(CBC)   "Road's closed. Moose stuck in the mud up to his neck should have told you after you and a buddy pulled him out with an ATV"   (cbc.ca) divider line
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was not aware Canada had quicksand.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 780x439]

I was not aware Canada had quicksand.


That's a poutine pit.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, Gentlemen.  That moose owes you a beer.
 
blinkybluegnome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Well done, Gentlemen.  That moose owes you a beer.


...but not a Moosehead. That would just be awkward.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
most over complicated Argo ATV advert ive ever seen
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a petrified bison that met the same fate at the bottom of a coolie in a creek bed in southern alberta while hunting for deer sheds.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Well done, Gentlemen.  That moose owes you a beer.


Yep.  That took giant balls, even with an exhausted moose.  Those mf'ers are dangerous.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wild animal stuck in mud up to its head was pulled free with straps and Argo ATV

ARGOS! ARGOS! ARGOS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Giraffe Demonstrates Stages of Grief / Response to change
Youtube mTHchH9VRh0
 
neongoats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They just deprived a paleontologist of the far flung future a complete moose fossil.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hero tag deserved.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 780x439]

I was not aware Canada had quicksand.


We have Skeg, which is worse.
False sense of solid ground, once you break through the crust..  game over eh.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good example of Skeg
The Best Skegtober EVER!
Youtube fuY2-4e-PFQ
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
a friend had called prospectors Maurice Valliere and Pat Greba to come out to the bush

Who knew there were still prospectors up there?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
