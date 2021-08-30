 Skip to content
(Kare11)   Bad: You're displaced by a wildfire. Worse: Bears steal the food donated to you. Fark: The bears can open doors to get to the food   (kare11.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were told not to keep food in our LOCKED xars... because of bears.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
worst. the bears took our jerbs or someboby says they collect welfare and are black or brown.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They just needed some Charmin
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
wejash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the bears aren't starving anymore?

Seems fine.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did they see the bears on Grindr?
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yogi and BooBoo have graduated from pick-a-nik baskets to pick-em-up trucks.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [im4.ezgif.com image 369x445]


They also had door handles in Jurassic Park.

Install doorknobs, people. These animals don't have opposable thumbs.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Man Fighting Bear For Salmon!
Youtube O2yDZX7z6-0
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bear threat: Up!
 
skybird659
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, just dump them on the volunteer fire departments. They LOVE being treated like gophers! Sorry, but after the FEDS strung the Sobrannes fire out to 3 months to use up funding so they wouldn't get less next year, us locals got pretty farking tired of breathing smoke, road closures for 'back burns' that were constantly rescheduled after closures in effect ( and jumped line and burnt structures when they finally DID backburn on they wrong day because they ignored the local volunteers who know these mountains) and bring in units from 6 other states to ignore locals, (Alaska was actually in charge at one point) how about DON"T ACCEPT DONATION DROP OFFS IF YOU HAVE NO PLACE TO PUT THEM? I mean, how hard is it to say "turn around and take it to the local shelter?
 
skybird659
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/O2yDZX7z​6-0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's some funny shiat right there!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
d.newsweek.comView Full Size


Soon...
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bears are big.  And heavy.  And strong.  It seems to me all they need to do is lean on a car window and, pop!  If they really what what you have, they are going to get it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bslim: [d.newsweek.com image 850x598]

Soon...


At least you'll hear them coming.
 
drogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes, bear bags/containers exist for a reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Ambitwistor: [im4.ezgif.com image 369x445]

They also had door handles in Jurassic Park.

Install doorknobs, people. These animals don't have opposable thumbs.


Thank you. It is a simple way to keep the bears out. Also try putting in a deadbolt and using it. It would work wonders.
 
