(KSBW Monterey)   ♫ There it stood by the roadway, a vintage mission bell ♫ And all the native people thought, this racist symbol can go straight to hell ♫ So they set up a vigil, and proceeded to pray ♫ At some point in the middle of the night, someone took it away ♫   (ksbw.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Spanish missions in California, El Camino Real, Amah Mutsun tribe, California, El Camino Real bell markers, removal ceremony, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, social media  
•       •       •

yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember a bell in Palo Alto , but strangely not in Santa Cruz.

I was probably high.

Okay, I'm okay with this. Father Sera was an imperialist criminal. Take down all the statues and bullshiat monuments.

But it still makes me think of:  Silicon valley tarot.

It was pretty funny and insightful-
Fark user imageView Full Size


El Camino Real
The first road into the Valley, the King's Highway remains the ruling thoroughfare of commerce. Looking South, it recedes deep into California's lonely hinterlands and turbulent history. Follow the bells back to its origin, and you'll end up two worlds away in Mexico City. It's the longest road you know. New arrivals, perspective, interminable endeavor, distant warning. Reversed: Exit, termination, retreat from the action.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTA: "The bell will be replaced with an informational metal sign that will describe the reasons for the bell's removal. That sign will eventually be replaced by a permanent memorial which will be developed by the Amah Mutsun in coordination with the City of Santa Cruz."

That memorial will, in time, be replaced by something more simple, such as a bell.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My girlfriend demanded I get a bell medically implanted in my penis so she can hear me coming. Sorry everybody.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to the bland sanitized future where there is no longer anything left that could possibly offend anyone ever for any reason.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "The bell will be replaced with an informational metal sign that will describe the reasons for the bell's removal. That sign will eventually be replaced by a permanent memorial which will be developed by the Amah Mutsun in coordination with the City of Santa Cruz."

That memorial will, in time, be replaced by something more simple, such as a bell.


Why not a nice long slide.

Would can always find a spot for a good slide.

And you can even say it's a metaphor
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I'm looking forward to the bland sanitized future where there is no longer anything left that could possibly offend anyone ever for any reason.


I'm offended by that.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does anyone feel like the people who think taking down racist monuments is "sanitizing" are the same people that stir up shiat at work to make it "more interesting"?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was probably a goddammed vampire.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tweakers stealing it for the metal.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Tweakers stealing it for the metal.


Exactly
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Who keeps ringing that bell ? I can't concentrate!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I'm looking forward to the bland sanitized future where there is no longer anything left that could possibly offend anyone ever for any reason.


You'll still be here.
 
alice_600
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 284x177]


Taco Bell 
Offending your Colon since 1979
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
During the removal ceremony, the El Camino Real bell was to be taken down by City of Santa Cruz employees while members of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and other California tribes offer traditional songs and prayers.

While we're removing bells, we need to remove all this religious crap as well.
Get rid of the bells, but you're not allowed to chant to your invisible sky faeries.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "The bell will be replaced with an informational metal sign that will describe the reasons for the bell's removal. That sign will eventually be replaced by a permanent memorial which will be developed by the Amah Mutsun in coordination with the City of Santa Cruz."

That memorial will, in time, be replaced by something more simple, such as a bell.


That's rather amusing and shows a knowledge of how history works. One might note that the indigenous tribe is still there, but the Spanish missionaries are not.
 
