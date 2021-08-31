 Skip to content
 
(NBC Philadelphia)   Lightning kills lifeguard in tall aluminum chair, sends several others from beach to hospital. The name of the deceased has not been released, but subby's going with "Rod"   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The East coast seems to have many more lightning deaths than the West. There's probably some obvious reason for it.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He certainly failed at his job.
 
princhester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Edgy
 
MIRV888
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shocking
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Note to self: don't go to the beach when Darth Sidious is going nuts.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Judges would've also accepted Sparky.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alphax: He certainly failed at his job.


First rule never make another victim.

Oops.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've never seen an aluminum lifeguard chair.  They've always been wooden structures. Other than being a lighting hazard, wouldn't they get scalding hot on days over 85 degrees F?
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ohm my
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Could have been named Crispin Brown.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Alphax: He certainly failed at his job.

First rule never make another victim.

Oops.


First rule of being around water: when you hear thunder, get out of the water.  Whether a pool or a beach, get out of there.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've never seen an aluminum lifeguard chair.  They've always been wooden structures. Other than being a lighting hazard, wouldn't they get scalding hot on days over 85 degrees F?


^this
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've never seen an aluminum lifeguard chair.  They've always been wooden structures. Other than being a lighting hazard, wouldn't they get scalding hot on days over 85 degrees F?


The electric chair is made of wood? What a country!
 
gnosis301
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Raider wins.  Fatality.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh get f*cked, autocorrect.
 
belgianguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Couldn't figure out the headline at first, but then it struck me.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nytmare: Ragin' Asian: I've never seen an aluminum lifeguard chair.  They've always been wooden structures. Other than being a lighting hazard, wouldn't they get scalding hot on days over 85 degrees F?

The electric chair is made of wood? What a country!


It actually is usually.

/I think
//the movies told me so
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: nytmare: Ragin' Asian: I've never seen an aluminum lifeguard chair.  They've always been wooden structures. Other than being a lighting hazard, wouldn't they get scalding hot on days over 85 degrees F?

The electric chair is made of wood? What a country!

It actually is usually.

/I think
//the movies told me so


They were made of wood. The chair itself isn't supposed to conduct electricity. It was intended to be a bolt of lightning passing straight through the skull of the one to be executed. If the chair had been metal, who's to say it wouldn't transfer the electricity through the victim as well as the floor and kill everybody in the room?
 
