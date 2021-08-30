 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Greenwood Index-Journal)   Fearing his clothes would explode, man strips naked in store. Somehow, he's not at Walmart   (indexjournal.com) divider line
28
    More: Strange, naked man, Trousers, Tsar Bomba, Modesty, Clothing, Indecent exposure, Greenwood police, Kelvin Lamont Cooper III  
•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite an Arby's either.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He couldn't dress well enough for Wal^Mart.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just how much Taco Bell did that guy eat anyway?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And his name was Ricky Bobby.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coulda been the dollar store. You have to get all dressed up to go to Walmart.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivermectin claims another?
/DNRTFA
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously no drugs could possibly have been involved.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to have to remember that excuse the next time someone tries to make me put on pants.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is there a bomb in your trousers or are you just glad to see me?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't shoot him or beat him with a flashlight. That's some fine police work Lou
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was not a fugue state
 
wejash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Article doesn't tell me if there WAS a bomb in his pants.

Journalism these days. Sigh.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
totally serious for a minute...

this is why we need social workers instead of cops.
the system that puts a man in jail for being so absolutely sure his pants are going to explode that he strips naked in a hardware store is not interested in criminal justice.  its just interested in hiding anything thats annoying from the public.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This isn't in Florida?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Blow up bathroom? News anchor can't stop laughing! News blooper
Youtube RWuaHiXpjx4
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I googled beeping pants hoping Sir Mix Alot's Beepers would be the first hit, but apparently there's a bunch of beeping pants accessories for bed wetting seniors.

Give it a few years and we'll all be wearing them; I'm going to jump in front of the trend and stock up now.

Listen for me at the next Fark party!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This happens in Lowe's?!  I'm shocked.  Taking your clothes off because you think there is a bomb in your pants is really more of a Home Depot thing.

/Or, Menard's...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What a coincidence. I have a bomb in my pants as well.

I make it explode every day.

Yep.

That's right.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

"Did you know you're ticking?"
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Ivermectin claims another?
/DNRTFA


This one sounds more like crack
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oopsboom: totally serious for a minute...

this is why we need social workers instead of cops.
the system that puts a man in jail for being so absolutely sure his pants are going to explode that he strips naked in a hardware store is not interested in criminal justice.  its just interested in hiding anything thats annoying from the public.


I hate to break it to you, but social workers serve a similar purpose. Anything that's done for the "public good" isn't done to save a lone troubled individual. It's to keep that lone troubled individual from bothering the public, who really doesn't care if that person is taken away to jail, a mental health facility, or confined at home. The majority just wants the frantic naked guy to go someplace that isn't their problem, and they definitely don't want him running around the Home Depot when they just want to buy a new lawnmower blade and get on with their day.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is why you shop at the Home Depot.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well did his clothes explode or what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Just how much Taco Bell did that guy eat anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Wrong image, don't care going with it anyway.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: C18H27NO3: Ivermectin claims another?
/DNRTFA

This one sounds more like crack


I dunno, delusions like that + nudity sounds more meth-y to me. Could also be an outright mental illness too, of course.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.