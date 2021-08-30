 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Four states already have mask mandate bans stopped by courts. US DOE is trying to stop the other five due to civil rights violations   (npr.org) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Department of Energy has jurisdiction over this?
 
spaztic lv6 cleric [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: Department of Energy has jurisdiction over this?


From my understanding, it has more to do with ADA violations than breaking Department of Education rules.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wanebo: Department of Energy has jurisdiction over this?


"The U.S. Department of Education sent a warning to five states on Monday that their statewide bans on mask mandates, including in schools, could violate students' civil rights." . "These investigations will focus on whether the state bans are discriminatory by preventing students with disabilities from safely returning to in-person education."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See the Facebook junkie telling the world how it is. You see, he has been scammed his entire life, so he knows how to spot a scam when he sees one, he just doesn't know enough to avoid getting the short end of the stick.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wanebo: Department of Energy has jurisdiction over this?


Yeah, subby fuct up.
DoE is the Department of Energy.
DoEd is the Department of Education.

As for the silly billys who fail to recognize a joke,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess Missouri's not officially on the list, but the asshole state attorney general is suing school districts that require masks.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Suzanne B. Goldberg, the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, sent letters to state education leaders in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah"

I think I see a problem there.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Perhaps one day all of the government will learn to take truth, science and public health as seriously as they do the lies and bad faith trolling of the political right.
 
