard sale wasn't "original" or "really famous"?

Like that's what drove me out of art college. Well, that and the fact that I realized being a fat geek was better than being a starving artist. You get accolades for churning out derivative, ugly, or otherwise just complete shiat art. Pollock used whatever the fark he had laying around for paint, he was just an obsessed nut job. Picasso (who will never be called an asshole) realized his talent was lacking so he decided to market his total shiat art work and make a name for himself from the "feel" of the moment instead of his actual ability to produce a reasonably good painting. His "blue" period? Are you farking kidding me?

</rant>

Can't farking stand like 90% of artists. Wankers, the lot.

Don't even get me started on "performance" or "installation" artists.


In my senior year of high school, I used to do Jackson Pollock-style paintings all the time, and would get A's on them every time.  Other students complained about this, asking why they couldn't do that too when they were just as capable of making a mess on a canvas.  The teacher said something about me understanding the mechanics of what made these pieces "art," and about how certain patterns would show up in each one.  Outwardly, I was like "yeah, that's it," but in my head I was laughing, knowing full well I was taking the piss.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This thread is full of peeps who have never heard of Maud Lewis or "folk" art.
She was an interesting lady who lived with a disability & in poverty.
Her work became insanely popular & expensive after she died (a common theme in the art world).
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

Hey, what's going on in this thread?
 
dywed88
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The silliest thing about all of this is that even if that thing was 100% authentic, what difference does it make?  You still could never hold it, touch it, or really even have it on display as light will damage the thing and wreck its value.  Case in point; who owns the Mona Lisa?  Well, I don't know.  Where is the Mona Lisa?  It's not hanging in the Louvre, if that's what you're thinking.  That's a fake.  Because the original is too valuable to have on display.

In short, you are better off with a copy anyway.

But in the end, art is worth what a collector is willing to pay.  No more and no less.  And someone out there might be willing to pay for it even if it IS a fake.


What difference does it make? Tens of thousands of dollars to them. That is all that they care about.

It is kind of ridiculous the first half of the article talking about how much they like the style and imagery, but then at the end saying the don't care about it now.
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: This thread is full of peeps who have never heard of Maud Lewis or "folk" art.
She was an interesting lady who lived with a disability & in poverty.
Her work became insanely popular & expensive after she died (a common theme in the art world).


Why are you okay that people live and suffer with disability and poverty? And that's interesting to you? That's all you feel about her life? That seems wrong to me.

This thread is full of peeps who have never heard of common human decency or "not being a dick in the name of capitalism and endless profit."
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I only paint nudes.  And barbarians.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Persnickety: [Fark user image 780x556]

Ok, elephant in the room time: Someone who understands art tell me why this painting is worth thousands of dollars when my it looks like something my 12 year old niece made.

A quick RTFA would fix that right up for you.


That's the authentic painting TFA used as a comparison to the fake.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fake Fake Fake Fake
Youtube R48KMbOOR-A
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: I only paint nudes.  And barbarians.


At the same time?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ctrl-Alt-Del: unchellmatt: Can't farking stand like 90% of artists. Wankers, the lot.

I suspect you may be lying to yourself about what drove you out of art school


Oh I acknowledge my lack of actual talent played a roll :D

And drive.

But, like, the way people who market themselves is more important than what makes people famous in the art world.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: This thread is full of peeps who have never heard of Maud Lewis or "folk" art.
She was an interesting lady who lived with a disability & in poverty.
Her work became insanely popular & expensive after she died (a common theme in the art world).


Artist: "All I wish for is for my art to become famous and inspire people."

Me: (cocks gun) "Here, let me help you with that..."
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Salmon: I only paint nudes.  And barbarians.

At the same time?


Sounds like Frank Frazetta or Boris Vallejo.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On the bright side their insurance premiums should go down
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: I only paint nudes.  And barbarians.


On vans?
 
