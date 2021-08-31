 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Just a quick heads up for those of you who might still be dealing with floodwaters in Louisiana: Watch out for alligators. Also, consider moving   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I heard this story on the local news this AM.  I can't imagine the look of horror as his wife watched the whole thing unfold.

How sad.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Crocodile - Monty Python
Youtube 8T7KWV73N3s
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Also, consider moving"

Subby's privilege  is showing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Saw this idiot reporter on CBS News last night standing in knee-deep flood waters covered by reeds so you can't even see what's in it. I'm like "This man's gonna be grabbed by alligators and dragged away." Unfortunately it didn't happen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Just move someplace else", the Fark panacea to all the world's ills.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Saw this idiot reporter on CBS News last night standing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're also pretty good eatin'. Just be ready for it. The game wardens aren't going to complain if it's self-defense...and then you've got enough to feed a family for a while.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You can tell the difference between Louisiana and Florida Gators by the jean shorts.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Saw this idiot reporter on CBS News last night standing in knee-deep flood waters covered by reeds so you can't even see what's in it. I'm like "This man's gonna be grabbed by alligators and dragged away." Unfortunately it didn't happen.
[Fark user image 850x476]


Give the bacteria time to do it's job.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Filled with glorious purpose and willing to lend a hand:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Filled with glorious purpose and willing to lend a hand:

[Fark user image image 456x456]


Leaving satisfied on a jetski....
 
