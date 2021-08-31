 Skip to content
(Western Mass News)   Guess they didn't do a very good job of covering their tracks   (westernmassnews.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not worth a bullet
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I expected hurr durr religious stupidity, but instead found thick skulled thieves.

/that would make a fairly boring Venn diagram
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will be interesting in court, I'm guessing the DA doesn't see a lot of stolen dino track cases.
So what do the PD do with stolen dino tracks now not like you can just glue those back in. Do they sit in an evidence locker next to the Ark?

/
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our little Bat Boy's all grown up...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
God, I hate UHMericans

Illegal activity? Men destroy rock formation in Goblin Valley, Utah
Youtube AYFD18BwmJ4
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boulder Push at Galore Creek, B.C.
Youtube HGZem5MOWjk


/ British Columbia same mindset
 
invictus2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Woman Pleads Guilty To National Park Vandalism
Youtube CTO4-i3gv98
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I expected hurr durr religious stupidity, but instead found thick skulled thieves.

/that would make a fairly boring Venn diagram


It isn't entirely ruled out. We are still in the "say anything to not be in trouble" phase
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baka-san: Not worth a bullet


I disagree. One bullet is exactly what each of them is worth, applied by the appropriate device in a location that leads to the greatest of suffering.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dbeshear: baka-san: Not worth a bullet

I disagree. One bullet is exactly what each of them is worth, applied by the appropriate device in a location that leads to the greatest of suffering.


I tell ya'. Those artifacts were there for thousands of years. And then these dicks came along with whatever malformed thoughts they were having. I started to ponder what their motivations might be, decided whatever they were they weren't worth consideration.
 
