(Daily Star)   Who you gonna call? Goatbusters? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Goat, Ritual, headless bodies of goats, Local police, Milk, Georgia, Livestock, Animal sacrifice  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No comment.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's no way to get ahead in life.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Such a waste, goat curry is delish.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't lose your head over this.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I ain't afraid of no goats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Headed to Idaho?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Nanny?
 
kore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Headed to Idaho?
[Fark user image 425x656]


Wait, they have a festival to celebrate those damn thorns?

/so many flat tires
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alan Jackson frowns on these shenanigans.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I....just....can't.....click...THE STAR....links. What's this about head from a goat?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 540x532]


I am genuinely curious as to how long you have waited to use that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: I....just....can't.....click...THE STAR....links. What's this about head from a goat?


They took this story and somehow provided less content:  https://www.wsbtv.com/news/​local/atlan​ta/people-practicing-santeria-may-be-d​umping-headless-goats-chattahoochee-in​vestigation-finds/NEDWIMYQVFA7JDD5M5O7​ILY34Y/
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gleeman: That's no way to get ahead in life.


Sure it is....I mean it's a goats head but it's still a head.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: No comment.


Hoodoo?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Zero Point Scalar Field: I....just....can't.....click...THE STAR....links. What's this about head from a goat?

They took this story and somehow provided less content:  https://www.wsbtv.com/news/l​ocal/atlanta/people-practicing-santeri​a-may-be-dumping-headless-goats-chatta​hoochee-investigation-finds/NEDWIMYQVF​A7JDD5M5O7ILY34Y/


Whoa! The Chupacabra must hold some deep resentment for that particular animal. This goat shall not pass!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is irresponsible because bodies should not be dumped in waterways. The article is also irresponsible: Santaria is not Satanism, even though they start with the same two letters. It's a form of polytheism that has a belief in personal spirits.
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: HedlessChickn: No comment.

Hoodoo?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not cool.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're going to sacrifice an animal, why not at least eat it when you're done?
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Came for the possible NSFW content on the page, but left disappointed...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame Bill Grogan.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Don't lose your head over this.


Too late.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Goathead and kid around as much you want. Milk it for all it's worth. Butt I think the whole thing is cheesy, and isn't making me horny at all.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: If you're going to sacrifice an animal, why not at least eat it when you're done?


It was my understanding- and I admit, limited knowledge base here- that typically they do.

Methinks we are not dealing with traditionalists, i.e. legitimate practitioners.
 
