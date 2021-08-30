 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   "These nuts have now been placed in evidence"   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOFA them?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idgcdn.com.auView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nuts that the animal had been storing near the squad's back hatch

Totally not a euphemism.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else suddenly want to listen to AC/DC?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was the squirrel getting in and out of the car? And he hadn't opened the back of his car in such a long time the squirrel had time to stash all those nuts in there? Was it parked for a long time? It's not like it did all that in a day. That's probably weeks of work.

/I don't think this actually happened.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cops are so funny when not beating, killing, or defying COVID common sense.

Such lighthearted scamps.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
dozens of tree nuts that the animal had been storing near the squad's back hatch


the fark is a back hatch?
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Deez nuts?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
linked video in the article:

"Man Shot in Parking Ramp"
...
No doc, they shot me in ass!!

/1 in a million shot
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: linked video in the article:

"Man Shot in Parking Ramp"
...
No doc, they shot me in ass!!

/1 in a million shot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: dozens of tree nuts that the animal had been storing near the squad's back hatch


the fark is a back hatch?


Gay cop slang, it's where they put their night stick.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist Nuts
Youtube FR4iRawfvNA
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fngoofy: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: dozens of tree nuts that the animal had been storing near the squad's back hatch


the fark is a back hatch?

Gay cop slang, it's where they put their night stick.


Thanks.

Now I'll know how to use the term in polite conversation.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He didn't shoot it? Hmmmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size


.....eh, it's fark.
 
drayno76
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cops should really keep their nuts more secure. 

We're lucky in this case.  Think of what would have happened if the nuts had gotten in the hands of a bad squirrel.
 
