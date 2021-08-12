 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Rural Oregon: "Hey now, Florida. Let's not go hogging all the Freedom Fridges"   (seattletimes.com) divider line
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. Turns out a deadly virus will kill people.

/Will this impact Tillamook cheese prices?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just just do something like the Kola superdeep borehole and just toss the bodies down? Seems easier.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Yeah. Turns out a deadly virus will kill people.

/Will this impact Tillamook cheese prices?


That depends on whether the new trucks are sufficient to avoid storing corpses with the cheese, and whether customers might be willing to pay extra for that second option.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Yeah. Turns out a deadly virus will kill people.

/Will this impact Tillamook cheese prices?


Yes it will, but they'll raise prices locally before they do nationally.
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, the coast freeing up some housing will make it easier for people to move there for jobs.

/ just kidding, their newly vacated homes will be turned into vrbos.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Can't we just just do something like the Kola superdeep borehole and just toss the bodies down? Seems easier.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You'll have to push real hard to get most Americans down that.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: MythDragon: Can't we just just do something like the Kola superdeep borehole and just toss the bodies down? Seems easier.

[Fark user image 480x480]

You'll have to push real hard to get most Americans down that.


Not if you liquify them first.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness I just picked up the baby loaf and some extra sharp singles. Honestly the prospect of higher cheese prices is more concerning than 96% of Gulf refineries being shut down right now.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: MythDragon: Can't we just just do something like the Kola superdeep borehole and just toss the bodies down? Seems easier.

[Fark user image 480x480]

You'll have to push real hard to get most Americans down that.

Not if you liquify them first.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: MythDragon: Can't we just just do something like the Kola superdeep borehole and just toss the bodies down? Seems easier.

[Fark user image 480x480]

You'll have to push real hard to get most Americans down that.


I'm certain we can figure something out...even if he's a big fella.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the argument "but vaccines aren't working"

They aren't working perfectly, but they are working. And if *everyone* had them we'd be in less of a mess.

/Nessman
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Yeah. Turns out a deadly virus will kill people.

/Will this impact Tillamook cheese prices?


I have some Tillamook Strawberry reefer from  my local medical dispensary. As far as I know it's still $30.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maximum Stigginit.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when this started, I posted a photo of a mass grave outside a hospital during the Spanish Flu.  I wrote "At least it's not burying people outside your hospital in a mass grave."

Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large numbers
-- Abraham Lincoln.
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I'm sure this thread isn't the origin of "Freedom Fridges," but it's the first I've seen it and....damn.  Well done.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the public meeting, the commissioners repeatedly questioned the efficacy of the vaccines, suggested the surge was caused by Mexican immigrants...

I'm betting those trucks aren't filled with Mexicans.

Though that's probably because of their practice of putting hot peppers up their ass. I just hope the anti-vaxxers don't find out that putting hot peppers up your ass protects you from covid, or that the hotter the pepper, the more protection you get. I would feel SO owned if they found out about that and started protecting themselves from covid without a vaccination.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rural Oregon Greater Idaho: "Hey now, Florida. Let's not go hogging all the Freedom Fridges"

Don't go backing out on all that freedum you asked for now, you stupid ungrateful farks.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: Rural Oregon Greater Idaho: "Hey now, Florida. Let's not go hogging all the Freedom Fridges"

Don't go backing out on all that freedum you asked for now, you stupid ungrateful farks.


Forced Freedom. If you don't freely take freedom, we're going to force you to be free. :-)
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: Rural Oregon Greater Idaho: "Hey now, Florida. Let's not go hogging all the Freedom Fridges"

Don't go backing out on all that freedum you asked for now, you stupid ungrateful farks.


Calm down.
It's not like Oklahoma announced that hospitals have run out of beds with scarce ICU space.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

X-Geek: I'm betting those trucks aren't filled with Mexicans.


Trumpers : not with that attitude!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What amazes me is that there is apparently a national mobile mortuary reserve.
 
Tymast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The morons had a protest here in Josephine county Oregon (south oregon, bordering cali 90 min from coast) a mix of people on foot and trucks waving misspelled signs and maga flags.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My anti-vaxxer, anti-mask, Kate-Brown-is-a-traitorous-whore MAGA Trumper relatives have been relatively safe in rural Oregon through this whole pandemic.

But, uh....it's a comin' for them now.
 
