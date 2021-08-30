 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Another proof that chiropractors are fake and dangerous. In Florida they can give you an exemption from a mask mandate   (wfla.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So just ignoring the need for a licensed physician. Chiropractors have the same education and skill set as a massage therapist. The masseuse at least doesn't believe in diabetes can be cured by "aligning" the spine.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: So just ignoring the need for a licensed physician. Chiropractors have the same education and skill set as a massage therapist. The masseuse at least doesn't believe in diabetes can be cured by "aligning" the spine.


Nonsense, licensed massage therapists don't learn how to snap your spine through 'manipulations'. When I say snap your spine I mean literally snap your spine. Walk in, get rolled out.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Y'all have no idea
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry, I first read that as, "In Florida they can give you an enema from a mask mandate..."

/time for a new pair of glasses
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Oz, Chiros are slightly more educated than the average GP... and they're not paid mouthpieces for big pharma... guess that's why I don't live in America :D
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolfling: In Oz, Chiros are slightly more educated than the average GP... and they're not paid mouthpieces for big pharma... guess that's why I don't live in America :D


Well, I hear the Lollipop Guild can be pretty ruthless, so they likely keep the chiros in lines.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few medical regulators around the world have mentioned that handing out mask exemptions is grounds for disciplinary penalties which can result in loss of license.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mask will distort your facial bones? Which will lead to curving your spine?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekaye: Sorry, I first read that as, "In Florida they can give you an enema from a mask mandate..."

/time for a new pair of glasses


If stuff is rocketing out of your ass, you can be reasonably certain that everyone will give you a very large amount of social distance, at which point, you probably don't need the mask.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I learned my chiropractor didn't need a bachelors to get into chiropractor school, I think shiat my pants.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also can supposedly do sport physicals.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekaye: Sorry, I first read that as, "In Florida they can give you an enema from a mask mandate..."

/time for a new pair of glasses


Me too beakeye
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: eurotrader: So just ignoring the need for a licensed physician. Chiropractors have the same education and skill set as a massage therapist. The masseuse at least doesn't believe in diabetes can be cured by "aligning" the spine.

Nonsense, licensed massage therapists don't learn how to snap your spine through 'manipulations'. When I say snap your spine I mean literally snap your spine. Walk in, get rolled out.


This is why I would never go to a Chiropractor. Just the word SNAP is enough to start me shaking. I have had three surgeries for broken disks. If I went to one of them it would have been, "Snap, oh sh*t, um I think something just came apart, um I'll be right back. " (The sound of tires squealing in the parking lot.) When I hear people saying that they bring their babies to them I want to slap some sense into them.

As for the mask mandate. I don't know if there are legitimate exemptions, but I could understand people with breathing problems, I can also understand a bout people with emotional or mental health problems, but this guy should be in jail. I don't see how he has any rite to give these out. It has to be illegal. My grandson's two good friends (who sat on either side of him in class)had Covid. He wears a mask. This guy should be set to jail, where he will be getting his spine "adjusted".
 
petuniapup
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: When I learned my chiropractor didn't need a bachelors to get into chiropractor school, I think shiat my pants.


Undergraduate degrees aren't required to get into pharmacy schools, either, poopypants.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This place is right near where I live. It's a retirement area but most of the young people here are blue collar with just high school diplomas, and have children when they are very young. Almost universally MAGAts and antivax/anti mask types. Not surprised to see them trying to game the system.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm fairly certain a cashier at a Rite-Aid can give you an exemption in Florida.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't get it. What does a fake back-doctor have to do with your ability to breathe?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy fark.

Testerman says she wants to know why parents don't just go to their pediatrician for a mask waiver.
"That answer is really quite simple. Pediatricians are trained to diagnose and treat children and they recognize the dangers that COVID presents," she said. "Signing a mask waiver would go against one of their tenants of their Hippocratic oath [to] do no harm."
 
mrparks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They never did cure my menstrual aches, either.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I don't get it. What does a fake back-doctor have to do with your ability to breathe?


What indeed.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i went to a chiropractor two times in 2017, i need a hip replacement now.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hubby went to a chiropractor but all he got was a lot of back talk.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Holy fark.

Testerman says she wants to know why parents don't just go to their pediatrician for a mask waiver.
"That answer is really quite simple. Pediatricians are trained to diagnose and treat children and they recognize the dangers that COVID presents," she said. "Signing a mask waiver would go against one of their tenants of their Hippocratic oath [to] do no harm."


And of course you never want to rile up your tenants.
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bekaye: Sorry, I first read that as, "In Florida they can give you an enema from a mask mandate..."

/time for a new pair of glasses


Illinois Enema Bandit pumping disapproval
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: They also can supposedly do sport physicals.


They can do physicals for federal employment.
 
ryant123
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about masked man dates?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eurotrader: So just ignoring the need for a licensed physician. Chiropractors have the same education and skill set as a massage therapist. The masseuse at least doesn't believe in diabetes can be cured by "aligning" the spine.


I know a women who studied for a certificate or whatever, to become a licensed masseuse. There were book study, lectures and hands on body practice with your fellow students. Nothing salacious about it. Now, chiropractors whine about not being taken seriously. I wonder why? I had a Navy corpsman crack my weird hip and suddenly, I could walk without pain. She could do that. Nothing else. A chiropractor can adjust your spine. Which can really help some people. They have nothing to do with the treatment of illness or disease.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What do the acupuncturists and homeopaths have to say?
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: What do the acupuncturists and homeopaths have to say?


Are they also accredited by the World Health Organization?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bekaye: Sorry, I first read that as, "In Florida they can give you an enema from a mask mandate..."

/time for a new pair of glasses


You don't need new glasses, you just need to go in for a $50 alignment twice a week for the rest of your life.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wolfling: In Oz, Chiros are slightly more educated than the average GP... and they're not paid mouthpieces for big pharma... guess that's why I don't live in America :D


So they're highly educated quacks? Does 'quack' translate to prison colonese?
 
