 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Taliban reportedly downgrade telecommunications in Afghan resistance regions to normal AT&T service levels   (theweek.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, existing magazine subscriber, Privacy policy, use of your data, Walk This Way, similar products, email address, Privacy Policy, Dennis  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 11:50 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know I think these new rulers of Afghanistan. The Tala-Taliban, you called them, right? Might not be the nicest chaps.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ah, Chinese influence.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ok.
So?

The Norks and the Saudis make them look like the Girl Scouts.

The Taliban can barely even be described as a military organization.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're going to be just like they were before.
I like watching international news coverage about all this. Europe is much harder on us than American stations, and they interview people begging for a way out, waving their documents around. the ones who were already vetted and have papers.
We farked those people. I don't need a reporter in Europe to tell me that.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Taliban are going to kill them all - it's what they do. If you're a woman in that country, start hiking on foot across the border if you want to live.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well that sucks. Panjshir has the best phone sex services on the planet. So I'm told.
 
Stantz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We should have trained the women how to fight, not how to code or whatever the fark it was we did.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Well that sucks. Panjshir has the best phone sex services on the planet. So I'm told.


I'll tell your sister hello when I call
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those resistance fighters should feel lucky that the taliban didn't go straight to Defcon Comcast
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: They're going to be just like they were before.
I like watching international news coverage about all this. Europe is much harder on us than American stations, and they interview people begging for a way out, waving their documents around. the ones who were already vetted and have papers.
We farked those people. I don't need a reporter in Europe to tell me that.


The Karzai government was unbelievably corrupt and anyone working for the government or the US occupation knew the risk they were taking for the money they were getting. Are these people going to improve whatever country they move to? It's not like these people are enlightened humanists and the Taliban were from an evil parallel dimension. There was like 1% of a difference between those people. Would you take a million Taliban members into your country? Clearly the answer is no, so your answer should be no here as well. The US should have taken its people on the first day and booked it out of there, then those 13 people wouldn't have died in the suicide bombing.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We should have spent the last 20 years building McDonald's restaurants in Afghanistan instead of explosions and grift.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They already have sat phones and radios...
 
jekfark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Olthoi: The Taliban are going to kill them all - it's what they do. If you're a woman in that country, start hiking on foot across the border if you want to live.


What's their plan for procreation once they kill all of the women?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.