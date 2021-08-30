 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Pay no attention to those 26 voices behind the wall   (lawandcrime.com)
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were just putting on a stage play version of Hogan's Heroes.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have so many questions about this, but first and foremost is "wtf is wrong with the parents who dropped their kids off there!"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I have so many questions about this...


Me too.

Did she have a building permit? How did she find a contractor with secret room building experience?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Destructor: NateAsbestos: I have so many questions about this...

Me too.

Did she have a building permit? How did she find a contractor with secret room building experience?


You've never been on a double secret asbestos hunt using actual asbestos at summer camp.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What the fark is a false wall?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Again?!
 
skybird659
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Destructor: NateAsbestos: I have so many questions about this...

Me too.

Did she have a building permit? How did she find a contractor with secret room building experience?


Saw it on DIY channel.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: What the fark is a false wall?


Like on American bathroom stalls.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I have so many questions about this, but first and foremost is "wtf is wrong with the parents who dropped their kids off there!"


Affordable daycare is hard to come by?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


Yikes.  It should have tipped the parents off when they pulled up to the "day care" and it was a farking ginger bread house in a spooky glade.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey!  Teacher!  Leave those kids alone!
 
wejash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The parents probably did not know there were so many kids, due to the false wall scheme.

But the price was cheap and the kids were not complaining, I assume.

It feels like it was overcharging by the state unless some kids were in fact hurt (which was gonna happen, I agree).
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: What the fark is a false wall?


It looks like a regular wall, but it can be moved or opened to a secret room or space behind it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

daffy: chitownmike: What the fark is a false wall?

It looks like a regular wall, but it can be moved or opened to a secret room or space behind it.


But that's not important right now.
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it easier to build a false wall than to get a daycare license?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These are cop descriptions so I imagine the false door looked like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now if the door was black, they'd find it no problem.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Destructor: NateAsbestos: I have so many questions about this...

Me too.

Did she have a building permit? How did she find a contractor with secret room building experience?


How else are you gonna excavate your private BatCave on the cheap? Get digging, little Timmy, daylight's for closers.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: What the fark is a false wall?


A wall that conceals a door (or in some cases a window), literally a wall that's false in the sense that it's not actually a wall despite appearances, but a passage/portal of some sort.

It's also sort of a general-use term that allows you to describe "secret entrances and exits" in general without sounding like a five year old who's read too much Nancy Drew recently, a lot of formal documents tend to use the term to describe things that aren't technically pretending to be wallsspecifically, e.g. trap door in the floor with a rug over it.  I'm not sure how this applies to legal terminology or whatever but maybe?

// Honestly my main question here is why this daycare was "illegal", that's not something that requires much in the way of permits in my state.  Is Colorado just super zealous about over-regulating every farking lemonade stand and cookie-selling girl scout, or was there something more alarming involved like she wasn't allowed to care for children because she's a convicted felon in general or a sex offender specifically?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This could be...

img1.od-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Destructor: NateAsbestos: I have so many questions about this...

Me too.

Did she have a building permit? How did she find a contractor with secret room building experience?


You need to ask the contractor for references of their secret wall construction.
 
