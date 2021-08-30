 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Last US soldier to leave Afghanistan may have actually turned out the lights   (npr.org) divider line
32
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1043 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 8:30 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
My first thought was that it had damned well better be the Commanding Officer.

Good man.  Knows the meaning of Leadership and deserves Respect.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When General Gromov left, he was cussing at the Russian TV reporters as he crossed the Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I read the headline, I wondered if the last guy triggered an EMP bomb..
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna see what you can get for $2 trillion dollars?

Well, don't allow fat conservatives to get ahold of it, because all you will get is fatter republicans.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well THAT was fun 20 years for everyone I'm sure.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll be asking why for the next few years then forget about it. You don't hear people talk about Iraq anymore. Yet you hear people talk about WWII all the time. There's a good reason for that. This did not matter in the grand scheme of things. That's why vets are sad and politicians of each side are trying to use it for different things.

It's just sad is what it is. We couldn't talk about it like adults and be honest with ourselves for 20 years and we still can't and we never will. Just like Iraq. Sure they are different but in any ways they are the same.

Politicians better learn to stop thinking they can use the military for foreign policy goals like this because 60 years has proven they can't do it, they were never meant for it.

But they won't learn. They never will.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: stop thinking they can use the military for foreign policy goals


I'm sorry, but the military exists to service foreign policy goals. The primary foreign policy goal is peace, safety, and the survival of the Constitutionally defined nation. The subordinate goals such as defense of allies and securing sea lines of communication are extensions of our primary goals.

If you are saying that we need to be more clear-eyed about what a single US boot in a combat zone means, then YES I totally agree. But there is an entire universe between "they're protecting our freedoms" and sending Marines to prop up the United Fruit Co.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: When General Gromov left, he was cussing at the Russian TV reporters as he crossed the Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge.


No reporters for the American to cuss at, I wonder why...
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well he will never get a job with Motel 6 with an ethic like that..
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not fun fact: The last combat soldier to leave Vietnam was killed at the Pentagon on 9/11.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty​-​history/beilke-last-combat-troops-in-v​ietnam/
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

b2theory: NewportBarGuy: stop thinking they can use the military for foreign policy goals

I'm sorry, but the military exists to service foreign policy goals. The primary foreign policy goal is peace, safety, and the survival of the Constitutionally defined nation. The subordinate goals such as defense of allies and securing sea lines of communication are extensions of our primary goals.

If you are saying that we need to be more clear-eyed about what a single US boot in a combat zone means, then YES I totally agree. But there is an entire universe between "they're protecting our freedoms" and sending Marines to prop up the United Fruit Co.



To be more clear... Nation building and clearly defined missions. I mention WWII for a good reason because we did do nation building, but had clearly defined goals and a population that wanted our help and actively took part in rebuilding themselves and owning it. They also had a history of a democratic form of government and national military.

Just the proper use of the forces in conjunction with achievable, clearly defined foreign policy. Not this "thorw the military at it and then bring in the contractors" shiat is just killing is every single time we do it and they just keep doing it.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

1funguy: Wanna see what you can get for $2 trillion dollars?

Well, don't allow fat conservatives to get ahold of it, because all you will get is fatter republicans.


Because Democrat lawmakers never get rich while in office.
/ eyeroll
 
Netrngr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From what I've read at last estimate there are still approximately 200 plus Americans still in Afghanistan that got left because they couldn't get to the airport. Sorry but IMHO if this is true we should still be there attempting to get them on a plane as we have till 3PM EST on our deadline but noooo we had to be out yesterday.
I dont disagree that we have been there far too long but you dont just say fark it and leave a significant number of people behind who want to leave.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We'll be asking why for the next few years then forget about it. You don't hear people talk about Iraq anymore. Yet you hear people talk about WWII all the time. There's a good reason for that. This did not matter in the grand scheme of things. That's why vets are sad and politicians of each side are trying to use it for different things.

It's just sad is what it is. We couldn't talk about it like adults and be honest with ourselves for 20 years and we still can't and we never will. Just like Iraq. Sure they are different but in any ways they are the same.

Politicians better learn to stop thinking they can use the military for foreign policy goals like this because 60 years has proven they can't do it, they were never meant for it.

But they won't learn. They never will.


It's because there are so few "good" wars, and WWII was one if one exists at all. Angry, distraught, war hungry European power? Check. Genocide on a massive scale? Check. Plans for world domination? Check. Alliances with other countries with militaristic aims (Japan, USSR, Italy)? Check.
Actively invading other sovereign nations and claiming their land as your own? Check.

The list never ends, and we are embarrassed every time we enter into a war that doesn't check at least some of these boxes. WWII created a very high bar for what passes for a "good" war.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Stop the plane guys.  C'mon.  Fun's fun but stop taxiing the plane."
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good.

Now farking STAY OUT and let the Pashtuns and the Hazara shoot the shiat out of each other until they figure out there's better ways to resolve their differences.

Narrator: They won't.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, let's not do this again any time soon.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Netrngr: From what I've read at last estimate there are still approximately 200 plus Americans still in Afghanistan that got left because they couldn't get to the airport. Sorry but IMHO if this is true we should still be there attempting to get them on a plane as we have till 3PM EST on our deadline but noooo we had to be out yesterday.
I dont disagree that we have been there far too long but you dont just say fark it and leave a significant number of people behind who want to leave.


It's too bad the airport will never open again and they are permanently stranded in a black hole.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We'll be asking why for the next few years MONTHS then forget about it. You don't hear people talk about Iraq anymore. Yet you hear people talk about WWII all the time. There's a good reason for that. This did not matter in the grand scheme of things. That's why vets are sad and politicians of each side are trying to use it for different things.

It's just sad is what it is. We couldn't talk about it like adults and be honest with ourselves for 20 years and we still can't and we never will. Just like Iraq. Sure they are different but in any ways they are the same.

Politicians better learn to stop thinking they can use the military for foreign policy goals like this because 60 years has proven they can't do it, they were never meant for it.

But they won't learn. They never will.


FTFY
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An article from a local site near me said he is from Chambersburg, PA. Way to represent Central Pennsylvania!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow! You Americans really do fight with little green guys, I thought those were just toys.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Turn out the Lights
Youtube Bom-J8OQ2xg
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(Not) strangely, his two butterbars, one captain and major are already on board with his demilled AK, the tourist rifle, afghan sword, five plaques and a duffle the contents of which are known only to him.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


he's a hologram?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

unixpro: My first thought was that it had damned well better be the Commanding Officer.

Good man.  Knows the meaning of Leadership and deserves Respect.


This.
 
shabu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DRTFA: 1funguy: Wanna see what you can get for $2 trillion dollars?

Well, don't allow fat conservatives to get ahold of it, because all you will get is fatter republicans.

Because Democrat lawmakers never get rich while in office.
/ eyeroll


Smarted by a democrat.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The primary goal of war is to put your tax dollars into the hands of private companies to make more billionaires
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

1funguy: Wanna see what you can get for $2 trillion dollars?

Well, don't allow fat conservatives to get ahold of it, because all you will get is fatter republicans.


Wow, who knew so many Fat Conservative Republicans voted for Biden?

https://www.yahoo.com/now/biden-draws​-​bulk-fundraising-support-124605302.htm​l
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

b2theory: NewportBarGuy: stop thinking they can use the military for foreign policy goals

I'm sorry, but the military exists to service foreign policy goals. The primary foreign policy goal is peace, safety, and the survival of the Constitutionally defined nation. The subordinate goals such as defense of allies and securing sea lines of communication are extensions of our primary goals.

If you are saying that we need to be more clear-eyed about what a single US boot in a combat zone means, then YES I totally agree. But there is an entire universe between "they're protecting our freedoms" and sending Marines to prop up the United Fruit Co.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DRTFA: Because Democrat lawmakers never get rich while in office.
/ eyeroll


Easy their Trump shill, you might have to take an extra chug of horse dewormer if start thinking too much again
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.