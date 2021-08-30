 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   Normally, the phrase "Cougar living in Bronx apartment' would have a totally different meaning. But then, this IS New York City   (pix11.com) divider line
28
    More: Strange, Natural environment, New York City, Wildlife, Conservation biology, 80-pound cougar, owner of the 11-month-old female cougar, The Bronx, Bronx Zoo  
•       •       •

338 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 9:28 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean...fark it. Ride the lighting and see where this goes. Rwwwwr
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, who brought the dog?
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw a cougar last weekmina wildlife park. I was worried its 40 foot enclosure with multiple climbing surfaces was to restrictive. It paced around and was gorgeous.

I can't imagine the asshat who would keep it in an apartment. At least they figured it out before it got really bad.

Here the cougar I saw
Fark user imageView Full Size


I didnt notice any young men being harassed or introduced to manhood in the area.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size


/Are you the key master?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So big kitty was lots of fun to have around until she went into heat?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I've never seen a cougar in the wild, but I've seen them on leashes, smashed into cages,..."

But enough about last weekend.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FARK Cougars are so hot.

There's more than a few active here, you know.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread is USELESS without cougar pics. I'll get it started

akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Holy fark, even the bathtub would be too small to use as a litter box.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: This thread is USELESS without cougar pics. I'll get it started

[akns-images.eonline.com image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As if living in the Bronx isn't scary enough.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bob & Ray had a bit about a guy who kept wild boars in his Upper West Side apartment. 
Bob: "It must be confining. Do you ever let them out?"
Ray: "Of course not! They're WILD ANIMALS!"
 
Pinner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hope is not Russian operative. Messi deserves better.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: This thread is USELESS without cougar pics. I'll get it started

[akns-images.eonline.com image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cougar in its natural environment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never, ever mess with a cougar. They are vicious, dangerous beasts. To be safe, just give her a fake name, fake phone number, and sneak her out in morning.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
www3.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size

Rare shot of a Cougar stalking a cougar with a nice pair of lattes in NYC
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
CLIBAs? I don't believe they exist.

/pounce
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtrac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Then there was the guy who kept a tiger in his apartment.

https://nypost.com/2019/10/01/ming-ha​r​lems-famous-apartment-tiger-dead-at-19​/
 
deadsanta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Exotic pets in NYC?  That's really not a thing, as any New Yorker would tell you.  You can lose your lease instantly if your landlord catches you, and that's a fate worse than death in NYC.  Because then you might have to move to a burrough like ::shudder:: the Bronx, or worse Staten Island. The laws against exotics are pretty strict in a city with 8 million too, the fines are insane, you can't even own ferrets in NYC.  This headline is dumb and subby is a dumbmittard.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My Favorite Cougar:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/sounds like a wacky sitcom concept
//I'd love to hear that elevator pitch
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kinda pissed that nbc blocked all access to a very simple and kind of old video clip, so here's the transcript.

Census-Taker: Mr. Leonard? I'm with the U.S. Census Bureau. We sent you a Census form, but you failed to return it to us.
Mr. Leonard: My mail is piled up like crazy.
Census-Taker: Yeah. Well, I just need to fill out this Census form with you. Uh.. how many people live in this residence?
Mr. Leonard:Oh, boy.. good question. I'm bad with numbers.. Maybe 80.
Census-Taker: 80 people live in this apartment?
Mr. Leonard: Seems high, doesn't it? Not 80. How about 4? I don't know.. I'm so bad at guestimating..
Census-Taker: Well, just take your time, and count.
Mr. Leonard: Okay.. there's me.. my wife.. our plants.. we have some candy bars..
Census-Taker: Well, you know, we don't count candy bars or plants..
Mr. Leonard: Well, then, there's just the two of us. Boy, I really overshot with the 80!
Census-Taker: Listen, don't worry about it. I'm gonna put you down as the Primary Resident, okay? Now, are you currently employed?
Mr. Leonard: Yeah.. part of the time.
Census-Taker: Well, you work part-time. How many days of the week?
Mr. Leonard: Every day.. but just part of the day. From 9 to 5.
Census-Taker: So, you work a full day?
Mr. Leonard: I wouldn't say that. There are huge chunks of time.. at night.. where I'm just asleep. For hours. It's ridiculous.
Census-Taker: No, it's not that ridiculous. Mr. Leonard, do you own or rent this apartment?
Mr. Leonard: Sure. You have to ask one of the other 79 people.
Census-Taker: You mean your wife?
Mr. Leonard: Yeah.
Census-Taker: Well, can I talk to her, then?
Mr. Leonard: She won't answer you. She's a bobcat.
Census-Taker: You got a bobcat in there?
Mr. Leonard: Well, I have a permit. [ reaches into apartment and pulls out a sheet of paper ] Here you go.
Census-Taker: [ examines paper ] This is a permit to run a nail salon.
Mr. Leonard: Wrong one! Wrong one! [ pulls another sheet of paper out of his apartment ]
Census-Taker: [ examines paper ] This is a permit to do street performances.
Mr. Leonard: Yeah. My wife's a big part of the act.
Census-Taker: [ shaking head ] You know what? Fine. [ changing subject ] Mr. Leonard, are you a citizen of the United States?
Mr. Leonard: I have dual-citizenship with the United States and Florida.
Census-Taker: Florida is a part of the United States.
Mr. Leonard: Don't push your politics on me, pal. All's I know is when I turned 50, I was issued a Florida passport. [ hands him the "passport" ] Here you go.
Census-Taker: [ examining "passport" ] Alright.. this is a novelty birthday card. And it says, "You're over the hill. Here's a passport to Florida." This is not a real passport.
Mr. Leonard: I don't know.. you know? Whenever I go to Florida, I show it at the border, and they always let me in!
Census-Taker: Listen, Mr. Leonard. A real passport wouldn't have a picture of a sexy nurse on it. This is a joke card.
Mr. Leonard: Well.. it's a hell of a forgery!
Census-Taker: [ exasperated ] Okay, let's just proceed as if this were going really well. Now, how long have you lived at this address?
Mr. Leonard: Oh, man! There you go with the numbers again!
Census-Taker: Just take your time.
Mr. Leonard: Well, what do most people say?
Census-Taker: That's not important!
Mr. Leonard: I feel an enormous amount of pressure to get this right. I want to win that car!
Census-Taker: [ shaking his head ] There's no car, Mr. Leonard! How long have you lived here?
Mr. Leonard: Alright, when I moved in, it was the Spring, and Clinton was President.. I'd just gotten out of jail.. I'd say an hour.
Census-Taker: Alright, let me go over this again, then. You are a convicted criminal, living alone in an apartment with a bobcat. And you work 56 hours a week as a street performer.
Mr. Leonard: When you say it like that, my life sounds pretty damn good!
Census-Taker: You know what? I've talked to a lot of people all over this country.. and your life is pretty damn good. You wanna get a beer?
Mr. Leonard: You know, I'd love to, but.. [ points into apartment ] ..you know.. the ol' ball and chain..
Census-Taker: Alright. Take care.
Mr. Leonard: Have a good one. [ returns into the apartment to find his bobcat/wife growling at him ] Again?! We just did it!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Cougar in its natural environment

[Fark user image image 750x1000]


Back in college, we called them "sea hags"...because the popular off campus bar was across the street from a beach.

Still remember when one of them stripped down naked because she had a thing for a friend of mine.  And when he panties hit the floor, we all noticed a huge skid mark.

/Wonder if she was banned for life.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

W_Scarlet: Kinda pissed that nbc blocked all access to a very simple and kind of old video clip, so here's the transcript.

Census-Taker: Mr. Leonard? I'm with the U.S. Census Bureau. We sent you a Census form, but you failed to return it to us.
Mr. Leonard: My mail is piled up like crazy.
Census-Taker: Yeah. Well, I just need to fill out this Census form with you. Uh.. how many people live in this residence?
Mr. Leonard:Oh, boy.. good question. I'm bad with numbers.. Maybe 80.
Census-Taker: 80 people live in this apartment?
Mr. Leonard: Seems high, doesn't it? Not 80. How about 4? I don't know.. I'm so bad at guestimating..
Census-Taker: Well, just take your time, and count.
Mr. Leonard: Okay.. there's me.. my wife.. our plants.. we have some candy bars..
Census-Taker: Well, you know, we don't count candy bars or plants..
Mr. Leonard: Well, then, there's just the two of us. Boy, I really overshot with the 80!
Census-Taker: Listen, don't worry about it. I'm gonna put you down as the Primary Resident, okay? Now, are you currently employed?
Mr. Leonard: Yeah.. part of the time.
Census-Taker: Well, you work part-time. How many days of the week?
Mr. Leonard: Every day.. but just part of the day. From 9 to 5.
Census-Taker: So, you work a full day?
Mr. Leonard: I wouldn't say that. There are huge chunks of time.. at night.. where I'm just asleep. For hours. It's ridiculous.
Census-Taker: No, it's not that ridiculous. Mr. Leonard, do you own or rent this apartment?
Mr. Leonard: Sure. You have to ask one of the other 79 people.
Census-Taker: You mean your wife?
Mr. Leonard: Yeah.
Census-Taker: Well, can I talk to her, then?
Mr. Leonard: She won't answer you. She's a bobcat.
Census-Taker: You got a bobcat in there?
Mr. Leonard: Well, I have a permit. [ reaches into apartment and pulls out a sheet of paper ] Here you go.
Census-Taker: [ examines paper ] This is a permit to run a nail salon.
Mr. Leonard: Wrong one! Wrong one! [ pulls another sheet of paper out of his apartment ]
Census-Taker: [ examines paper ] This is a permit to do street performances.
Mr. Leonard: Yeah. My wife's a big part of the act.
Census-Taker: [ shaking head ] You know what? Fine. [ changing subject ] Mr. Leonard, are you a citizen of the United States?
Mr. Leonard: I have dual-citizenship with the United States and Florida.
Census-Taker: Florida is a part of the United States.
Mr. Leonard: Don't push your politics on me, pal. All's I know is when I turned 50, I was issued a Florida passport. [ hands him the "passport" ] Here you go.
Census-Taker: [ examining "passport" ] Alright.. this is a novelty birthday card. And it says, "You're over the hill. Here's a passport to Florida." This is not a real passport.
Mr. Leonard: I don't know.. you know? Whenever I go to Florida, I show it at the border, and they always let me in!
Census-Taker: Listen, Mr. Leonard. A real passport wouldn't have a picture of a sexy nurse on it. This is a joke card.
Mr. Leonard: Well.. it's a hell of a forgery!
Census-Taker: [ exasperated ] Okay, let's just proceed as if this were going really well. Now, how long have you lived at this address?
Mr. Leonard: Oh, man! There you go with the numbers again!
Census-Taker: Just take your time.
Mr. Leonard: Well, what do most people say?
Census-Taker: That's not important!
Mr. Leonard: I feel an enormous amount of pressure to get this right. I want to win that car!
Census-Taker: [ shaking his head ] There's no car, Mr. Leonard! How long have you lived here?
Mr. Leonard: Alright, when I moved in, it was the Spring, and Clinton was President.. I'd just gotten out of jail.. I'd say an hour.
Census-Taker: Alright, let me go over this again, then. You are a convicted criminal, living alone in an apartment with a bobcat. And you work 56 hours a week as a street performer.
Mr. Leonard: When you say it like that, my life sounds pretty damn good!
Census-Taker: You know what? I've talked to a lot of people all over this country.. and your life is pretty damn good. You wanna get a beer?
Mr. Leonard: You know, I'd love to, but.. [ points into apartment ] ..you know.. the ol' ball and chain..
Census-Taker: Alright. Take care.
Mr. Leonard: Have a good one. [ returns into the apartment to find his bobcat/wife growling at him ] Again?! We just did it!


Holy fark, that was hilarious! What is it from?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.