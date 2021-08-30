 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Okay, which one of you Farker(s) are responsible for this?   (henricocitizen.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is just farking hilariosity right there.
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


shame it wasn't Moe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BWAHAHAHAHAHA (wheeze) HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm going to quote myself from the BOFA thread:

I laughed at that far more than I should have.

But then again, I'm 12-years-old like that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HaywoodJablonski [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guys, this kind of humor is beneath us.  Do better.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don Keydick? Okay, that's a new one on me.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HaywoodJablonski: Guys, this kind of humor is beneath us.  Do better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I lean'd over. Lol.

One would think there would be some sort of validation process there
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth was the funniest.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Holy shiat that's awesome! He repeated them too, just like Moe.  LOL!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sum Ting Wong - Wi Tu Lo - Ho Lee Fuk - Bang Ding Ow
Youtube CaOkTKfxu44
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I LOVE IT! Just the way he was reading them, with that monotone voice, had me in stitches. I woke my husband and dogs up laughing. I watched it three times.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mr Zinnia.  Dick Zinnia.
 
