(Oklahoman)   So parts of Alabama have already announced lack of hospital beds and futility of calling ambulances. Oklahoma announces the whole state is out of beds.
41
posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 10:05 AM



Winterlight [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Tennessee is not looking very good. Which sucks, as I live in Tennessee.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  
My money's on Florida. What with all the stupid down there and all that.

And the crazy, too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
40 minutes ago  
So every school in the southeast US will be in lockdown before homecoming?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Tennessee is not looking very good. Which sucks, as I live in Tennessee.


I was going to take Tennessee but I'll grab South Carolina. They're farked, too.
 
WhippingBoi
29 minutes ago  
Looks like I'm going to have to cancel my "Learn to Drive A Motorcycle While Juggling Chainsaws" tour of the South.
 
deanis
29 minutes ago  
This is never gonna end. Farking idiots
 
Oneiros
28 minutes ago  
Does it have to be the whole state?  Because Louisiana is kinda screwed along the coast / hurricane path.
 
TWX
28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So every school in the southeast US will be in lockdown before homecoming?


No, they'll wait until after homecoming, wouldn't want to spoil the kids' experiences growing up by canceling a school dance or deny the old people coming back to celebrate what minor sports achievement their classmates managed thirty years earlier.
 
kbronsito
28 minutes ago  
Why do you care if we don't vaccinate for covid... everyone else who needs a hospital bed for accidents and other illnesses?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: My money's on Florida. What with all the stupid down there and all that.

And the crazy, too.


Would be no shock is Florida's already there but hasn't announced it yet because it might "make them look bad".
 
Father_Jack
26 minutes ago  
Fauci says another 100,000 dumbass republi- err AMERICANS, he said another 100k americans will die if more dont get vaxxed.

this has got to be the dumbest hill to die on ever.
 
Athanaric
26 minutes ago  
This article is from 8/12. Today is 8/31.

I wonder what the status is now.
 
fat boy
23 minutes ago  
Going to need a lot more pine condos
 
sdd2000
23 minutes ago  
Can I still bet one of the favorites and only have to give a few points? If so I will place a wager on Texas.
 
emersonbiggins
22 minutes ago  
Fire up those Braums trucks - we've got freedom fridges to deploy
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  
A lot of these people are also the ones talking about violent revolution and murdering liberals. Suffice to say, I have mixed feelings about stories like this
 
thealgorerhythm
20 minutes ago  
cdn.ballotpedia.orgView Full Size

Red = Dead
Grey = Red with a slight decrease in spread based on number of surrounding blue states
Blue = Gonna hurt
 
nivekfalk
20 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Fauci says another 100,000 dumbass republi- err AMERICANS, he said another 100k americans will die if more dont get vaxxed.

this has got to be the dumbest hill to die on ever.


Neil Degrasse Tyson stated that the ratio of Repubnantcans to Democrats dying is 5:1 but it was without citation.  If that's true then I think we can safely double down assuming that we've already lost 1M to this virus.
 
emersonbiggins
19 minutes ago  

Athanaric: This article is from 8/12. Today is 8/31.

I wonder what the status is now.


Fark greenlights take three weeks to post now.  Russian trolls out front should've told ya.
 
70Ford
18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
17 minutes ago  
I don't want any red state refugees settling in my town, those people are uneducated and diseased.
 
fat boy
16 minutes ago  
You refused the vaccine, here's your O2

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oops,
Oh well,
Next
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
13 minutes ago  
OK.

Now that Covid-19 is widely preventing necessary surgeries, hospitals, ICU beds and causing deaths from scores of other causes indirectly, how long before the Trumpers can start pointing to deaths by other causes (not listed as Covid 19 deaths) among the fake numbers that "prove" Covid-19 is not a serious health threat?

I mean, I know about the excedent mortality that started two years ago almost everywhere, but how long before this question is universally begged?

And can they continue to get away with counting lower mortality from anti-Covid measures such as masking and social distancing and turning hermit as "evidence" Covid-19 is less mortal than say, all causes of death combined other than the virus?

Which it isn't.

Among young people (deemed immune to Covid-19) all causes of death are about 0.2% per annum, while lo and behold, Covid-19 is an additional 0.2%, doubling your chances of death from the hoax that causes no deaths.
 
WeatherNerd
13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: A lot of these people are also the ones talking about violent revolution and murdering liberals. Suffice to say, I have mixed feelings about stories like this


It's only human to not want others to suffer.  Alas, I myself have found myself hard pressed to feel sorry for individuals who have become incredibly sick from their own bad decisions, especially after proclaiming the virtues of violent revolution and the extermination of anyone who isn't well off, white and God-fearing.

/Not or, and.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  

70Ford: [i.imgur.com image 850x565]


fat boy: You refused the vaccine, here's your O2

[Fark user image 216x233]

Oops,
Oh well,
Next


Why not Helium? Helium would be funny. It might give the over-worked first responders a much needed laugh.
 
trappedspirit
11 minutes ago  
So about these sentences that start with so.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I don't want any red state refugees settling in my town, those people are uneducated and diseased.


On the plus side, they'll all be dead soon, and their stuff might be sold at auction.
 
schubie
10 minutes ago  
My husband broke the fark out of his big toe and sprained is ankle. It's looking and feeling quite gnarly and the soonest they can see anyone is Friday. Normally these receptionists are offering appointments within the hour. I'm in Georgia. Gunowner Kemp is nearly as bad as DeSantis. It doesn't help that everyone and their mother visited Florida in the last month.
 
DecemberNitro
10 minutes ago  
I'm sorry but this is the price of freedom.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [cdn.ballotpedia.org image 850x463]
Red = Dead
Grey = Red with a slight decrease in spread based on number of surrounding blue states
Blue = Gonna hurt


Oh, look. A map of the Crazy Red Squirrel of Trumpism, Republicanism and Konservatif Bible Belters.

I haven't seen one of those in a while (since the 2016 election, almost).
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

fat boy: You refused the vaccine, here's your O2

[Fark user image 216x233]

Oops,
Oh well,
Next


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I don't want any red state refugees settling in my town, those people are uneducated and diseased.


So, Is this Trump's Katrina?
 
budmur
7 minutes ago  
It's Tennessee.  They've depployed the National Guard to hospitals.

https://www.wate.com/news/tn-national​-​guard-arrives-to-ut-medical-center-to-​assist-in-covid-surge/
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Tennessee is not looking very good. Which sucks, as I live in Tennessee.


Stay in a Blue City in a Blue County if you can. You may be all right.


Thimk. Thanktuary!
 
reno301
5 minutes ago  
I live in Florida. A coworkers husband refused to get the vaccine. He got covid and died. I am sad about his death, but who I really feel bad for is the family who is devastated. Seems very selfish not to get the vaccine. He hurt his family and used up an ICU bed for a week.
 
ReluctantLondon
3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: 70Ford: [i.imgur.com image 850x565]

fat boy: You refused the vaccine, here's your O2

[Fark user image 216x233]

Oops,
Oh well,
Next

Why not Helium? Helium would be funny. It might give the over-worked first responders a much needed laugh.


Helium is critical for the operation of things like MRI machines, and is a non-renewable resource (over any useful timespan)
 
HotWingConspiracy
2 minutes ago  

reno301: I live in Florida. A coworkers husband refused to get the vaccine. He got covid and died. I am sad about his death, but who I really feel bad for is the family who is devastated. Seems very selfish not to get the vaccine. He hurt his family and used up an ICU bed for a week.


But think of how proud his family was when he owned the libs on facebook. Those are memories that will last a lifetime.
 
sdd2000
2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: OK.

Now that Covid-19 is widely preventing necessary surgeries, hospitals, ICU beds and causing deaths from scores of other causes indirectly, how long before the Trumpers can start pointing to deaths by other causes (not listed as Covid 19 deaths) among the fake numbers that "prove" Covid-19 is not a serious health threat?

I mean, I know about the excedent mortality that started two years ago almost everywhere, but how long before this question is universally begged?

And can they continue to get away with counting lower mortality from anti-Covid measures such as masking and social distancing and turning hermit as "evidence" Covid-19 is less mortal than say, all causes of death combined other than the virus?

Which it isn't.

Among young people (deemed immune to Covid-19) all causes of death are about 0.2% per annum, while lo and behold, Covid-19 is an additional 0.2%, doubling your chances of death from the hoax that causes no deaths.


Look we have at least one Covidiot TM Fark.com who has claimed that  "covid not so bad" and "that it is mostly old people" who are the ones who are vulnerable. He has also stated that the original estimates of a million dead hasn't been reached so this is no big deal.
 
sdd2000
less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: reno301: I live in Florida. A coworkers husband refused to get the vaccine. He got covid and died. I am sad about his death, but who I really feel bad for is the family who is devastated. Seems very selfish not to get the vaccine. He hurt his family and used up an ICU bed for a week.

But think of how proud his family was when he owned the libs on facebook. Those are memories that will last a lifetime.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
less than a minute ago  
as of last check we got like 30 or so icu beds not in use in Maine.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
less than a minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: reno301: I live in Florida. A coworkers husband refused to get the vaccine. He got covid and died. I am sad about his death, but who I really feel bad for is the family who is devastated. Seems very selfish not to get the vaccine. He hurt his family and used up an ICU bed for a week.

But think of how proud his family was when he owned the libs on facebook. Those are memories that will last a lifetime.


In the immortal words of Lafayette Reynolds: "That's some catchy sh*t for yo' headstone."
 
