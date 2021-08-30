 Skip to content
 
(New York Daily News)   Sunday night: if anyone sees a NYC subway train or two hanging around 149th St. and the Grand Concourse, please let the MTA know   (nydailynews.com) divider line
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's reporting seems to be as timely as the 2 train.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where is the 4? Its not rush hour.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Straphangers on at least two of the stuck trains took it upon themselves to "self-evacuate," MTA officials said.

Once again, folks, the car is empty for a reason.
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Making
Them
Angry
 
