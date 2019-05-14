 Skip to content
(NYPost)   US used 'flying Ginsu' missile in Kabul airstrike. Afterwards, it cut tin can in half, then sliced a tomato into paper-thin slices   (nypost.com) divider line
39
    More: Followup, Afghanistan, Taliban, Al-Qaeda, United States, US soldiers, suicide bomb attack, September 11 attacks, Pakistan  
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BUT WAIT!  There's more!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
War porn... so sexy.

*fap* *fap* *fap*

Also, repeat.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does it come with a free Scandinavian Snowball ring?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That bomb is no joke. It's meant to cut down on civilian casualties because it doesn't have explosives. It looks like the car in question blew up anyway.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That bomb is no joke. It's meant to cut down on civilian casualties because it doesn't have explosives. It looks like the car in question blew up anyway.


I guess the dead-man switch of the bomber's vest lived up to it's name.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That bomb is no joke. It's meant to cut down on civilian casualties because it doesn't have explosives. It looks like the car in question blew up anyway.


Here's a Military Times article describing this unique bomb in some detail, too.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That sounds like some Swat Kats shiat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
America did invent precision airpower but this is some ninja shiat.
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ham so thin you're in-laws will never come back!
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nuthin' a little Flex Seal can't handle.. Biden probably left cases of that stuff there.

/ That's a lot of damage Ahmad !
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: BUT WAIT!  There's more!


Tired of bombs that dull after five terrorists??
 
JAYoung
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
 "To the targeted person, it's as if a speeding anvil fell from the sky."

Wiley Coyote has been put on notice.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Were those knives any good? I have always wondered.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EL EM: Ham so thin you're in-laws will never come back!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That bomb is no joke. It's meant to cut down on civilian casualties because it doesn't have explosives. It looks like the car in question blew up anyway.


nah,  the structure is bent inwards.  It was smashed and then the rocket and car fuel caught fire.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: BUT WAIT!  There's more!


How subby missed that I'll never know but well done.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hots_Kebabs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
it cut onions so fast I didn't have time to cry.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This isn't exactly a secret.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My innate cynicism says this probably worked right maybe once, and as to using it on a truck bomb? WTF. Use a bomb that doesn't explode on a target that does?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
U.S. Winds Down Afghanistan Occupation Like It Began, with Drone Strikes & Civilian Casualties
Youtube e0pHWFFDsAk
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Were those knives any good? I have always wondered.


I don't think the entire product line is good, but the Ginsu Chikara kitchen set was a Consumer Reports best buy. I've had mine for 8 years and they are holding up fine, other than a broken handle on the shears.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Myself, I'm waiting for The Clapper bomb. Comes out of the sky and squishes the bad guy like the Monty Python Foot of God.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Ocho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Were those knives any good? I have always wondered.


Idk, but cutco is pretty terrible except for scissors. However, if you must, you used to be able to buy used ones on EBay and use the lifetime guarantee to get new ones. I think they stopped that a few years back though.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's meant to cut down on civilian casualties because it doesn't have explosives.


"Meant to"
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rob4127: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/e0pHWFFD​sAk]


Well, maybe if those little scamps stopped letting terror groups launch their attacks against us from their country we wouldnt have to come over there and hassle them.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: That bomb is no joke. It's meant to cut down on civilian casualties because it doesn't have explosives. It looks like the car in question blew up anyway.


And a free pomegranate
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't that bomb kill a dozen or so children?
Nah, Farkers would never joke about soon like that.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: War porn... so sexy.

*fap* *fap* *fap*

Also, repeat.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hassan, chopped.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But can it core a apple
core a apple
Youtube HoDd311BAlA
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Lsherm: It's meant to cut down on civilian casualties because it doesn't have explosives.

"Meant to"


Offer void when car contains bomb.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mad Scientist: BUT WAIT!  There's more!

Tired of bombs that dull after five terrorists??


In a row?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x291] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Didn't that bomb kill a dozen or so children?
Nah, Farkers would never joke about soon like that.


That was the first airstrike. Seven children murdered.

(CNN)Ten members of one family -- including seven children -- were killed in a US drone strike targeting a vehicle in a residential neighborhood of Kabul, a relative of the dead told CNN.

Ten family members, including children, killed in US strike in Kabul, relative says
 
