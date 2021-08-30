 Skip to content
(Fark)   Worried about food security? Population outstripping supply? Support Plant Parenthood and join us in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday August 31, 2021
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
HOORAY, I got out and harvested my own garden Sunday!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Turnips, beets, mixed greens (chard, turnip greens, beet greens, collard greens, kale) and lettuce are on the menu in my lunches this week!  My carrots have definitely told me to GFMyself.  Couldn't resist the beautiful baby beets, so pulled a few early.  Most things in the bed are kaput, though.  Dammit.

How is everyone else's little slice of heaven doing?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
A lot of stuff is done but I'm still picking carrots, tomatoes and corn. The new peas and beets are coming along and I've got to get fall some spinach sown. I canned some tomatoes and dills this weekend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm out of town, but here are some hot peppers from the garden.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tomatoes are strong, the ladies have buds, and I thinned the daikon and need to thin kale when I get back.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: HOORAY, I got out and harvested my own garden Sunday!

[Fark user image 850x637]

Turnips, beets, mixed greens (chard, turnip greens, beet greens, collard greens, kale) and lettuce are on the menu in my lunches this week!  My carrots have definitely told me to GFMyself.  Couldn't resist the beautiful baby beets, so pulled a few early.  Most things in the bed are kaput, though.  Dammit.

How is everyone else's little slice of heaven doing?


Glad to hear that you're feeling up to doing your own harvesting.

Don't have a garden myself due to a black thumb and living in a 5th floor apartment, but DIL brings me some of her garden's bounty occasionally. Most recently it was tomatoes (medium slicing ones and yellow pear tomatoes), plus some squash (honeynut & zucchini).
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This was last week. Everything is starting to slow down and it's made me sad. The only plant that's been producing like mad is the purple bell peppers and I'm not a big fan of them, too bitter. The banana peppers have been amazing pickled, red bell taste amazing but have been small and slow to ripen. Jalapenos have been fantastic, done poppers with then. Regular and cherry tomatoes have been under sized, but the flavor is wonderful. Hoping I can get out of pots and plant in raised beds next season.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

meat0918: I'm out of town, but here are some hot peppers from the garden.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Tomatoes are strong, the ladies have buds, and I thinned the daikon and need to thin kale when I get back.


Scorpions or Reapers?
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Everything's coming up tomatoes!  And various peppers.  And okra.  Tomatillos are on their way.  Much better yield than last year.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Mentat: Everything's coming up tomatoes!  And various peppers.  And okra.  Tomatillos are on their way.  Much better yield than last year.


Tomatilla just adds that flavor called love to hot sauce.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
My garden sucked this year so I ripped it up all last week and said fark it. Just lost interest with life events going on so I didnt take it too seriously as I needed to. Still got a lot out of it, but nothing of what I could have gotten out of it.

That said, food insecurity. If you are food insecure, there is a wonderful cookbook, that is free (legally) in PDF form from Leanne Brown, linked here. She created a wonderful cookbook on how to eat well for dollars a day. It is somewhat dated now (8 yrs) but if they were the cheapest foods then, I would assume that are still extremely cheap today, though less so.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm supposed to make pickles tonight.  I may just juice a bunch of cucumbers.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I'm supposed to make pickles tonight.  I may just juice a bunch of cucumbers.


Good luck.

The two years I tried pickles, I learned 1 thing. Just buy them. If you can do it, great. I could never get them to work.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I can't grow shiat here. All clay, rock, and glacial till. We had a huge garden down in GA long ago. Some of that sweet bottom land. Anything would grow. Even a pecan tree and fig bushes. I can't be bothered to screw with raised beds. There's a farmer's market down the street anyways. And why does everyone seem so fixated on peppers? Peppers suck. Fark peppers.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Well, I've had a pretty good run.
The tomatoes went into the containers around late March, except for some scraggly later volunteers. The Japanese eggplants about the same and the Brussels too. Nobody likes being in the small greenhouse in the hot Philly August with that guy only watering once (too much) in the mornings. So the zukes succumbed to the Fusarium a few weeks ago, and now it's the tomatoes turn.

I know I'll have to ditch the soil next year and solar-cover it for weeks and get new mixes if I want to go through this again and make serious PH and calcium amends if I want to try Romas again, but honestly unless I find a partner to share with it won't be worth it especially if they drag my ass back into the cubicle farm in the next few months. I'll keep up some of the fun stuff like basils and herbs and I'll overwinter the peppers if they make it that far.

If I'm still here in this house I will set up some auto-waterers next year, which I have, but I'm tired of the various bugs and maladies just for a few pounds of produce. I dig the growing, I hate the cooking, and I'm just not wired well for this yearly cycle of life and death, at least not by myself.

Fusarium. Makes it easy to see the remaining tomatoes!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Jalapenos and other peppers are doing well. Mustn't touch the private parts....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Brussels got chomped by caterpillars after I was away a few days. And they would prefer to live in a cool garden in Cornwall.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Volunteer lettuce is fun though!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Horseradish doing well in its second year.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I ordered a large stainless canning pot to do some waterbath with some salsas and pickles this week. I'm just not ready enough to approach the 921 pressure cooker yet. My mamma never taught me about those things. I'll have to work my way up to it. - And ther' ain't no Dem Science Farmgirls around here but me. Plus the landlord threw down a glass-top induction range when the last one died and that means moving heavy scratchy 921 1000lb canners to the propane ring outside bro!

So, Onward! Through the fog and into the jungle!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

libranoelrose: meat0918: I'm out of town, but here are some hot peppers from the garden.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Tomatoes are strong, the ladies have buds, and I thinned the daikon and need to thin kale when I get back.

Scorpions or Reapers?


Scorpion
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
My pepper plants were very pale green this year and didn't produce much. Any solutions?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Just went out and checked my plants and we have a bunch of jalapenos and bell peppers budding. Makes me happy. I'm curious to see how our pineapple plant comes along.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

meat0918: libranoelrose: meat0918: I'm out of town, but here are some hot peppers from the garden.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Tomatoes are strong, the ladies have buds, and I thinned the daikon and need to thin kale when I get back.

Scorpions or Reapers?

Scorpion


God speed, meat's butthole.

We've got some crazy gourds called Bird House, cuz I guess you're supposed to cut a hole in them and then put them out for birds to nest in?

All I see is a sexy, sexy vegetable that makes my pants fit funny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Anyone ever wonder what happens to Brussel Sprouts when you ignore them until August 30th to harvest?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


1/2 stick of butter, salt and pepper?

I'm a little nervous, but excited.  Let's do this Farkoton!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Munden: Anyone ever wonder what happens to Brussel Sprouts when you ignore them until August 30th to harvest?
[Fark user image 729x1500]

[Fark user image 729x1500]
[Fark user image 850x549]

1/2 stick of butter, salt and pepper?

I'm a little nervous, but excited.  Let's do this Farkoton!


Goddam, I'm not sure if I'm super hungry or super horny, but these plants are making me lust.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
also, here's mah Kale

Fark user imageView Full Size


and harvested jallys and Habanero + Reaper cross F2 generation

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't be sure that's the parent in the first picture but it is the right plant and the timing is right.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Munden: Anyone ever wonder what happens to Brussel Sprouts when you ignore them until August 30th to harvest?
[Fark user image 729x1500]

[Fark user image 729x1500]
[Fark user image 850x549]

1/2 stick of butter, salt and pepper?

I'm a little nervous, but excited.  Let's do this Farkoton!


Looks so damn good.

I usually cut them in half and pan them up in bacon fat and chunks of bacon. Sprinkle on some shaved almonds and holy hell im hungry again.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Badaboom.  15 minutes in the air fryer, quarter stick of heart stopping butter.  It's not as tender as the recommended harvest time, but it's plenty good enough to be finger food if cooked in butter
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I have to hand it to this little guy.  It feasted and cleaned up the aphids off of this milkweed.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

meat0918: libranoelrose: meat0918: I'm out of town, but here are some hot peppers from the garden.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Tomatoes are strong, the ladies have buds, and I thinned the daikon and need to thin kale when I get back.

Scorpions or Reapers?

Scorpion


My favorite! Mine have not produced much at all. I have had better luck this year with my 7-pot peppers.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My tomato plant (I just planted one as a sort of trial) produced like mad:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

dr_blasto: My tomato plant (I just planted one as a sort of trial) produced like mad:
[Fark user image 425x566]


Years ago one of my son's friends moved to a place where he could put in a garden. Being inexperienced he planted a half-dozen cherry tomatoes plants, not realizing how many a single plant would produce. My son doesn't like raw tomatoes, but I love them so I was the recipient of huge (We're talking 4 quart size bowls of tomatoes) bowls of them. I kind of overdid it because I was grabbing a couple of tomatoes everytime I walked past the bowl to the point that I made myself sick from eating so many of them in a single day. Worth it, though, because there's nothing more tasty than vine ripened tomatoes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Feeling better but a sudden heat snap and unhealthy air kept me inside.  The microgreens and a few other plans shriveled up, so I need to get out there and stick them in the compost bin.  The tomatoes and potato are doing great. It's not time for blossoms yet, but soon.

I did get a hummingbird on camera. What was really nice is that two came and ate at the feeder just three feet away from me on the one afternoon I was chilling out there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

buttercat: [Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x385]

I can't be sure that's the parent in the first picture but it is the right plant and the timing is right.


Well look what the, well, um cat dragged in
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lysdexic: Feeling better but a sudden heat snap and unhealthy air kept me inside.  The microgreens and a few other plans shriveled up, so I need to get out there and stick them in the compost bin.  The tomatoes and potato are doing great. It's not time for blossoms yet, but soon.

I did get a hummingbird on camera. What was really nice is that two came and ate at the feeder just three feet away from me on the one afternoon I was chilling out there.[Fark user image 850x797]


That's impressive taken with a potato cam
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We have peppers!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
temps are close to freezing at night already. daytime highs in the low 20's (celcius)

tomatoes are turning red finally
i got 10 ears of corn off the plants yesterday. i think that is all I'll get this year.
squish are coming along. i think there are 6 of them out there. not bad for the amount of hail damage we had.
harvested lettuce seed yesterday. the latex from this variety of lettuce smells and tastes exactly like poppy latex.
almost time to start collecting my winter mulch.

lots of birds at the feeders. Pine siskins, goldfinch, nuthatch, downy woodpecker, chickadee.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been down the YouTube rabbit hole with gardening, I've seen a couple videos on over-wintering pepper plants to get a head start next year. I think I'm going to try that this year.  The last video I watched also said tomato (by taking a cutting and rooting) and okra (I didn't watch that part) could be saved for the next year too.
 
Darwins Point-ed Stick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whatshisname: A lot of stuff is done but I'm still picking carrots, tomatoes and corn. The new peas and beets are coming along and I've got to get fall some spinach sown. I canned some tomatoes and dills this weekend.

[Fark user image image 425x573]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Snap on the pickling, home grown Boston pickled variety.
I think it was a farker in a previous thread talked about how couldn't plant much due to glut, and you had to be good at preserving, which seemed a faff. To me this is the most fun part of it!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: We have peppers!!!!

[Fark user image 425x239]

[Fark user image 425x417]

[Fark user image 425x239]


Reapers of Scorpion chilis? Or other?
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My tomatoes are so heavy, they keep toppling the cages. Next year, wood posts.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


The Backyard Vegetable Factory: Super Yields from Small Spaces Hardcover
 
