(Guardian)   Government minister eats dick. Or will shortly, once it's peeled, chopped and cooked   (theguardian.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
blackadderquotes.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it spotted?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that is a cursed headline.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a dick, Buh, Buh, Buh, Buck!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Like a dick, Buh, Buh, Buh, Buck!?

[Fark user image 425x425]


A Buck Rogers reference? What is FARK, a retirement home?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Le Telepathé (Uncensored) - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube 7P9ojqr8Tv4
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Raw carrots are crunchy and tasty. Cooked carrots are mushy and ick.

/your opinion may vary
//not a food nazi, enjoy carrots however you prefer them
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Uh, just about all carrots are phallic.

This one had a distinct non-phallus shape.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All I keep thinking is her son is an asshole. I'm pretty sure he knows she's live. Or, he figured it out once he opened the door.

/not a fan of kids would be how you'd highlight me
 
buster_v
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I was on a live interview, I can assure you that my kids would know precisely how dire the consequences would be of them interrupting me.

And if they did it anyway -- my threats would be carried out to the letter.

There's no excuse for this.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buster_v: If I was on a live interview, I can assure you that my kids would know precisely how dire the consequences would be of them interrupting me.

And if they did it anyway -- my threats would be carried out to the letter.

There's no excuse for this.


Or you know just lock the door when you go in.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

buster_v: If I was on a live interview, I can assure you that my kids would know precisely how dire the consequences would be of them interrupting me.

And if they did it anyway -- my threats would be carried out to the letter.

There's no excuse for this.


Don't worry. I'm sure they fired the nanny responsible.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, of course her kitchen pantry items were bound to be put on display - after all, she is a cabinet minister.
 
