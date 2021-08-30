 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Meanwhile, at Lake Tahoe
49 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wademh [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  

wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.


physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  
They can't make us evacuate! It's my constitution right. I have some horse dewormer that will put out the fire.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

physt: They can't make us evacuate! It's my constitution right. I have some horse dewormer that will put out the fire.


Damn. All I have is a stone that keeps tigers away.
 
BobCumbers
28 minutes ago  
Maybe now I'll be able to afford to live there.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: physt: They can't make us evacuate! It's my constitution right. I have some horse dewormer that will put out the fire.

Damn. All I have is a stone that keeps tigers away.

Damn. All I have is a stone that keeps tigers away.


Lisa, I'd like to buy your rock.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
28 minutes ago  

physt: They can't make us evacuate! It's my constitution right. I have some horse dewormer that will put out the fire.


They can't, that is true.  An adult can make the decision to stay behind (but kids gots to go).
That being said, those people are usually idiots that need other people to risk their lives to counteract the idiocy.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: physt: They can't make us evacuate! It's my constitution right. I have some horse dewormer that will put out the fire.

Damn. All I have is a stone that keeps tigers away.

Damn. All I have is a stone that keeps tigers away.


I would like to buy your rock.
 
JamesSirBensonMum
26 minutes ago  

wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.


Put your faith in your garden hose.  That's your lifeline.  Infinite water source.  If you need more water, just plug in a second or third hose.  You'll be safe!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Nadie_AZ: physt: They can't make us evacuate! It's my constitution right. I have some horse dewormer that will put out the fire.

Damn. All I have is a stone that keeps tigers away.

Lisa, I'd like to buy your rock.


RolfBlitzer
26 minutes ago  

physt: They can't make us evacuate! It's my constitution right. I have some horse dewormer that will put out the fire.


No, you ingest the horse dewormer then fight the fire with your fists. Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
GaperKiller
25 minutes ago  
I'm enjoying the view while I can, but 10 miles to the south things aren't good.
 
dickieignorant
23 minutes ago  

wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.


You've never been on Tahoe in the afternoon have you?  Bring plenty of buckets to bail water with.
 
drewogatory
22 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: [Fark user image 425x318]
I'm enjoying the view while I can, but 10 miles to the south things aren't good.


You really need some kind of gun emplacement to keep those folks from mooring in your front yard.
 
olrasputin
21 minutes ago  
Jesus. It's so dry the damn lake's on fire?!
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
Haven't they been out of business for like 20 years?

atomic-age
20 minutes ago  
I feel for anyone in the path.

I've seen that orange sky myself, as well as a tongue of fire heading toward town and visible from mere blocks away. I packed my valuables and papers and had the leashes laid out, waiting.  Mother Nature dumped a massive snowfall on it. It was the most welcome and beautiful snow I've ever seen.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.


How much food are you going to bring with you? I hope it's a lot, because you'd be out on that lake for quite some time.

Just sayin'.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  
This is the cover of my John Denver inspired acapella doom bass metal band.
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
18 minutes ago  

wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.


You have to admit watching the whole area burn from the safety of the lake would be an amazing sight.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
Also, in before the amateur climatoligists pointing out that people shouldn't have built this natural lake in the middle of a natural forest in the desert.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: Haven't they been out of business for like 20 years?

[Fark user image 425x318]

My old man used to manage one back in the day after quitting some crappy start-up company called Walmart or something. I think he made the right choice.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
17 minutes ago  

physt: They can't make us evacuate! It's my constitution right. I have some horse dewormer that will put out the fire.


"If Gawd intended us to not be on fire, he would have given us flameproof clothing!"
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  
I feel really sad that the first thing I thought was "well, the more really nice places rich people loved to live and vacation go up like this, the more likely we are to do something about it".
I've got friends out there even. These summer fires are just insane, the skies... just. dunno.
Another Government Employee
16 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is hiking the John Muir Trail and the smoke is quite heavy at times.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  

wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.


Be sure to rake the lake first!
 
dark brew [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.

How much food are you going to bring with you? I hope it's a lot, because you'd be out on that lake for quite some time.

Just sayin'.


Just need a fishing pole my man

Whatthefark
14 minutes ago  
My daughter got married in Tahoe last year about this time. It was hazy, but not too bad. Looking at the pics now, it can't imagine what they are going through.
Stay safe Tahoe farkers! Hopefully it recovers quickly and returns to the beautiful place it is.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  

dark brew: Fart And Smunny: wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.

How much food are you going to bring with you? I hope it's a lot, because you'd be out on that lake for quite some time.

Just sayin'.

Just need a fishing pole my man

Mmmm. Sushi. Or just toss the fish on the beach and it will be grilled by the time you get back.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
12 minutes ago  
you want something depressing?  Go to this link

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/map​s​/7801/#

zoom all the way out so you can see all of CONUS.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  
Sorry - I am fighting between being worried about my friends, gallows humor to alleviate my worries, and guilt at the fact that I can't help but notice that the sccent of burning California is making me salivate for BBQ.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: dark brew: Fart And Smunny: wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.

How much food are you going to bring with you? I hope it's a lot, because you'd be out on that lake for quite some time.

Just sayin'.

Just need a fishing pole my man

Mmmm. Sushi. Or just toss the fish on the beach and it will be grilled by the time you get back.


I was thinking the latter.  Don't see too much trout shooshie
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: you want something depressing?  Go to this link

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/maps​/7801/#

zoom all the way out so you can see all of CONUS.


Dayum!
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

dark brew: Fart And Smunny: dark brew: Fart And Smunny: wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.

How much food are you going to bring with you? I hope it's a lot, because you'd be out on that lake for quite some time.

Just sayin'.

Just need a fishing pole my man

Mmmm. Sushi. Or just toss the fish on the beach and it will be grilled by the time you get back.

I was thinking the latter.  Don't see too much trout shooshie


Sand-grilled trout sounds like something that would be some kind of delicacy.
 
thehobbes
7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: you want something depressing?  Go to this link

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/maps​/7801/#

zoom all the way out so you can see all of CONUS.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
7 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I feel really sad that the first thing I thought was "well, the more really nice places rich people loved to live and vacation go up like this, the more likely we are to do something about it".
I've got friends out there even. These summer fires are just insane, the skies... just. dunno.
That part of the lake is NOT where the rich people go on vacation.  That's the North shore.

Have you even BEEN to South Lake Tahoe?

I mean, sure, it takes some disposable income to have a vacation anywhere, but the lodging on the south shore is quite affordable.

Was.

/having a sad
 
El_Dan
6 minutes ago  

wademh: If it's me, I stick around and defend my home to the last minute with a boat ready to escape to the lake.


If you manage to park in the very center of the lake, you just might avoid suffocation!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
5 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is on the Caldor fire. Here's a pic from earlier in the summer, in Montana.
wax_on [BareFark]
4 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.
 
tyyreaunn
3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: you want something depressing?  Go to this link

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/maps​/7801/#

zoom all the way out so you can see all of CONUS.


Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 minutes ago  
Thermal cam at Heavenly ski resort.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
2 minutes ago  

Thermal cam at Heavenly ski resort.


blatant false advertising
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
1 minute ago  
So...no line for the lifts?
 
