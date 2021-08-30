 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   $59.99 for a polo shirt? Who is the real criminal here?   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    Florida, Theft, Criminal law, Ramiya Johnson, Misdemeanor, Felony, Tommy Hilfiger  
posted to Main » on 30 Aug 2021 at 9:54 PM



Erma Gerdd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Felony Raps is the name of my Tupac Shakur polka tribute band.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who wears Tommy Hilfinger anymore?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Johnson has been charged with stealing a car that she drove to a January meeting with her probation officer.


How can someone be so dumb.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Robbed a Tommy Hilfiger store? Just make him turn over his time machine and call it good.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size

Tommy Hilfiger has found a new super model! So fine!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"..That's like $50 for a t shirt."
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
$60? More like $80-90. And they aren't even  that great of shirts. And they come in the most boring colors. I much prefer Callaway golf shirts.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When you go into a Bloomingdales and pay $100 for a knit shirt, can you/other people really see the difference? I just do $20 Target knit shirts. But I feel like everyone can see how cheap I am.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A shirt made from cotton harvested by hungry 3rd world peasants and sewn up in a sweat shop. But god forbid they pass on any of the savings from all that exploitation to the consumers. Seems kinda selfish.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Folks, does anyone have any leads on a comfortable t-shirt to wear out?
/big box t-shirts fall apart after 3-4 washes
//fast fashion t-shirts fall apart after a year, even if you dry clean only.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Tommy Hilfiger has found a new super model! So fine!


As someone who has been in dermatologist care for almost a decade... C'mon, you're better than that. Skin issues are expensive to treat, and if you scar, god help you, that costs even more to try to solve. They're often incurable, sometimes disfiguring (I have a disfiguring skin condition), and can be inherited. Problem skin is no reflection on the character of the person.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stealing cars? Check
Stealing clothes? Check
Stealing hearts? Oh, you bet that's a check

/She looks like she'll rob you
 
