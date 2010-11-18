 Skip to content
(CNN)   Wheels up. War is over   (cnn.com) divider line
287
    More: News, Al-Qaeda, Taliban, Afghanistan, Osama bin Laden, Pakistan, United States, Kabul, September 11 attacks  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MASH Goodbye-Last Day At The 4077th
Youtube XvqyY3muiW8
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Won't somebody think of those poor poor War Department contract companies?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not QUITE over yet. We have drones and jets maintaining air superiority.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If true that is awesome.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Footnote:  We also reserve the right to bomb anyone that we see fit.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and heard from inside the airbase, "why is there fish in every microwave?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Edwin Starr - War (What Is It Good For?)
Youtube bX7V6FAoTLc
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Over?  Did you say over?  Nothing is over until Raytheon says it is.  Was it over when the Iraqis did 9/11?  Hell no!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: ...and heard from inside the airbase, "why is there fish in every microwave?"


Not as bad as all the upper-deckers left in the latrines.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.com
Vice President Kamala Harris

@VP
·
20h

United States government official
The American service members we lost in Kabul were heroes. They went to Afghanistan to complete a very dangerous and complex mission. A grateful nation is indebted to each and every one of them.


I appreciate the sentiment and understand 100% that this is a statement of a person holding an office and they have to say this.

But, I honestly think of the vast majority of them as wasted. Not heroes... Heroes for all of them means this whole stupid thing had a purpose when it absolutely did not.

Don't get me wrong, there were many real heroes in both wars for very specific things they did... but not everyone who died did so as a hero.

Calling them heroes does not somehow magically mean they didn't die in vain... they did. most of them. The vast majority of them dies for no reason furthering no real objective to keep America safe. They were just wasted because we were lazy, scared and stupid about our response to 9/11...

Not really targeting the VP on this... just happened to see that tweet. It's the same bullsh*t the officers tell everyone when you lose someone... It had a purpose, they died defending freedom.

Spare us. After 20 years, just dial back the rhetoric and let's all focus on something else because we all know we're not going to learn anything from this.

To all those who lost someone... I'm sorry for your loss. Nothing can ever replace that person. Believe whatever you need to to keep going.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god... She's talking about Kabul evacuation specifically... OK, I'm a f*cking idiot.

That's a perfectly clear and true statement.

I'll shut up now.

See, this is why I need an edit button, or someone to teach me how to read.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Myrdinn: ...and heard from inside the airbase, "why is there fish in every microwave?"

Not as bad as all the upper-deckers left in the latrines.


Decent chance that upper decker is made up of RDX with a timer
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: It's not QUITE over yet. We have drones and jets maintaining air superiority.


Air superiority over what? The last time someone in Afghanistan used an airplane to attack us was 9/11.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: AirForceVet: It's not QUITE over yet. We have drones and jets maintaining air superiority.

Air superiority over what? The last time someone in Afghanistan used an airplane to attack us was 9/11.


But we left all that equipment behind! Hundreds of Black Hawks (That will rapidly be grounded due to maintenance issues because they don't have anyone to maintain them and no supplies of spare parts)!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: AirForceVet: It's not QUITE over yet. We have drones and jets maintaining air superiority.

Air superiority over what? The last time someone in Afghanistan used an airplane to attack us was 9/11.


Those were Saudis, not Afghanis.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...if you want it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
feel safe now?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: feel safe now?


Trumpers are spraying COVID everywhere.  No one is safe.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: The last time someone in Afghanistan used an airplane to attack us was 9/11.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw two Warthogs fly over a little bit ago
I never see military planes around here
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: vudukungfu: feel safe now?

Trumpers are spraying COVID everywhere.  No one is safe.


No one has ever been safe
It's one of those false senses people get
The Universe is always trying to kill everyone
And it always succeeds
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I saw two Warthogs fly over a little bit ago


Hopefully they're not singing the song of their people.

/Brrrrrrrrrttttt
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: [YouTube video: MASH Goodbye-Last Day At The 4077th]


The exact thing I thought of reading that tweet
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Won't somebody think of those poor poor War Department contract companies?


Tots and pears to 'em.

Oh!  And a middle finger to them, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: red230: AirForceVet: It's not QUITE over yet. We have drones and jets maintaining air superiority.

Air superiority over what? The last time someone in Afghanistan used an airplane to attack us was 9/11.

Those were Saudis, not Afghanis.


Osama was in Afghanistan on 9/11 and it was his plan unless I am missing something. Yes I know most of the hijackers were Saudis.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump to take credit in 3...2...1...
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody knows the war is over
Everybody knows the good guys lost
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
Youtube flA5ndOyZbI
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jihadi out front shoulda told ya.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But we have to evacuate the entire nation and then settle them all outside of the US for this to be considered a success.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

red230: AirForceVet: It's not QUITE over yet. We have drones and jets maintaining air superiority.

Air superiority over what? The last time someone in Afghanistan used an airplane to attack us was 9/11.


except that was Saudi Arabia...
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good now invoke the 25th after this disaster
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"shiat I think I left my charger...."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
assets.fontsinuse.comView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Marcus Aurelius: vudukungfu: feel safe now?

Trumpers are spraying COVID everywhere.  No one is safe.

No one has ever been safe
It's one of those false senses people get
The Universe is always trying to kill everyone
And it always succeeds


The universe is a conscious being, it doesn't try to do anything.  It doesn't care about anyone.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And just like that....
Fark user imageView Full Size


....no one cared about Afghanistan anymore.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good! Let the place burn now. Fark them.
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why I voted for Biden.

Thank you sir.
 
henryhill
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Happy Christmas!
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. It actually happened. Way to go, Sleepy Joe!
 
shroom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Roy Orbison - It's Over (Audio)
Youtube -Jm3Tq_q4yU
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The departure marks the first time in nearly two decades that the US and its allies have not had troops on the ground in Afghanistan and -- after $2 trillion in spending and nearly 2,000 US troops killed in action -- the pullout raises questions about the utility of a war that saw the service of parents and then their grown children.


And we can't get the Senate to spend $3.5 trillion on their own country. FFS
 
Magnus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's not over, my sweet summer children.  We will have to go back.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Good now invoke the 25th after this disaster


Why bother? Trump's not the president anymore.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well that was a nice war and all but let's not do it again.
 
inner ted
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And now cnn remembers covid
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And we have so much to show for it...
 
