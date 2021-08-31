 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Mr. Softee gets literally pissed off about a mask mandate at Dairy Queen   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, Black-and-white films, CIVT-TV, disgruntled customer, first incident of this nature, Port Alberni, front of staff, Dairy Queen, Police  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 8:50 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sees headline*

No way he whipped out his flaccid dick and pissed all over...

*checks article*

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A disgruntled customer at a Dairy Queen in Port Alberni, B.C., took out his frustration over being told to wear a mask by relieving himself in front of staff at the counter.

Also... Yeah, I bet his sex life is frustrating.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully he will appreciate using the toilet in the middle of his cell.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dirty, disease riddled people - honestly anti-maskers are all like this.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"This is the first incident of this nature," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau. "I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite."

I don't have much time for the vastly overdone trope of Canadian niceness, especially from the RCMP, but that doesn't mean there isn't some truth to it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So he is like a dog, huh? Pee on it and walk away?
 
Number 216
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: So he is like a dog, huh? Pee on it and walk away?


Dog logic: If you can't eat it or fark it, piss on it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: I don't have much time for the vastly overdone trope of Canadian niceness, especially from the RCMP, but that doesn't mean there isn't some truth to it.


I'm not that familiar with BC culture, but here in Ontario the most likely result of this action would be everyone standing back and quietly expressing how shocked they were to each other, all afraid to make a scene by confronting the urinator.

Which actually makes a lot of sense, crazy people do crazy things, and unnecessarily confronting one can get you hurt.

I actually saw a fight start due to racial tensions - it happens up here from time to time when there's something big in the American news and people forget which side of the border we're on.  Black guy and a white guy had a minor fender bender, they get out, they slowly escalate from words to a single exchange of shoves... and then realized what they were doing and backed down.   It was surreal, like a scene from a movie.

Not that we don't have plenty of racism and hatred up here, but it's just not even in the same ballpark as the worst areas of the US.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Number 216: [Fark user image image 425x316]


Any stereotype you can use to describe the arsehole who won't wear a condom, can also be applied to an anti-masker.  They are literally the same people,
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The perpetrator was figuratively pissed off. Mr Softee got literally pissed on.

Definitely looks a bit like a homeless guy/druggie. I'm going to say mental health has more to do with this than anti-mask plague rattism.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shaggy_C: I'm going to say mental health has more to do with this than anti-mask plague rattism.


I think it's entirely fair to paint the anti-mask and anti-vax issues as a mental health issue.  It's just one that's incredibly common and probably fundamental to human nature.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: Hopefully he will appreciate using the toilet in the middle of his cell.


Well we know that he doesn't have a shy bladder
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.