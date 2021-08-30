 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Punxsutawney man escapes car fire after brakes fail. He wasn't driving mad, but he was pretty heated up when he got out of the car   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Scary, English-language films, Editor's note, 56-year-old male, Punxsutawney man, Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, Driving, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Automobile  
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if he saw his shadow, there'll be 6 more months of covid-19.

/DNRTFA
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it an early spring or a late spring?  DRTFA.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or possibly Punxsutawney woman if you mouse over the video.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was heard mumbling about Ned Ryerson
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The guy seems to have some sex identification issues and his parents named him Gail.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Was heard mumbling about Ned Ryerson


NED?! *PUNCH*
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's not bad for a quadruped.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was he too late for flapjacks?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's the problem?  If he died he'd just wake up tomorrow to try again.
 
