(Library of Congress)   Meet Charles the antivaxxer, who believed that smallpox was not contagious. Died April 14, 1903 of... smallpox   (chroniclingamerica.loc.gov) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Funny how history repeats itself.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He dallied about and discovered.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Funny how history repeats itself.


Funny, frustrating, maddening. If you don't laugh, you might cry.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: He dallied about and discovered.


I love you.
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stupid is endemic to the human condition.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The brewers in Winona are organizing!
 
