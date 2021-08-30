 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Peter Pan & the Lost Boys played by gazelles. Capt Hook, as always, is a Cheetah   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 11:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast food
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"You don't have to run faster than the bear to get away. You just have to run faster than the guy next to you."

― Jim Butcher
 
Iczer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The road is lava!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oblig
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That video is like 5 years old. Welcome to the internet, subby.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just look at the rabbits lenny
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Iczer: The road is lava!


i wonder if they were in such a hurry to get away that they didn't want to wait to register if it was a road or a creek, and just jumped in case.
it really did look like they were flying.  do they experience fear like we do, or is the whole body so utterly focused on running that it's totally absorbing?  or even kind of joyful?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: it really did look like they were flying


"fight or flight"
 
Vern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: That video is like 5 years old. Welcome to the internet, subby.


"I saw something before you did, so STFU."
 
skybird659
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/3qRHKqfFcYc?t=119
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm trying to remember a movie about a string of kitchen robberies ... "Peter Boyle and the Lost Pans" maybe?
Or was it about a planeload of Zamfir fans crashing in Wisconsin?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: That video is like 5 years old. Welcome to the internet, subby.


this
 
omg bbq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 322x385]

oblig


I was showing this to a friend the other day.

Is it real?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I was showing this to a friend the other day.

Is it real?


It's an actual GIF.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: omg bbq: I was showing this to a friend the other day.

Is it real?

It's an actual GIF.


Phew I was worried it was a jif.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For some reason my brain is telling me that this is what a Naruto run is for gazelles.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: For some reason my brain is telling me that this is what a Naruto run is for gazelles.


Except their version is actually functional. Those things were flying 15'+
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.