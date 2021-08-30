 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Blade runner gets run over (NSFW language)   (twitter.com) divider line
82
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

1605 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 7:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're living in Idiocracy.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoopsadaisy!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You are the train beneath my wing.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
seems like something that would be coordinated ahead of time with the railroad?  someone farked up bad.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Love how the train just plowed through like it was nothing.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOLY F*CKBALLS!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needed a blade driver.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snaps: seems like something that would be coordinated ahead of time with the railroad?  someone farked up bad.


Yes. The truck driver for not keeping off the goddamn railroad crossing.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When he said "the train just came down on the blade" did he mean the cross bar to block traffic from crossing the tracks?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: Love how the train just plowed through like it was nothing.


By the time the train can see the obstruction, it's too late.

You are talking about thousands of tons that are needing to stop, and the only thing attempting to stop is friction. A LOT of friction, but this train still would've plowed that dumbass well before actually seeing it and attempting to brake. That train would need at least 1-2 miles notice to have any chance at a stop, with emergency brakes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snaps: seems like something that would be coordinated ahead of time with the railroad?  someone farked up bad.


Well, the first question is whether that was the actual permitted route. Most oversize permits have *very* specific routing.

Once they fouled the crossing, they should have called the railroad immediately. There are supposed to.be signs posted on every crossing with an emergency number for the railroad company, similar to the sign in this photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: When he said "the train just came down on the blade" did he mean the cross bar to block traffic from crossing the tracks?


Yea, he was panicking because he realized the severity, and forgot the 'crossbars' part.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet the train was carrying a bunch of coal.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Bslim: Love how the train just plowed through like it was nothing.

By the time the train can see the obstruction, it's too late.

You are talking about thousands of tons that are needing to stop, and the only thing attempting to stop is friction. A LOT of friction, but this train still would've plowed that dumbass well before actually seeing it and attempting to brake. That train would need at least 1-2 miles notice to have any chance at a stop, with emergency brakes.


AND, the scary part is, when it was spotted, the train probably couldn't slow down. I don't know this, but thinking about it and other incidents, slowing down would probably increase the likelihood of a derailment as well as the complete destruction of that truck. At least keeping momentum would keep wheels spinning and just blow through it. Wheels braking and a giant piece of metal from that blade catching underneath could've been far more catastrophic.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've driven over those tracks many times.  Good barbecue within a couple blocks of there.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OneFretAway: I've driven over those tracks many times.  Good barbecue within a couple blocks of there.


1000 percent this.....
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Snaps: seems like something that would be coordinated ahead of time with the railroad?  someone farked up bad.

Well, the first question is whether that was the actual permitted route. Most oversize permits have *very* specific routing.

Once they fouled the crossing, they should have called the railroad immediately. There are supposed to.be signs posted on every crossing with an emergency number for the railroad company, similar to the sign in this photo:

[Fark user image image 425x310]


Yeah, and usually they *do* coordinate with the railroad to make sure no trains are going to be passing during their expected crossing.

This isn't some two-guys-and-a-U-haul operation.  There are supposed to be real logistics happening here.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
....Almost made it?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snaps: seems like something that would be coordinated ahead of time with the railroad?  someone farked up bad.


That was my first thought: some transportation coordinator (or whatever that job is called) is out of a job this evening.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OneFretAway: I've driven over those tracks many times.  Good barbecue within a couple blocks of there.


Which restaurant?

This is the important thing to discuss here. What should I get, Brisket & hot links?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Abbott has been very clear, in Texas the only source of approved power is from fossil fuels and if he has to direct his minions to sabotage any attempts to change that or make the grid stable he will.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: OneFretAway: I've driven over those tracks many times.  Good barbecue within a couple blocks of there.

Which restaurant?

This is the important thing to discuss here. What should I get, Brisket & hot links?


Here's my controversial Texas barbecue hot take. Brisket is overrated and is almost always disappointing.

However, the sausage almost never sucks. It's always good.

Get the sausage. It's the safe bet.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: SpockYouOut: OneFretAway: I've driven over those tracks many times.  Good barbecue within a couple blocks of there.

Which restaurant?

This is the important thing to discuss here. What should I get, Brisket & hot links?

Here's my controversial Texas barbecue hot take. Brisket is overrated and is almost always disappointing.

However, the sausage almost never sucks. It's always good.

Get the sausage. It's the safe bet.


I have been on a BBQ cook team for going on 8 years. I'm one of the head chefs on our pit for our comp turn-ins. I've probably cooked more briskets in a year than most people will in a lifetime (our record was 126 in one day with 5 pits during a fundraiser), and....I agree.

Brisket is very weird. It's the top dog in pretty much anything. You can have the best meats possible in your restaurant, but if the brisket isn't up to par, you'll fail. Or if you have the best brisket imaginable, but your other meats suffer because of that attention, you can still do great. But I am so tired of brisket. There is only one restaurant in Houston that I will eat BBQ at, and it's a chopped beef sandwich with their sauce, which is what really makes it. And I know it's an insult to discuss any sauce or liquid on your BBQ, but when you are around that pit smoke for 60+ hours, it puts you out of a BBQ desire for 6 months, which is close to how our 2 biggest comps are spaced. Now ribs I can usually do, and sausage/chicken the same. But I'm so over brisket. I'll still happily cook it during comps and do everything to make it the best, but outside of that, I'm brisketed-out.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Shostie: SpockYouOut: OneFretAway: I've driven over those tracks many times.  Good barbecue within a couple blocks of there.

Which restaurant?

This is the important thing to discuss here. What should I get, Brisket & hot links?

Here's my controversial Texas barbecue hot take. Brisket is overrated and is almost always disappointing.

However, the sausage almost never sucks. It's always good.

Get the sausage. It's the safe bet.

I have been on a BBQ cook team for going on 8 years. I'm one of the head chefs on our pit for our comp turn-ins. I've probably cooked more briskets in a year than most people will in a lifetime (our record was 126 in one day with 5 pits during a fundraiser), and....I agree.

Brisket is very weird. It's the top dog in pretty much anything. You can have the best meats possible in your restaurant, but if the brisket isn't up to par, you'll fail. Or if you have the best brisket imaginable, but your other meats suffer because of that attention, you can still do great. But I am so tired of brisket. There is only one restaurant in Houston that I will eat BBQ at, and it's a chopped beef sandwich with their sauce, which is what really makes it. And I know it's an insult to discuss any sauce or liquid on your BBQ, but when you are around that pit smoke for 60+ hours, it puts you out of a BBQ desire for 6 months, which is close to how our 2 biggest comps are spaced. Now ribs I can usually do, and sausage/chicken the same. But I'm so over brisket. I'll still happily cook it during comps and do everything to make it the best, but outside of that, I'm brisketed-out.


Killens', by any chance?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: ....Almost made it?


Why didn't he go earlier? It seemed like he sat there for a good 30 seconds doing nothing.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than being shot in the back.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happened in Luling, Texas.

lulz
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Love how the train just plowed through like it was nothing a freight train.


FTFY
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaps: seems like something that would be coordinated ahead of time with the railroad?  someone farked up bad.


I saw this on reddit yesterday when it was really fresh.  Someone did fark up real bad, but it was the navigator.

The lead vehicle missed a crucial turn, and they ended up going the wrong way.  This wasn't the planned and coordinated route. Then they decided to wing it to get back on track.  Finally, they gave the go-ahead to the truck at the crossing when they clearly shouldn't have.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will go down on your permanent record.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas, third world cesspit from africa, no difference
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm still not sure what I'm watching. The back of the truck looks like it's stretched out like taffy. What is going on there?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why do we even farking need trains anymore? They're a relic of the 1800's.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skinink: I'm still not sure what I'm watching. The back of the truck looks like it's stretched out like taffy. What is going on there?


That's a wind turbine blade
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skinink: I'm still not sure what I'm watching. The back of the truck looks like it's stretched out like taffy. What is going on there?


You've never seen a turbine blade have you?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why do we even farking need trains anymore? They're a relic of the 1800's.


It's the cheapest ton per mile transport we have.
 
buntz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know, after the train hits the DeLorean, it never stops.
Marty jumps out of the car and stands there and watches the car get destroyed and the train never slows down.
He even leaves and comes back, no one has investigated the crash, pieces of car are everywhere!
What's up with these train drivers?!?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: scottydoesntknow: Shostie: SpockYouOut: OneFretAway: I've driven over those tracks many times.  Good barbecue within a couple blocks of there.

Which restaurant?

This is the important thing to discuss here. What should I get, Brisket & hot links?

Here's my controversial Texas barbecue hot take. Brisket is overrated and is almost always disappointing.

However, the sausage almost never sucks. It's always good.

Get the sausage. It's the safe bet.

I have been on a BBQ cook team for going on 8 years. I'm one of the head chefs on our pit for our comp turn-ins. I've probably cooked more briskets in a year than most people will in a lifetime (our record was 126 in one day with 5 pits during a fundraiser), and....I agree.

Brisket is very weird. It's the top dog in pretty much anything. You can have the best meats possible in your restaurant, but if the brisket isn't up to par, you'll fail. Or if you have the best brisket imaginable, but your other meats suffer because of that attention, you can still do great. But I am so tired of brisket. There is only one restaurant in Houston that I will eat BBQ at, and it's a chopped beef sandwich with their sauce, which is what really makes it. And I know it's an insult to discuss any sauce or liquid on your BBQ, but when you are around that pit smoke for 60+ hours, it puts you out of a BBQ desire for 6 months, which is close to how our 2 biggest comps are spaced. Now ribs I can usually do, and sausage/chicken the same. But I'm so over brisket. I'll still happily cook it during comps and do everything to make it the best, but outside of that, I'm brisketed-out.

Killens', by any chance?


Heh, my parents and in-laws love Killen's. They'll do a get-together and pick that place every now and then. My wife gets the burger (she's 100% over BBQ beyond cookoffs) and I go for ribs because they do a great job there.

But no. My personal favorite is a little hole-in-the-wall called The Hickory Pit on Rice Ave. Been owned by a Greek family for decades. My dad was there the day the original owner sold to them (I was probably a toddler), and they swore they would not change anything. And they haven't. It's never busy, but always there. A chopped beef basket doused in gravy with extra sauce on the side. When you get it, eat the sandwich, but don't try to hold any of the beef in, just let it rain down on the basket of fries (made when you order). Then pour the cup of sauce on the fries and go to town on the fry/sauce basket with meat. Ohh yea, and get a fork.

Goddamn, I'm gonna have to go by there this week now. Been a while.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shostie: Get the sausage. It's the safe bet.


Good to know! A friend keeps inviting me to sausage parties but I've always declined because I prefer burgers. He tells me I'll be stuffed with sausage from every direction, but like I said, I'm a burgers guy.

I guess next time I'll accept the invite!

I'll just have to figure out the dress code before I go. He tells me to expect a lot of boot khaki. I want to fit in, but while I do have some khaki shorts, I don't own any boots.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why do we even farking need trains anymore? They're a relic of the 1800's.


They are, by far, the most efficient method to transport goods.

One ton of freight almost 500lb on one gallon of fuel*

https://www.csx.com/index.cfm/about-u​s​/the-csx-advantage/fuel-efficiency/

*presumably the train does not stop very often in this scenario
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skinink: I'm still not sure what I'm watching. The back of the truck looks like it's stretched out like taffy. What is going on there?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shotspotter declares the bang a gunfire and the cops arrest a black guy 20 miles away
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why do we even farking need trains anymore? They're a relic of the 1800's.

It's the cheapest ton per mile transport we have.


[shakes tiny fist while I was looking for a citation]
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: Love how the train just plowed through like it was nothing.


Inertia. Its why on the water the little boat gets out of the way of the big boat.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: Love how the train just plowed through like it was nothing.


For how massive they are those windmill blades don't have much structure. They pretty much have to resist the blowing of the wind and rotational forces, not being hit by a train. They are as light as they can possible be, which with modern manufacturing techniques and materials is pretty damn light.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why do we even farking need trains anymore? They're a relic of the 1800's.


Because they are economically viable for moving very heavy things over great distances.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.