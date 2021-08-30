 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Central Valley Business Journal)   There are confusing headlines, vague headlines, and stupid headlines. And there's this outright failure of a headline   (cvbj.biz) divider line
22
    More: Fail, European Union, travel restrictions, member countries, United States, European Council, governments of those nations, government of the president Joe biden, Vaccination  
•       •       •

1531 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 11:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's me to a tee!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby may be underestimating the conservatism of the San Joaquin Valley. The headline might be a deliberate attempt to make it seem as if Europe is as antivaxx as this rag's readership
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, it's late and the AI bot that wrote the story wants to get home.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "business journal" still using a Wordpress icon and with a dedicated Cryptocurrency section? How odd, I would have expected better editing from such a website.

/s
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a dot biz website.
If you look at some other articles, they are equally nonsensical.
Looks like they just steal articles and run them through Google translate to switch some words around.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a "CVBJ" when she (or he, NTTIAWWT) just coughs on your cock?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Principal caught sayof. Are they vaccinated or not? St. Petersburg propaganda says don't.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: Is a "CVBJ" when she (or he, NTTIAWWT) just coughs on your cock?


...and then you die on a ventilator in the ICU?
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Subby may be underestimating the conservatism of the San Joaquin Valley. The headline might be a deliberate attempt to make it seem as if Europe is as antivaxx as this rag's readership


Where is the San Joaquin Valley?  Taft is surprisingly liberal.  I mean, like, when compared to Texas or some such.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: common sense is an oxymoron: Subby may be underestimating the conservatism of the San Joaquin Valley. The headline might be a deliberate attempt to make it seem as if Europe is as antivaxx as this rag's readership

Where is the San Joaquin Valley?  Taft is surprisingly liberal.  I mean, like, when compared to Texas or some such.


is == in
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image 677x594]


Squidbillies the good one wooo
Youtube Fm5mReof8MU
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: That's me to a tee!


You're band in Europe too?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: almejita: common sense is an oxymoron: Subby may be underestimating the conservatism of the San Joaquin Valley. The headline might be a deliberate attempt to make it seem as if Europe is as antivaxx as this rag's readership

Where is the San Joaquin Valley?  Taft is surprisingly liberal.  I mean, like, when compared to Texas or some such.

is == in


From their website, Fresno, Madera, Tulare, and Kings Counties.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image 677x594]


Damnit.  I was just about to post:

"Excuse me, not nonebody. Never not no one, didn't about no reason, not never, and by God they never not ain't gonna will". -Early Cuyler
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If we learn to care for others, to respect others we'll learn how to care for, to respect our country."
--Bob Crane
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Look, it's late and the AI bot that wrote the story wants to get home.


He once had dreams of writing the great American novel.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: AirForceVet: That's me to a tee!

You're band in Europe too?


What rock group is he in?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How sad. I really expect better from an esteemed journal like CVBJ.biz.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.