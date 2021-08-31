 Skip to content
 
(Vintage Everyday)   We didn't need "safety bars" on our ski-hill chairlift back in the ol' days as litigation lawyers had yet to emerge from the primordial ooze (not safe for acrophobia sufferers)   (vintag.es) divider line
    Scary, Jackson, Wyoming, Skiing, Civilian Conservation Corps, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, entire town of Jackson, Chairlift, 1950s, Ski  
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look down!
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh fark that.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB- I love skiing. Not so much the chair lift. One time I busted my ski bindings getting off the lift at the top of the mountain. Ski patrol said I could ride the lift back down or they could tow me down on the stretcher. I chose the stretcher. It was kinda like sledding down a mountain.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor dog.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I was on a charilift they were like that, although it was around 1990.
 
Big 900
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The last time I was on a charilift they were like that, although it was around 1990.


A couple of the smaller hills here in Wisconsin still have chairs like that, or similar, without the safety bars. I never used them anyway, until I started skiing with my kids, and trying to get 4-5 year olds to sit still anywhereis impossible.

I always use the safety bars out west. The footrests are nice for the longer ride, and they are a bit higher than the ones back home.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: The last time I was on a charilift they were like that, although it was around 1990.


Our local ski mountain has the same setup. I don't ski, but I've used it many times to get up the hill and bike down. No safety bar, but there is a strap you could use.
 
padraig
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I once rode a charlift like that a few years ago, in Beligum, except they are a safety chain. You "attached" the chain by pulling one of the links over a two-inch nib. Frankly, I don't think it would have prevented anything were I to fall forward.
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't think my fat ass would even fit on one of those lifts.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have flown vintage hang gliders but would never get on that.

/alias not applicable to hang diving
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, Amelia Earhart didn't really disappear?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've ridden triple and quad lifts at Tahoe in the early 90s, with no safety bars.  It gets really exciting when you're stuck in the middle, with nothing to hold on to, and a couple of hyperactive teenagers on either side that you don't know from Adam, and the chair occasionally bumping and swaying....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We were much smarter then. This is well before we'd drink bleach to cure a disease, etc.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those pics made me squeeze my bunghole in horror........
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this is a potato chip rock situation where they're really only a few feet above the ground but appear to be dangling over the edge of the abyss because camera angles.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No litigation lawyers AND people had commonFARKINGsense.  Those seats are perfectly safe if you are using them the way you are supposed to and don't have a deathwish.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The real terror is when the thing speeds up and you can't get off.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwsuB​k​rcMLE
 
