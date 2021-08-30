 Skip to content
 
(Truth or Fiction)   The Bible does have something to say about masks and social distancing   (truthorfiction.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the Libby lib bible designed to make you love Satan!

Side note:

My son in law does the music program for  a Catholic Church in small town in Washington. Yesterday many attending weren't wearing masks. The priest said I can't do mass unless you wear masks. They had people walk through the pews offering masks. The priest said not only is it mandated from the state. The Bishop and the Pope have decreed parishioners must wear masks during mass. My son in law said 2/3 of the congregation got up and left the church.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only important part of Leviticus is the homogay part.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that and the whole "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends" thing.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: That's the Libby lib bible designed to make you love Satan!

Side note:

My son in law does the music program for  a Catholic Church in small town in Washington. Yesterday many attending weren't wearing masks. The priest said I can't do mass unless you wear masks. They had people walk through the pews offering masks. The priest said not only is it mandated from the state. The Bishop and the Pope have decreed parishioners must wear masks during mass. My son in law said 2/3 of the congregation got up and left the church.


Good on the leadership there about masks (not wading into other topics on the Catholic church in this), shiatty on the congregation.

Was talking to my mom and she had a major break from politics because of Covid. Staunch republican who didn't like Trump, but still voted R. She just got her booster last week and masks-up everywhere. She can't stand anyone who is against the vaccination or masks, which is very predominantly R. When she said she was going to a sermon at her Methodist church, I asked what she'd do if the church wasn't doing anything for Covid. She said she already called them and they were doing everything still for Covid, social distance and masks required for everything including communion. They are still doing it now, even with vaccinations out (and pastor openly advocates them). She goes maybe once a month but watches the online every Sunday, and they encourage it. She said the pastor even laughed a bit when saying "Just want to remind our online parishioners that you can tithe/donate from your phone and computer as well!". I go there about 2-3 times a year, usually when she asks because she wants me and the wife to come. She knows my feeling ("If there is a Jesus, he'll respect my decision about organized religion and say I was a pretty good person. Or not, at which point if he lets me in simply because I believe, I don't want to imagine the monsters who got by on that technicality."), but she's also my mom so I'll go, and that church isn't bad.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: That's the Libby lib bible designed to make you love Satan!

Side note:

My son in law does the music program for  a Catholic Church in small town in Washington. Yesterday many attending weren't wearing masks. The priest said I can't do mass unless you wear masks. They had people walk through the pews offering masks. The priest said not only is it mandated from the state. The Bishop and the Pope have decreed parishioners must wear masks during mass. My son in law said 2/3 of the congregation got up and left the church.


Just as perspective, they walked out from a Mass of Obligation and declined the opportunity to receive the Body of Christ while in the Real Presence because they did not want to wear a mask.

There was a Gospel a week ago where followers of Jesus walked away because they found his teachings too hard.

These people walked away from Jesus because of a mask.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the bible is for when you run out of toilet paper

/emergency toilet paper
//in motel rooms
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Circusdog320: That's the Libby lib bible designed to make you love Satan!

Side note:

My son in law does the music program for  a Catholic Church in small town in Washington. Yesterday many attending weren't wearing masks. The priest said I can't do mass unless you wear masks. They had people walk through the pews offering masks. The priest said not only is it mandated from the state. The Bishop and the Pope have decreed parishioners must wear masks during mass. My son in law said 2/3 of the congregation got up and left the church.

Just as perspective, they walked out from a Mass of Obligation and declined the opportunity to receive the Body of Christ while in the Real Presence because they did not want to wear a mask.

There was a Gospel a week ago where followers of Jesus walked away because they found his teachings too hard.

These people walked away from Jesus because of a mask.


Well yeah. Turns out actually following Christ requires real effort. They just want to be told that they are 'good people' without having to change their lifestyle. I really hope there is a Hell for hypocrites like this.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. You all forgot about Leviticus. My favorite. Dig deep into that part of the bible and you'll realize hell is right around the corner for YOU, you hair-cutting sinner!!!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. This has been known by reasonably intelligent people since the beginning of civilization. It was only much later, when Pasteur developed a "germ theory" of disease, that we learned why it is important and why it works.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that the intent here is decent, but Leviticus is not my go-to when it comes to lecturing others. It's not even my last choice.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: I get that the intent here is decent, but Leviticus is not my go-to when it comes to lecturing others. It's not even my last choice.


Yeah, considering that it all got washed away with Jesus' sacrifice, right? (Not a religious scholar). But it's fun to beat on people using passages from the same book for their own purposes.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that one of the Leviticus' they DO follow or DON'T follow?  Like they wear a cotton poly blend but don't sell their children into slavery?   Or Do eat shellfish but don't beat people for working on the sabbath?  All are abominations before god, why allow some but not the others?

Thanks Jed Bartlett. :)
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: I get that the intent here is decent, but Leviticus is not my go-to when it comes to lecturing others. It's not even my last choice.


No but it does make good rhetoric against anti maskers who also use phrases like "Adam and Steve"
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skWmF​k​R6des
Diamanda Galas
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if a religion that invented the kashrut to keep people from being sick know a thing or two about plagues.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Testament, subby. The part that people don't like very much.

The New Testament says "laying hands on people with diseases is good because magic is real and also we've never heard of germ theory."

"When Jesus came down from the mountainside, large crowds followed him. A man with leprosy came and knelt before him and said, 'Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.' Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. 'I am willing,' he said. 'Be clean!' Immediately he was cleansed of his leprosy." -Matthew 8:1-3


"Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective." James 5:13-16
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: I get that the intent here is decent, but Leviticus is not my go-to when it comes to lecturing others. It's not even my last choice.


They follow it because it allows them to discriminate against teh gheys.  It's their only reference against homosexuality.  That's why we throw it back in their faces, the idiotic hypocrites.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my experience the more "committed to Christianity" a person claims to be the more selective they are when it comes to following the rules laid out in that little book of theirs.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: There was a Gospel a week ago where followers of Jesus walked away because they found his teachings too hard.

These people walked away from Jesus because of a mask.

These people walked away from Jesus because of a mask.


I would say they didn't, if only because from the sound of it they weren't really standing that close to begin with.

Any time you hear about "Pascal's Wager," your first thoughts may be about suicide (no not like that lol), but Pascal originally intended the exercise to be about any behavior according to or against a belief system with a "heaven" in it: Given the opportunity for infinite payout, people should adhere to the strictures of that belief system, because it would be illogical for them not to.

I now use "Pascal's Corollary": People behave in accordance with the belief system they actually hold, not the one to which they loudly proclaim they belong. If they're going against the codes and behaviors of the religion, then they don't actually believe, and are only interested in using it for social benefit (for themselves) or as a social control mechanism (of others).

Maybe it's a long-winded fancy way of swinging around to "actions speak louder than words," but this approach certainly gives the shorter version that much more heft.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: It's their only reference against homosexuality.


It's really not; the Pauline epistles make a couple theological cases against it.

(Then there's also the fact that Jesus spoke of marriage exclusively in heteronormative terms and was super sex-negative against anything outside of marriage. You might argue this isn't "conclusive" and I'd agree, but people have built doctrinal systems from less material, so good luck getting homophobic people to ignore those passages.)
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but that's old testament.   Not republican jesus-ey bible.
 
TWX
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: In my experience the more "committed to Christianity" a person claims to be the more selective they are when it comes to following the rules laid out in that little book of theirs.


I have literally heard someone claim with a straight-face that they were culturally Christian when someone challenged them on some BS argument.

I'm to the point that I want city councils, school districts, county commissioners, and any other local elected committee that takes public-comment to have a stack of religious texts from every major religion, and when someone makes some kind of BS claim about what their faith compels them to do, to literally cite chapter and verse.

And then I want anyone that fails this to be stripped, tarred, feathered, and ejected from the chamber.  Preferably to where waiting TV newscrews are set up to do live local news.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Yes. You all forgot about Leviticus. My favorite. Dig deep into that part of the bible and you'll realize hell is right around the corner for YOU, you hair-cutting sinner!!!


User name checks out
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Republicans only care about Jesus at two points: at birth and at death. Never at any point between.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: OtherLittleGuy: Circusdog320: That's the Libby lib bible designed to make you love Satan!

Side note:

My son in law does the music program for  a Catholic Church in small town in Washington. Yesterday many attending weren't wearing masks. The priest said I can't do mass unless you wear masks. They had people walk through the pews offering masks. The priest said not only is it mandated from the state. The Bishop and the Pope have decreed parishioners must wear masks during mass. My son in law said 2/3 of the congregation got up and left the church.

Just as perspective, they walked out from a Mass of Obligation and declined the opportunity to receive the Body of Christ while in the Real Presence because they did not want to wear a mask.

There was a Gospel a week ago where followers of Jesus walked away because they found his teachings too hard.

These people walked away from Jesus because of a mask.

Well yeah. Turns out actually following Christ requires real effort. They just want to be told that they are 'good people' without having to change their lifestyle. I really hope there is a Hell for hypocrites like this.


Yeah, Jesus talked about believers who just gave lip service. A lot more than he said about gays and abortion combined.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Crabs_Can_Polevault: I now use "Pascal's Corollary": People behave in accordance with the belief system they actually hold, not the one to which they loudly proclaim they belong. If they're going against the codes and behaviors of the religion, then they don't actually believe, and are only interested in using it for social benefit (for themselves) or as a social control mechanism (of others).


I would agree with this if I thought that people had complete, unary, self-consistent belief systems.

The term "cognitive dissonance" is largely misused internet discussion these days - it more technically describes the state of (or discomfort arising from) holding incompatible beliefs simultaneously. And people are capable of handling the dissonance of believing one thing then acting another way. It doesn't mean they don't believe either thing, it means that they believe one thing in one context and another in another context.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Zeroth Law: OtherLittleGuy: Circusdog320: That's the Libby lib bible designed to make you love Satan!

Side note:

My son in law does the music program for  a Catholic Church in small town in Washington. Yesterday many attending weren't wearing masks. The priest said I can't do mass unless you wear masks. They had people walk through the pews offering masks. The priest said not only is it mandated from the state. The Bishop and the Pope have decreed parishioners must wear masks during mass. My son in law said 2/3 of the congregation got up and left the church.

Just as perspective, they walked out from a Mass of Obligation and declined the opportunity to receive the Body of Christ while in the Real Presence because they did not want to wear a mask.

There was a Gospel a week ago where followers of Jesus walked away because they found his teachings too hard.

These people walked away from Jesus because of a mask.

Well yeah. Turns out actually following Christ requires real effort. They just want to be told that they are 'good people' without having to change their lifestyle. I really hope there is a Hell for hypocrites like this.

Yeah, Jesus talked about believers who just gave lip service. A lot more than he said about gays and abortion combined.


The problem is he didn't talk in true absolutes.

He said things like "it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God," which has let rich men conclude that while it's hard, it's not impossible.  Therefore they can justify to themselves, if they feel they're religious, that they could still go to heaven even as they hoard wealth.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I may be an atheist, but don't think for a second that that will stop me from purchasing a bullhorn, and yelling out UNCLEAN at passing Trumpers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PluckYew: casual disregard: I get that the intent here is decent, but Leviticus is not my go-to when it comes to lecturing others. It's not even my last choice.

They follow it because it allows them to discriminate against teh gheys.  It's their only reference against homosexuality.  That's why we throw it back in their faces, the idiotic hypocrites.


Not all homosexuality. The Bible just says a man shall not lie with another man. Doesn't say jack about two women doing it. Even God thinks lesbians are hot .
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Old Testament, subby. The part that people don't like very much.

The New Testament says "laying hands on people with diseases is good because magic is real and also we've never heard of germ theory."

"When Jesus came down from the mountainside, large crowds followed him. A man with leprosy came and knelt before him and said, 'Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.' Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. 'I am willing,' he said. 'Be clean!' Immediately he was cleansed of his leprosy." -Matthew 8:1-3


"Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective." James 5:13-16


They love it when it comes to hating gays and women
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Old Testament, subby. The part that people don't like very much.

The New Testament says "laying hands on people with diseases is good because magic is real and also we've never heard of germ theory."

"When Jesus came down from the mountainside, large crowds followed him. A man with leprosy came and knelt before him and said, 'Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.' Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. 'I am willing,' he said. 'Be clean!' Immediately he was cleansed of his leprosy." -Matthew 8:1-3


"Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective." James 5:13-16


Note: confess sins to one another, and the faith of a righteous person.

A righteous person could also pick up Thor's Hammer.
 
wejash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: In my experience the more "committed to Christianity" a person claims to be the more selective they are when it comes to following the rules laid out in that little book of theirs.


The less they have also actually read the complete book and not simply carefully selected portions in a brainwashing, er, Bible Study class.

I have my wife's Bible from her days in a fundamentalist church. She underlined passages they studied. The underlines never marked the Hippy Jesus but always the vengeful God bits.

She had literally never heard the bit about camels passing thru the eye of a needle easier than a rich guy getting into heaven.

The church served a wealthy community after all.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How about we just not take anything in the bible seriously?  Even if it is pro mask.  It has too many other problems.  It is likely a Russian fake news propaganda piece designed to get us to not believe in science.  That's what they want.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To be fair, the bible does give out a lot of mixed messages.
 
lurkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: the bible is for when you run out of toilet paper

/emergency toilet paper
//in motel rooms


Gideon pages roll about as good as Top/Bugler papes.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's also not forget the 5th commandment: Thou shalt not kill.

So wear your mask and get vaccinated so you don't kill anyone.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I get that the intent here is decent, but Leviticus is not my go-to when it comes to lecturing others. It's not even my last choice.


The Maytals - Six and Seven Book of Moses
Youtube aundCX4cUZo
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Circusdog320: That's the Libby lib bible designed to make you love Satan!

Side note:

My son in law does the music program for  a Catholic Church in small town in Washington. Yesterday many attending weren't wearing masks. The priest said I can't do mass unless you wear masks. They had people walk through the pews offering masks. The priest said not only is it mandated from the state. The Bishop and the Pope have decreed parishioners must wear masks during mass. My son in law said 2/3 of the congregation got up and left the church.

Just as perspective, they walked out from a Mass of Obligation and declined the opportunity to receive the Body of Christ while in the Real Presence because they did not want to wear a mask.

There was a Gospel a week ago where followers of Jesus walked away because they found his teachings too hard.

These people walked away from Jesus because of a mask.


Well, he's fictional so I don't think it matters
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

starsrift: It's almost as if a religion that invented the kashrut to keep people from being sick know a thing or two about plagues.


As far as I know, there's no evidence to show that kashrut has anything to do with health concerns, insofar as that's the motivation behind the restrictions. It's not as though non-Jews didn't eat those foods and survive just fine, and it's not as though ancient Jews didn't get plenty of food borne illnesses despite their laws.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I get that the intent here is decent, but Leviticus is not my go-to when it comes to lecturing others. It's not even my last choice.


So... somewhere in the middle?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So some of those Old Testament laws are actually practical! Amazing!

/s
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I should really go to temple again. I used to go religiously.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
American Christianity is just a perversion -- an excuse for unilateral selfishness. Christians have inverted everything Christlike about the religion: because they are faithfully annointed, everything they do is good. Thus, every decision and behavior comes pre-approved and is godly. This makes it easy to not care about others, steal and cheat and lie, and act abhorrently. Jesus automatically approves all of it. Anyone outside the tribe? Not so much.

It's very convenient.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's just heresy
 
Bukharin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: The only important part of Leviticus is the homogay part.


Isnt that the chick from Law and Order:Extra Victims Unit?
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: So some of those Old Testament laws are actually practical! Amazing!

/s

/s


I've given this a bit of thought over the years.  Many religious rules that otherwise don't seem to have a lot to do with the religion itself seem to fall into two camps, ones that are designed to help the religion remain supreme in a culture, and ones that are designed to compel some kind of behavior that protects the adherent from themselves or their neighbors, based on the knowledge at the time the rule was written.

The first type is needed because without dogma to cling to, the religion would die out.  Thinking of Christian interpretation of the 10 commandments in particular, rules on false idols etc are designed to keep people from slipping off to other religions.

The second type usually helps a society that may have limited knowledge manage to avoid killing itself off.  Rules about murder, desiring one's neighbor's stuff, adultery, and even dietary rules when there's a lack of knowledge about things like germ theory and parasites end up helping to keep people from being killed by each other or killing themselves.

A few tend to straddle both.  Rules on a holy day of the week end up both giving laborers a day of rest from laboring, and allow children to be indoctrinated into the religion while the parents enjoy their day off.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guys, i get the obvious hypocrisy angle thing here, but unless you are of some crazy ass orthodox jewish faith, which means you probably aren't on fark, can't we all agree that citing Leviticus is pretty much a dumb idea, and its best lived in the dustbin, and even conservative Christians can look at their theology and have a shrimp here and there?

I see lots of other things that people base on where Christianity is wrong on what most of us reasonable folks, even the reasonable faithful may have questions about being right. Those beliefs, and the "justification" of them, really don't come from there. May i direct you to a dude named Paul, who had some axes to grind, and some issues, and decided to write letters.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: I should really go to temple again. I used to go religiously.


I went secularly.  And by temple I mean my lover saying her body is a temple.  And by go I mean defiling it.

/not really
//but it sounded funny in my head
///probably isn't
 
