(Axios)   Vaccine hesitancy may finally be at an end now that it's too late
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great. Now will someone somewhere somehow approve the vaccine for everyone. Get the needles into those children.

Also, while we're all so excited about the wonders of vaccines can we get all the other vaccines into these kids?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's just hope it's not too late for a vaccine-resistant variant to arise.

You stupid farkers.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The 20% who say they're either not very likely (6%) or not at all likely (14%) comprise a new low in the survey, and down from a combined 34% in March and 23% two weeks ago.

It's down 3% in the last two weeks and down 14% from back when the vaccine was not available to the majority of Americans. Our hospitals are full and cases keep going up. I'm guessing that while vaccine hesitancy may be going down, vaccine concern and vaccine "nah I'm still not gonna bother" are still quite high.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Great. Now will someone somewhere somehow approve the vaccine for everyone. Get the needles into those children.

Also, while we're all so excited about the wonders of vaccines can we get all the other vaccines into these kids?


Yeah. This. They're opening schools again at a time when the death rate is soaring and Delta is actually killing kids. They could've waited for approval and vax for kiddies.

Years from now they'll tally the unnecessary deaths, not just the kids, but the people they infected back at home, because we couldn't wait a couple more months for kids to be vaxxed.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: A Fark Handle: Great. Now will someone somewhere somehow approve the vaccine for everyone. Get the needles into those children.

Also, while we're all so excited about the wonders of vaccines can we get all the other vaccines into these kids?

Yeah. This. They're opening schools again at a time when the death rate is soaring and Delta is actually killing kids. They could've waited for approval and vax for kiddies.

Years from now they'll tally the unnecessary deaths, not just the kids, but the people they infected back at home, because we couldn't wait a couple more months for kids to be vaxxed.


Fark approval. Stick a needle in Johnny's arm already.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: yohohogreengiant: A Fark Handle: Great. Now will someone somewhere somehow approve the vaccine for everyone. Get the needles into those children.

Also, while we're all so excited about the wonders of vaccines can we get all the other vaccines into these kids?

Yeah. This. They're opening schools again at a time when the death rate is soaring and Delta is actually killing kids. They could've waited for approval and vax for kiddies.

Years from now they'll tally the unnecessary deaths, not just the kids, but the people they infected back at home, because we couldn't wait a couple more months for kids to be vaxxed.

Fark approval. Stick a needle in Johnny's arm already.


I dig your sentiment, but since I trusted them to give me a safe, effective vaccine, logically I must also trust them when they say"hey, give us a minute to check this before you give it to kids."
 
irocu88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn......
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Let's just hope it's not too late for a vaccine-resistant variant to arise.

You stupid farkers.


So, you do know the rest of the world has COVID-19, as well?

Where did the Delta variant come from? The Delta variant was first identified in India in December 2020 (webmd).
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is it because the opposed are dying? Is it because the misinformed are having tubes jammed down their throats so that their failing lungs can be dumped full of oxygen, so much that the gas tears holes in their precious lungs, lungs that only a few weeks ago were facilitating the full-throated screams of rage against vaccines?

Is it because the seeds of dying causes wither upon the vine?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: A Fark Handle: yohohogreengiant: A Fark Handle: Great. Now will someone somewhere somehow approve the vaccine for everyone. Get the needles into those children.

Also, while we're all so excited about the wonders of vaccines can we get all the other vaccines into these kids?

Yeah. This. They're opening schools again at a time when the death rate is soaring and Delta is actually killing kids. They could've waited for approval and vax for kiddies.

Years from now they'll tally the unnecessary deaths, not just the kids, but the people they infected back at home, because we couldn't wait a couple more months for kids to be vaxxed.

Fark approval. Stick a needle in Johnny's arm already.

I dig your sentiment, but since I trusted them to give me a safe, effective vaccine, logically I must also trust them when they say"hey, give us a minute to check this before you give it to kids."


It certainly wouldn't be the first vaccine with a pediatric dose and an adult dose.
 
jumac
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have asked this before never gotten a answer.  all state require that if you kids in school you have to have vaccines. But some parents in order to avoid the possible that states will add covid vaccine have removed their kids to home school them.

Could states do a vaccine mandate for kids and have it so the parents have 2 options get your kid(s) the vaccine(if able) or face some sort of child endangerment/abuse charge?  Cause I know some parents right now the only way their kids getting that vaccine is

1 if the courts order them
2.only if the courts have a trained person in the court room with the vaccine and the judge is ready to have the parents cuffed and restrained by law enforcement.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm interested to see if the right-wing narrative switches to "we never discouraged the vaccine!" or even "Liberals are the ones who made it political!"
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not convinced it's too late. Maybe there's some other snake oil we can convince them cures COVID.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: I'm not convinced it's too late. Maybe there's some other snake oil we can convince them cures COVID.


I think at this point you could sell them actual snake oil
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
  While waiting until now to get the shot is pretty stupid, it is certainly not too late for the average unvaxxed person.  Subby acts like if you get a shot today, you are more than likely going to get COVID before the anti-bodies kick in.

There are relatively few COVID cases were I live so if people get vaxxed now, many  will be fairly protected by the time Delta makes its way here, if the prior year pattern holds.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jumac: I have asked this before never gotten a answer.  all state require that if you kids in school you have to have vaccines. But some parents in order to avoid the possible that states will add covid vaccine have removed their kids to home school them.

Could states do a vaccine mandate for kids and have it so the parents have 2 options get your kid(s) the vaccine(if able) or face some sort of child endangerment/abuse charge?  Cause I know some parents right now the only way their kids getting that vaccine is

1 if the courts order them
2.only if the courts have a trained person in the court room with the vaccine and the judge is ready to have the parents cuffed and restrained by law enforcement.


Homeschooling these kids:
1) Less school resources expended on these magat-in-training
2) fewer school shootings
3) the tiniest chance parents appreciate teaching their spawn is hard
If it wasnt such an idle , AW threat , I don't know why you wouldn't respond that it's a positive outcome
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UberDave: I'm interested to see if the right-wing narrative switches to "we never discouraged the vaccine!" or even "Liberals are the ones who made it political!"


That last one, already
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: DarwiOdrade: I'm not convinced it's too late. Maybe there's some other snake oil we can convince them cures COVID.

I think at this point you could sell them actual snake oil


Come on. Can it at least be motor oil?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: I'm not convinced it's too late. Maybe there's some other snake oil we can convince them cures COVID.


I hear a pint of sulfuric acid knocks that crap right out.
 
Chabash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jumac: I have asked this before never gotten a answer.  all state require that if you kids in school you have to have vaccines. But some parents in order to avoid the possible that states will add covid vaccine have removed their kids to home school them.

Could states do a vaccine mandate for kids and have it so the parents have 2 options get your kid(s) the vaccine(if able) or face some sort of child endangerment/abuse charge?  Cause I know some parents right now the only way their kids getting that vaccine is

1 if the courts order them
2.only if the courts have a trained person in the court room with the vaccine and the judge is ready to have the parents cuffed and restrained by law enforcement.


That would be a tough sell. It's not "required" that your kid be vaccinated, but the schools will demand that you give them a ton of signed affidavits as to why little Brantley is a vector. Look into the Christian scientist parents that withhold life saving medical care.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
1/3?  The latest Civic Science poll puts it at 10% will and 11% maybe.  Although, I suspect the 19% Undecided would be swayed by "Vaccinate or lose your job. And no unemployment."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You are looking at a population that KNOWS DAMNED WELL that condoms prevent pregnancy and STDs, and they preach AGAINST condoms. Literally PREACH against them.

What did you expect?

Next go round, you need to start off the rhetoric with a new law about felonious endangerment through spreading false information.

Persecute? No. Prosecute!

Goddammit, they are killing people in the name of their hairy thundering cosmic muffin.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: A Fark Handle: Great. Now will someone somewhere somehow approve the vaccine for everyone. Get the needles into those children.

Also, while we're all so excited about the wonders of vaccines can we get all the other vaccines into these kids?

Yeah. This. They're opening schools again at a time when the death rate is soaring and Delta is actually killing kids. They could've waited for approval and vax for kiddies.

Years from now they'll tally the unnecessary deaths, not just the kids, but the people they infected back at home, because we couldn't wait a couple more months for kids to be vaxxed.


I remember when Trump said he'd fire people in the FDA if they didn't approve the Pfizer vaccine ASAP.   Are we suggesting we ignore the scientific review process?

I'm sort of for it.  Science is for nerds anyways.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jumac: I have asked this before never gotten a answer.  all state require that if you kids in school you have to have vaccines. But some parents in order to avoid the possible that states will add covid vaccine have removed their kids to home school them.

Could states do a vaccine mandate for kids and have it so the parents have 2 options get your kid(s) the vaccine(if able) or face some sort of child endangerment/abuse charge?  Cause I know some parents right now the only way their kids getting that vaccine is

1 if the courts order them
2.only if the courts have a trained person in the court room with the vaccine and the judge is ready to have the parents cuffed and restrained by law enforcement.



That's a definite maybe

There would be legal challenges, and a lot would depend on the specific judges deciding whether such a law is Constitutional

But it's a bit of a pointless hypothetical since no legislature anywhere would pass such a law
 
Snowblind2010 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm still seeing people coming up with ridiculous excuses.  One from yesterday (the first time I'd heard it) is that Vaccines are causing the different variants to emerge.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: yohohogreengiant: A Fark Handle: yohohogreengiant: A Fark Handle: Great. Now will someone somewhere somehow approve the vaccine for everyone. Get the needles into those children.

Also, while we're all so excited about the wonders of vaccines can we get all the other vaccines into these kids?

Yeah. This. They're opening schools again at a time when the death rate is soaring and Delta is actually killing kids. They could've waited for approval and vax for kiddies.

Years from now they'll tally the unnecessary deaths, not just the kids, but the people they infected back at home, because we couldn't wait a couple more months for kids to be vaxxed.

Fark approval. Stick a needle in Johnny's arm already.

I dig your sentiment, but since I trusted them to give me a safe, effective vaccine, logically I must also trust them when they say"hey, give us a minute to check this before you give it to kids."

It certainly wouldn't be the first vaccine with a pediatric dose and an adult dose.


Yeah.  I have two kids, one who is 10 and the other is turning 5 in October.  So I am also eagerly awaiting vaccine approval in the 5-11 age group.

But everyone saying "it's safe and effective in adults, hurry up and approve it in kids" as if it's just a matter of checking a box or something.

Dosage is everything in medicine, and children's immune function really is different than adults.  Generally much more active.  It is actually really important that these studies of proper dosage in kids be completed and analyzed properly.  Giving kids under 12 an adult dose is probably not a great idea.  Probably a much smaller dose is sufficient to elicit the same immune response, and more than that would be too much.  More isn't better, when it comes to pharmacology.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Let's just hope it's not too late for a vaccine-resistant variant to arise.

You stupid farkers.


Question:
If the virus isn't exposed to the vaccine (ie non-vaccer has the virus) how can the virus develop a resistance to the vaccine? Wouldn't the virus have to be exposed to the vaccine through a vaccinated person to develop resistance?
 
jumac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: jumac: I have asked this before never gotten a answer.  all state require that if you kids in school you have to have vaccines. But some parents in order to avoid the possible that states will add covid vaccine have removed their kids to home school them.

Could states do a vaccine mandate for kids and have it so the parents have 2 options get your kid(s) the vaccine(if able) or face some sort of child endangerment/abuse charge?  Cause I know some parents right now the only way their kids getting that vaccine is

1 if the courts order them
2.only if the courts have a trained person in the court room with the vaccine and the judge is ready to have the parents cuffed and restrained by law enforcement.

Homeschooling these kids:
1) Less school resources expended on these magat-in-training
2) fewer school shootings
3) the tiniest chance parents appreciate teaching their spawn is hard
If it wasnt such an idle , AW threat , I don't know why you wouldn't respond that it's a positive outcome



I have no issue with the homeschooling.  it the fact that they are using it to make sure they can't be forced by the school to get the covid vaccine for their kids.(live in a state that only accepts medical reason for not having them.)

granted these are the same types who live in public housing and have said if the feds require the vaccine to get public housing they are moving in with family instead.


guess I just don't care for parents who won't do the right thing for their kids and think the state should step in and make them.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: hairy thundering cosmic muffin.


The name of my psychedelic acoustic trance project that's dedicated to your mom.  And Subby's mom. And every mom.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snowblind2010: I'm still seeing people coming up with ridiculous excuses.  One from yesterday (the first time I'd heard it) is that Vaccines are causing the different variants to emerge.


Dumbest Covidiot conspiracy I've (over)heard: "We're having a computer chip shortage because they're all being put into the vaccines!"

He was dead serious.

People like that can't be reasoned with, they have FAITH. When you have faith, ignoring and disregarding evidence is a virtue. It proves you can "stay strong and true even in the face of lies, deception, and mockery." The harder you try to persuade them, the more of a personal achievement it is for them when they "resist temptation".
 
jumac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snowblind2010: I'm still seeing people coming up with ridiculous excuses.  One from yesterday (the first time I'd heard it) is that Vaccines are causing the different variants to emerge.


I hear that at work.  those who are dead set not getting it have said that.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: yohohogreengiant: A Fark Handle: yohohogreengiant: A Fark Handle: Great. Now will someone somewhere somehow approve the vaccine for everyone. Get the needles into those children.

Also, while we're all so excited about the wonders of vaccines can we get all the other vaccines into these kids?

Yeah. This. They're opening schools again at a time when the death rate is soaring and Delta is actually killing kids. They could've waited for approval and vax for kiddies.

Years from now they'll tally the unnecessary deaths, not just the kids, but the people they infected back at home, because we couldn't wait a couple more months for kids to be vaxxed.

Fark approval. Stick a needle in Johnny's arm already.

I dig your sentiment, but since I trusted them to give me a safe, effective vaccine, logically I must also trust them when they say"hey, give us a minute to check this before you give it to kids."

It certainly wouldn't be the first vaccine with a pediatric dose and an adult dose.


I read an article on Fark, Pfizer is looking at 1/3 dosage, twice for kiddies.

This is something really important to get right and worth a couple months to look at.

In person school can wait a bit longer
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Goddammit, they are killing people in the name of their hairy thundering cosmic muffin.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: jumac: I have asked this before never gotten a answer.  all state require that if you kids in school you have to have vaccines. But some parents in order to avoid the possible that states will add covid vaccine have removed their kids to home school them.

Could states do a vaccine mandate for kids and have it so the parents have 2 options get your kid(s) the vaccine(if able) or face some sort of child endangerment/abuse charge?  Cause I know some parents right now the only way their kids getting that vaccine is

1 if the courts order them
2.only if the courts have a trained person in the court room with the vaccine and the judge is ready to have the parents cuffed and restrained by law enforcement.

Homeschooling these kids:
1) Less school resources expended on these magat-in-training
2) fewer school shootings
3) the tiniest chance parents appreciate teaching their spawn is hard
If it wasnt such an idle , AW threat , I don't know why you wouldn't respond that it's a positive outcome


Don't schools get funding based on how many butts are in desks?

Less children at school= less funding
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: I'm interested to see if the right-wing narrative switches to "we never discouraged the vaccine!" or even "Liberals are the ones who made it political!"


You can rest assured the factories in which those folks manufacture their own reality are operating at full capacity 24/7.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bullshiate Axios.  These people could literally have someone drop to the floor in front of them with COVID symptoms and they'll not learn anything. A more honest headline might be "Vaccine hesitancy softens around the edges, while the center of the resistance hardens even more".
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
None of this has to do with the FDA taking the vax off the "Emergency use only -- for experimental purposes" and putting it on the "Real Vaccine" shelf a week or so ago.

"Real Vaccine" is what schools can require, according to pre-Trump SCOTUS.  Guinea pigs are not a protected class.    Just look at how that redneck research on Ivermectin is going.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is there really that much difference between a 12 year old and an 11 year old? I get you need to draw the line somewhere, but incrementally lower the age would save hundreds of kids just below the cutoff.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kendelrio: bostonguy: Let's just hope it's not too late for a vaccine-resistant variant to arise.

You stupid farkers.

Question:
If the virus isn't exposed to the vaccine (ie non-vaccer has the virus) how can the virus develop a resistance to the vaccine? Wouldn't the virus have to be exposed to the vaccine through a vaccinated person to develop resistance?


No

New strains are the result of random mutation

The more times a virus replicates, the more mutations will occur

A virus will replicate a brazillian time more in an unvaccinated population and more variants will arise in such a population

Once a variant arises through random mutation, it may become predominant if it has a competitive advantage over other strains.  For example, if it is resistant to vaccines, it may become more prevalent.

But vaccines do not cause mutations or new strains to develop.

Note that both the Delta and Lambda variants which show some level of vaccine resistance were documented before vaccines were in use.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jumac: Snowblind2010: I'm still seeing people coming up with ridiculous excuses.  One from yesterday (the first time I'd heard it) is that Vaccines are causing the different variants to emerge.

I hear that at work.  those who are dead set not getting it have said that.


Which is backwards.

What causes variants to emerge is transmission to lots of people.  It's just a numbers game.  The more people who get infected, the more opportunities the virus has to mutate.  Vaccines substantially reduce transmission.  Ergo, vaccines substantially reduce the chances for variants to emerge.

Also, all the current major variants of concern came out of places with very low vaccination rates (at least at the time they emerged):  Beta in South Africa, Delta in India, Gamma in Brazil, etc.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: kendelrio: bostonguy: Let's just hope it's not too late for a vaccine-resistant variant to arise.

You stupid farkers.

Question:
If the virus isn't exposed to the vaccine (ie non-vaccer has the virus) how can the virus develop a resistance to the vaccine? Wouldn't the virus have to be exposed to the vaccine through a vaccinated person to develop resistance?

No

New strains are the result of random mutation

The more times a virus replicates, the more mutations will occur

A virus will replicate a brazillian time more in an unvaccinated population and more variants will arise in such a population

Once a variant arises through random mutation, it may become predominant if it has a competitive advantage over other strains.  For example, if it is resistant to vaccines, it may become more prevalent.

But vaccines do not cause mutations or new strains to develop.

Note that both the Delta and Lambda variants which show some level of vaccine resistance were documented before vaccines were in use.


Ooohh... gotcha. Thank you for not snarking.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kendelrio: IndyJohn: kendelrio: bostonguy: Let's just hope it's not too late for a vaccine-resistant variant to arise.

You stupid farkers.

Question:
If the virus isn't exposed to the vaccine (ie non-vaccer has the virus) how can the virus develop a resistance to the vaccine? Wouldn't the virus have to be exposed to the vaccine through a vaccinated person to develop resistance?

No

New strains are the result of random mutation

The more times a virus replicates, the more mutations will occur

A virus will replicate a brazillian time more in an unvaccinated population and more variants will arise in such a population

Once a variant arises through random mutation, it may become predominant if it has a competitive advantage over other strains.  For example, if it is resistant to vaccines, it may become more prevalent.

But vaccines do not cause mutations or new strains to develop.

Note that both the Delta and Lambda variants which show some level of vaccine resistance were documented before vaccines were in use.

Ooohh... gotcha. Thank you for not snarking.


(minor) Snark answer:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/The unvaccinated are the vast evolutionary proving ground for disease - and occasionally birth a real killer.
 
sniderman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UberDave: I'm interested to see if the right-wing narrative switches to "we never discouraged the vaccine!" or even "Liberals are the ones who made it political!"


That's already in play. Where they hell have you been?
 
listernine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: I'm not convinced it's too late. Maybe there's some other snake oil we can convince them cures COVID.


I suggest ricin.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kendelrio: IndyJohn: kendelrio: bostonguy: Let's just hope it's not too late for a vaccine-resistant variant to arise.

You stupid farkers.

Question:
If the virus isn't exposed to the vaccine (ie non-vaccer has the virus) how can the virus develop a resistance to the vaccine? Wouldn't the virus have to be exposed to the vaccine through a vaccinated person to develop resistance?

No

New strains are the result of random mutation

The more times a virus replicates, the more mutations will occur

A virus will replicate a brazillian time more in an unvaccinated population and more variants will arise in such a population

Once a variant arises through random mutation, it may become predominant if it has a competitive advantage over other strains.  For example, if it is resistant to vaccines, it may become more prevalent.

But vaccines do not cause mutations or new strains to develop.

Note that both the Delta and Lambda variants which show some level of vaccine resistance were documented before vaccines were in use.

Ooohh... gotcha. Thank you for not snarking.


Yeah.  Drug resistance is matter of selection.  It's not something that a pathogen develops in response to a drug, which is a common misperception.  Rather, the drug resistant variants are already there through random mutation, and the drug selects for them by killing everything else.

Same way evolution works on every level.  Giraffes didn't develop long necks in order to access food high in trees.  Rather, some ancestral giraffes had longer necks than others through random chance and natural variation, and then those traits were selected for because of the survival advantage it gave those individual.

But people tend to confuse cause and effect when thinking about this.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images.prismic.ioView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kendelrio: IndyJohn: kendelrio: bostonguy: Let's just hope it's not too late for a vaccine-resistant variant to arise.

You stupid farkers.

Question:
If the virus isn't exposed to the vaccine (ie non-vaccer has the virus) how can the virus develop a resistance to the vaccine? Wouldn't the virus have to be exposed to the vaccine through a vaccinated person to develop resistance?

No

New strains are the result of random mutation

The more times a virus replicates, the more mutations will occur

A virus will replicate a brazillian time more in an unvaccinated population and more variants will arise in such a population

Once a variant arises through random mutation, it may become predominant if it has a competitive advantage over other strains.  For example, if it is resistant to vaccines, it may become more prevalent.

But vaccines do not cause mutations or new strains to develop.

Note that both the Delta and Lambda variants which show some level of vaccine resistance were documented before vaccines were in use.

Ooohh... gotcha. Thank you for not snarking.



You are welcome.

I can absolutely be a snarky shiatbag, but I sensed it was an honest question
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Too late for my kids soccer team which has 70% of the players and/or parents quarantined due to having Covid or a family member infected. but maybe not too late to open up thanksgiving conversation to topics other than neighbors who have died
 
