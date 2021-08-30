 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Time to cash out and bug out, Lake Tahoe stateline gamblers   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope everyone stays safe there.
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hopefully the fires kill the chipmunks infested with Bubonic Plague fleas
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's basically at the Oregon-California state line around sunset. Guess which side is California....
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mt. Shasta was invisible from the town of Mount Shasta.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe not even the same fire smoke. But it's just nuts.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well it can't be any worse than the Angora Fire a few years back!

Fark user imageView Full Size



......


Oh...

Oh my!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
