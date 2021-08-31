 Skip to content
(Politico)   CDC panel recommends vaccine boosters be handled by Regulators. Warren G, Nate Dogg prepared to step up for the good of the nation   (politico.com) divider line
    Followup, Vaccination, Vaccine, Vaccination schedule, Covid-19 boosters, CDC committee members, Health care, Prevention's independent vaccine advisory panel, HPV vaccine  
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Warren G - Regulate (Official Music Video) ft. Nate Dogg
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nate Dogg?   I've got some bad news for you......
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling the whole Booster thing is not going to go as swimmingly as some people think.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Uncle Joe is allowed to talk about it. Good enough for me.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get their concerns. I do. And they're not wrong.

That said, getting boosters for proven-safe vaccines promulgated far & wide is more important. We know it's safe and a 3rd shot isn't going to hurt anyone.

And they really need to determine whether we can vaccinate 5-12yo's ASAP. Lives are at stake here. They're already in school.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my booster this morn
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure how getting beat down in an alley before your buddy rescues you and offers you his sloppy seconds qualifies you to handle a public health crisis but hey, it hasn't been tried yet.

https://squelched.com/2003/08/warren-g​-you-useless-useless-bastard-a-critica​l-study/
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sesame Street - Regulate (Bert & Ernie Remake)
Youtube q7wWz6quptY
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The main thing stopping me from trying "self help" measures to get a booster or lie about my youngest kid's age to get him vaccinated is the belief that official approval is coming. I get that the CDC doesn't want anyone to get ahead of them, but they shouldn't insist on a wall of silence concerning future vaccine plans, either.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The song "Regulate," by Warren G and Nate Dogg, tells the story of a dramatic night in the LBC. There is sex, there is violence, there is bass, there is treble. Nate Dogg cruises for skirts, guns down rival homies, and beds down triumphantly at the East Side Motel. Nate emerges the ideal G-Funk man. By contrast, Warren G tries to join a craps game, gets mugged, and is nearly killed. He comes off as completely ineffectual, dependent on Nate for protection, and trick acquisition.
In the first verse, Warren G rides in a car alone, scanning for women. When he attempts to shoot dice with some homies, he is instantly robbed of his rings, watch, and presumably, his dignity. It's not just the egregiousness of this assault which stands out, but also the quickness. Warren G is jacked impossibly fast, and does absolutely nothing to help himself. His most notable action is rhyming "contemplate" with "homie Nate."
In the third line, Nate Dogg locates a car entirely full of skirts. By the end of the next verse, Nate Dogg will have so charmed these horny tricks that their vehicle crashes. Nate has laid the foundation for an evening of pleasure at the East Side Motel by the time he arrives on the scene and shoots many attempted takers of Warren's wealth (I originally heard this lyric as "I can't believe they're taking Lawrence Welk." I guess I thought it was some arcane ghetto drug/polka slang I didn't understand). And he's not done. Before his nine has even cooled, Nate is back in freak mode.
The rescued Warren G claims that he was in freak mode earlier, before the robbery, though he obviously made little progress. Nor does he do much to facilitate the East Side Motel car-full-of-girls/Dogg and G hookup. Nate Dogg smoothly informs one of the dames of how much he likes her size, and the rest is history. It is notable perhaps that Nate Dogg only acknowledges one particular dame as being "sexy as hell," so we have no idea the quality of Warren G's romantic lot. Once again, Nate Dogg commands the action, while the useless Warren G rides along. One almost expects an additional verse where Warren G needs Nate Dogg to tie his shoes and wipe his ass for him as well.
One can only infer that when Nate Dogg has to "regulate," that means he's shooting thugs, having various kinds of intercourse with horny sluts, and generally kicking ass. When Warren G has to "regulate," that means he's receiving a severe pistol-whipping and getting sloppy seconds from Nate Dogg's ho's. One shudders to think what life is like for Warren when he isn't regulating.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 720x522]


What historically-illiterate people think 1870s clothing looked like.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: UberDave: [Fark user image image 720x522]

What historically-illiterate people think 1870s clothing looked like.


Young Guns II took place in the 1880s.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: NM Volunteer: UberDave: [Fark user image image 720x522]

What historically-illiterate people think 1870s clothing looked like.

Young Guns II took place in the 1880s.


Really?  Because they look like hipsters from the 1990s, not like people from the 1880s.
 
mekkab
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: UberDave: [Fark user image image 720x522]

What historically-illiterate people think 1870s clothing looked like.


yeah this is what we were rocking in the 1870's

costumecocktail.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An explanation of Warren G's "Regulate"
 
fngoofy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm tired of the "we should vaccinate everyone before we talk about boosters."

We have the doses and I'm not waiting for you to bribe a Trumphumper.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thank you. That's probably going to be the best thing I read all day.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also, nice of them to kick back and reconvene mid September.

Nothing going on, take your time.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I read Desperation but for some reason I skipped The Regulators.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: NM Volunteer: UberDave: [Fark user image image 720x522]

What historically-illiterate people think 1870s clothing looked like.

Young Guns II took place in the 1880s.


The point remains that people weren't riding around the Southwest dressed up like President Hayes.
 
havocmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
that's gonna be some good-ass banana bread.

Yacht Rock Episode 7
Youtube hnahCol3lXs
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fngoofy: I'm tired of the "we should vaccinate everyone before we talk about boosters."

We have the doses and I'm not waiting for you to bribe a Trumphumper.


And let me tell you just how well that bribe will go if we now have regulators managing the deployment of vaccines
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I read Desperation but for some reason I skipped The Regulators.


Between the two, The Regulators was a better book imho............and both had an extraneous 300 pages or so.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The CDC will tell you they really do recommend the $200 a bottle wine, but the vintage you want may taste like old socks.

They've done enough saying the fully vaccinated don't need masks or whatever you want to hear.
 
pheelix
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent vaccine advisory panel voiced frustration Monday with the Biden administration's plan to begin doling out Covid-19 boosters next month, arguing the announcement got ahead of federal regulators and could exacerbate vaccine hesitancy.

Oh, go fark yourselves, advisory panel. Those have to be the dumbest farking excuses on the planet for slowing down the rollout. You already know it's safe, and even IF the booster were to only offer "limited" improvement in efficacy, that's still a whole shiatload better than the crap you regularly autoapprove, with that $60K/year Alzheimer's drug that does absolutely nothing to alleviate symptoms or improve quality of life being a prime example. On the second point, "Vaccine hesitant" people are the reason the rest of us need boosters in the first place you nitwits! Just approve it and be done with it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The main thing stopping me from trying "self help" measures to get a booster or lie about my youngest kid's age to get him vaccinated is the belief that official approval is coming. I get that the CDC doesn't want anyone to get ahead of them, but they shouldn't insist on a wall of silence concerning future vaccine plans, either.


The government is moving slow, the virus is moving fast. Do what you have to do to save your life and your child's life. I've been thinking of getting a booster by saying I haven't had my first shot yet. Israel is already giving boosters to everyone over 50 and the results look promising:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: WilderKWight: NM Volunteer: UberDave: [Fark user image image 720x522]

What historically-illiterate people think 1870s clothing looked like.

Young Guns II took place in the 1880s.

Really?  Because they look like hipsters from the 1990s, not like people from the 1880s.


Hipsters from the 2000s.  Hipsters in the 1990s were wearing clothes from the 1960s and 1970s.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lifeless: The point remains that people weren't riding around the Southwest dressed up like President Hayes.


Uh... they kind of did.  Like in this photo of Billy the Kid (maybe).
Fark user imageView Full Size


Although in the most famous photo of Billy the Kid he actually looks like you'd expect a Nirvana roadie to be dressed. A cardigan, a scarf, and a vest:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Plus that photo was from a scene immediately after a funeral so they WOULD have been dressed like President Hayes given that they were just at a formal event.  The costumes in THIS scene look pretty close in style to the Billy The Kid in a cardigan and vest combo:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Were they still Regulators in Young Guns 2?

/real the whirlwind
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

McGrits: Were they still Regulators in Young Guns 2?

/real the whirlwind


Damn autocorrect.

Reap the whirlwind!

/I blame Brady
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I get that the CDC doesn't want anyone to get ahead of them, but they shouldn't insist on a wall of silence concerning future vaccine plans, either.


The CDC has been behind the curve on everything so far during this pandemic, so I take everything they complain about with a huge grain of salt. It's like they're afraid of their own shadow at this point.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Although in the most famous photo of Billy the Kid he actually looks like you'd expect a Nirvana roadie to be dressed. A cardigan, a scarf, and a vest:


His face looks all jacked up in the photo - there's not a straight line on it. Is that a 'shoop?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Lifeless: The point remains that people weren't riding around the Southwest dressed up like President Hayes.

Uh... they kind of did.  Like in this photo of Billy the Kid (maybe).
[Fark user image image 850x651]

Although in the most famous photo of Billy the Kid he actually looks like you'd expect a Nirvana roadie to be dressed. A cardigan, a scarf, and a vest:
[Fark user image image 850x1285]

Plus that photo was from a scene immediately after a funeral so they WOULD have been dressed like President Hayes given that they were just at a formal event.  The costumes in THIS scene look pretty close in style to the Billy The Kid in a cardigan and vest combo:
[Fark user image image 494x262]


That's the thing about photographs from 1860-1890, you can pretty much find anything you want to find to prove a point.  I've even seen jaguar print trousers.  But something I haven't seen is a shirt that fully buttons down the front.  Shirts were pullover.  Sweaters and vests and coats, they buttoned down the front.

With that said, there is a lot of "more often than not".  More often than not:

-People wore vests, because they needed the additional pockets to hold stuff because trousers typically had up to two pockets
-People wore cravats, scarfs, ascots, or neck ties, because it was the fashion at the time
-People wore shirts with collars, or they wore detachable collars.  Makes it easier to wear those cravats
-People wore wool in the winter and linen or cotton in the summer.  Wool-cotton jean still had a reputation of being "poor people" clothing
-People wore matching color fabric vests and coats and trousers, but only starting in the 1870s.  Before then, fully-matching outfits were not desirable, and poorer people just wore what they had.  A dark frock/paletot and a light trousers were a popular combination for the more fashionable of middle-class or richer people
-People wore vests and coats while outside or in polite company.  Even laborers in cities.  Beyond the confines of polite company (like on a ranch, on a farm, in a factory), then coat would come off on warm days, and maybe the vest too.  If someone was in just a shirt, they were either trashy, or they were doing casual athletics.  But rarely both.
 
