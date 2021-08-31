 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Man brings table leg to machete fight, emerges victorious, arrested   (wtae.com) divider line
10
    More: Stupid, criminal complaint, Crime, Walter Jones, 34-year-old Man Pradhan, Police, reported fight, critical condition, block of Reifert Street  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 8:20 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they were clubbin'?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: So they were clubbin'?


CaryGrantGetOut.gif
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait till he upgrades to wooden club.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he had used a gun, he be regarded a hero by half of congress and Fox News.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People watch too many bad TV shows/movies, gives them bad ideas when they're bored.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now he has to explain to the wife about her dinner table

CSB/
Mom had finally picked out the perfect dinner table.  She was so proud of it.  Then she hosted my brother's Cub Scouts and they were making boats.  They were all supposed to work in the living room but they gravitated towards the dining room table.  Mom walked in on that %^$#@ (kid) driving a ten penny nail through two 2 x 4s and her dinner table.  The dinner table became just another horizontal surface for laundry after that.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Quite unusual to just happen to have a table leg available. Would think it even more unusual to choose to have one available rather than something else, like a baseball bat.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Officer cleared after killing man carrying table leg | UK news | The Guardian
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Quite unusual to just happen to have a table leg available. Would think it even more unusual to choose to have one available rather than something else, like a baseball bat.


When you're poor, anything is a weapon... or a dildo.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even just tapping a guy on the top or side of his head with something like a table leg can kill.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.