(WRAL)   Americans are being discouraged from hoarding gasoline. But that's just what THEY want you to think. Now where did I put those trash bags?   (wral.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gasoline in trash bags is for the real apocalypse, not the rehearsal.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My trash bags are filled with my bleach medicine, duh.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And - here - we - GO
 
0z79
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Per last thread: They should store the gasoline in styrofoam coolers. This absolutely won't produce napalm.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hadn't considered panic buying gasoline, but now that TFA mentions it...
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thank god the fine folks of this country never panic and hoard in times of crisis.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't care, I'll be riding my bike and shaving my couch
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure, why not. Go ahead and make this truly a wildfire season to remember.

/kidding
//don't actually do that
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The moment the government says, "Don't panic," is the time to panic.
 
mescalito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Thank god the fine folks of this country never panic and hoard in times of crisis.

[cdn.shopify.com image 500x500]


Well they had to prepare for the horse paste?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Similar to the experts who said you don't need masks?

/#selltheconspiracy
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In my locale it went up from $2.89 per gallon to $3.13 per gallon immediately.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everything in moderation, that's the American way alright.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Must be time to stock up on toilet paper again
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not a repeat from a couple months ago.
 
