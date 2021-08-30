 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   Nothing rampages through business computer systems, records like this woman scorned   (wftv.com) divider line
    Florida, Employment, employer's computer system, Medghyne Calonge, company records, Deletion, protected computer, Florida woman, computer system  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and what of the IT department's crime of not backing this stuff up so it would have been trivial to undo the data-wiping she'd done?  Or the rest of the HR department for not revoking her access to said systems in tandem with her firing that'd have prevented such a rampage?

Lots of fail here, they really should have named the company so that everyone knows how badly they manage their systems.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
oh no


/ anyway
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: ...and what of the IT department's crime of not backing this stuff up so it would have been trivial to undo the data-wiping she'd done?  Or the rest of the HR department for not revoking her access to said systems in tandem with her firing that'd have prevented such a rampage?

Lots of fail here, they really should have named the company so that everyone knows how badly they manage their systems.


Separation of duties.

For a large organization, no one person should have the keys to the kingdom.  Set up procedures so that it takes a conspiracy of many people in order to cause permanent damage.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Medghyne Calonge

uh...hardly knew 'er?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone should report her to Human Resources.

/  Oh...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: ...and what of the IT department's crime of not backing this stuff up so it would have been trivial to undo the data-wiping she'd done?  Or the rest of the HR department for not revoking her access to said systems in tandem with her firing that'd have prevented such a rampage?

Lots of fail here, they really should have named the company so that everyone knows how badly they manage their systems.


as the person was Head of HR, who was supposed to inform IT that they were about to be fired and should have their privileges' revoked?

I agree, someone farked up here.  I would guess due to the nature of everyones position, it was not the CTO who knew about this.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i-mockery.comView Full Size
i-mockery.comView Full Size
cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size


I beg to differ.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look who has their own web page.

Medghyne Calonge
 
Bukharin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Lots of fail here


'florida'
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: ...and what of the IT department's crime of not backing this stuff up so it would have been trivial to undo the data-wiping she'd done?  Or the rest of the HR department for not revoking her access to said systems in tandem with her firing that'd have prevented such a rampage?

Lots of fail here, they really should have named the company so that everyone knows how badly they manage their systems.


Agreed, standard operating procedure when you fire someone is to notify IT to remove their access to the network. The fact that it took at least two days for them to do it means that it wasn't just the HR director that needed to be fired.

It may not be IT's fault either. I worked in IT at a hospital where we found out that someone was fired only days after the fact and not through any official channels. One time I was in line in the cafeteria and heard people talking about someone who had been fired the week before. Nobody in IT even knew about it. We sent several strongly worded Emails to the CEO and CFO about it and brought it up in meetings repeatedly how we would not be held responsible if we were not informed that someone was fired and they did something stupid on the network after the fact.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Yes I completed that proposal.  It's not there? Man! She got my stuff too. Boy, what a shame!"

/breathes sigh of relief
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Medghyne Calonge


Take me away!
 
wee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The company never fully recovered the data."

Time to fire the head of IT as well.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skyotter: Look who has their own web page.

Medghyne Calonge


2 red flags right off the bat, fitness and Herbalife
 
mononymous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Medghyne Calonge

uh...hardly knew 'er?


Medghyne Calonge was found guilty of one count of intentionally causing damage to a protected computer, one count of accessing a protected computer and recklessly causing damage, felonious possession of an unpronounceable name, guaranteed to summon The Elder Gods.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Palined Parenthood: Medghyne Calonge

Take me away!


Ancient Chinese secret
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She found out that her company's HR department is here not to protect her from the company, but to protect the company from her.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bukharin: OtherLittleGuy: Palined Parenthood: Medghyne Calonge

Take me away!

Ancient Chinese secret


Your husband, some hotshot?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I remember when I was laid off from one of my jobs. I was called into my bosses' office where I was told I was downsized and given a severance package. While I was in my bosses' office, my network access was being revoked. I just assumed that that's how things worked everywhere when an employee was terminated.

The funny thing for me was, after I was laid off, I sent emails to former colleagues saying how I liked working with them, asked to keep in touch and asked a few if they wouldn't mind being references for my job search. Eventually, my former company marked my emails as spam/blocked them/ my former colleagues didn't like me as much.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mononymous: Palined Parenthood: Medghyne Calonge

uh...hardly knew 'er?

Medghyne Calonge was found guilty of one count of intentionally causing damage to a protected computer, one count of accessing a protected computer and recklessly causing damage, felonious possession of an unpronounceable name, guaranteed to summon The Elder Gods.


Parent 1: Lets name our child something so they have to literally spend about 1 year of their collective lives explaining how to spell and pronounce their name
Parent 2: Brilliant!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bukharin: BumpInTheNight: Lots of fail here

'florida'


You can't spell 'Florida' without f,a,i, and l
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Medghyne


Is that a modern spelling of Megan?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ now  
Temp service or job agency.

Either way no real loss to the world.

Woman has a hell of a CV if legit.
 
